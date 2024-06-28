U.S. Cardiology Procedures Market Size to Hit USD 117.97 Bn by 2033

According to latest report, the U.S. cardiology procedures market size was USD 55.15 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 59.51 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 117.97 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2033.

The expanding geriatric demographic, the rise in cardiovascular conditions, and the advancements in cardiology device technology propel the market's growth. The uptick in clinical research focusing on cardiovascular solutions presents an opportunity for further market expansion.

An increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), such as coronary artery disease (CAD), heart arrhythmias, heart failure, heart valve disease, congenital heart disease, cardiomyopathy (heart muscle disease), and pericardial disease, is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. According to the CDC, in 2023, around 20.5 million adults in the U.S. suffered from CAD, making it the most prevalent form of heart disease. In addition, around 366,000 people in the U.S. died due to CAD. Currently, the CABG procedure is recommended by physicians to their patients for treatment. Thus, the rising prevalence of CAD is anticipated to drive market growth. Furthermore, the growing number of deaths and rising awareness about the benefits of early cardiovascular treatment among the general U.S. population are expected to boost the demand for cardiology procedures during the forecast period.

The growing geriatric population has a significant impact on U.S. healthcare systems. The growing geriatric population is increasing the prevalence of age-related conditions, such as heart disease. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, by 2030 around 82 million Americans will be aged 65 or older. In the U.S., the burden of cardiovascular disease is anticipated to grow with the rising geriatric population, which may necessitate advanced life support measures, such as surgical procedures. Aging can cause changes in the heart and blood vessels, which may increase a person’s chances of developing cardiovascular disease. Thus, the rising geriatric population is projected to fuel demand for cardiology procedures nationwide during the forecast period.

There are several diagnostic and therapeutic procedures that are performed in cardiology. Some of the main procedures include:

Pulse palpation and auscultation – Examination by palpation is carried out to detect the pulse and a stethoscope is used to listen to breathing and sounds in the chest (auscultation).

Sphygmomanometer – A sphygmomanometer is used to measure blood pressure.

Electrocardiogram – An electrocardiogram (ECG) is carried out to measure the electrical activity of the heart. The ECG records the electrical impulses generated by the heart over a period of time and creates a pattern of the heart’s rhythm and rate. ECG monitoring may be continued throughout the day using a device called a Holter monitor, which is worn around the neck and rests against the heart recording electrical activity over 24 hours. This reveals more occasional abnormalities of heart function that would be difficult to identify over a shorter period of time.

Echocardiogram – An echocardiogram uses high-frequency sound waves to create an image of the heart, much like an ultrasound procedure.

Cardiovascular magnetic resonance - Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) provides a detailed image of the heart that can be used to examine the heart’s anatomy as well as its function. This helps diagnose specific diseases such as cardiomyopathies (heart muscle diseases) or diseases of the outer lining of the heart (the pericardium).

A cardiac stress test is used to check the heart’s response to external stress, which may be induced through drugs or exercise.

Blood levels of some cardiac enzymes such as creatinine phosphokinase and troponin T are raised in cases of heart injury, as these enzymes leak from damaged heart muscle into the bloodstream.

Cardiac catheterization is a procedure performed to gather important information about the heart. X-rays of the heart may be taken in a procedure called coronary angiography; a fractional flow reserve test may be performed to assess pressure differences across a narrowed artery, or an intravascular ultrasound may be used to visualize the vascular endothelium.

Biventricular pacing – Also called cardiac resynchronization therapy, this involves using a pacemaker to help the left and right ventricle pump in harmony to improve the overall output capacity of the heart.

Carotid artery ultrasound uses an ultrasound probe to evaluate the structure and function of the carotid arteries that deliver blood from the heart to the brain.

Dobutamine nuclear imaging – This procedure is used to evaluate patients who cannot exercise. Dobutamine is a drug that makes the heart pump faster and harder. A nuclear imaging material is also injected that enables pictures of the heart to be generated which helps determine whether stenosis or disease is restricting blood flow to any parts of the heart.

Pacemaker implantation – Patients with an abnormal electrical activity of the heart may be given a pacemaker to regulate the heart’s rhythm and rate. A pacemaker is a battery-powered pulse generator that is implanted under the skin and connected to the heart.

Rotational atherectomy is a procedure where a small rotating blade is used to open up a narrowing in an artery and restore blood flow to or from the heart. A small mesh tube called a stent is often inserted into the artery to keep it open and prevent it from narrowing again.

Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) – This procedure is carried out to open up blocked coronary arteries and restore blood flow. The narrowing is initially held open by inflating a small balloon to widen the passage and a stent is then inserted to hold the vessel open. These stents are often coated with specific drugs that prevent re-narrowing of the vessel.

U.S. Cardiology Procedures Market Segments Insights

By Procedures Insights

Based on procedure, the interventional procedures segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 53.85% in 2023. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. The market is poised for growth driven by several factors, including new product launches, supportive government initiatives, and the increasing prevalence of conditions like peripheral artery disease, coronary artery disease (CAD), and cardiac valve disease. Additionally, the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) is expected to contribute to market expansion.

According to the American College of Cardiology, approximately 1.2 million angioplasties were performed in the U.S. in 2023. Unhealthy lifestyles, obesity, and diabetes are significant factors driving the demand for angioplasties and contributing to the increase in CAD cases. Government and non-profit medical associations are also playing a role in fostering market growth by promoting early diagnosis and treatment of cardiac diseases. Organizations like the American Heart Association (AHA) are working towards reducing disabilities and fatalities caused by heart disease and stroke through various initiatives, including advocacy for cardiac care, consumer education on healthy living, and funding cardiovascular research.Moreover, leading healthcare facilities such as Cleveland Clinic, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Mayo Clinic-Rochester, Mount Sinai Hospital, and NYU Langone Hospitals provide safe and effective cardiac interventional procedures in the U.S.

U.S. Cardiology Procedures Market Concentration & Characteristics

The market is experiencing significant growth, driven in part by advancements in medical technology, particularly in innovative devices used for interventional cardiology procedures and diagnostic imaging tools. Furthermore, competition among market players to introduce advanced products for improved treatment options is intensifying. Many companies have substantially invested in research and development programs to enhance their product lines and introduce new portfolios.

In February 2022, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. partnered with Innova Vascular, Inc. (Innova) to develop a comprehensive range of novel thrombectomy devices. Similarly, MedAlliance launched ORIGIN SC and ORIGIN NC in July 2021, two high-performance balloons designed for vessel preparation, targeting patients with life-threatening coronary and peripheral arterial disease. These developments are anticipated to propel market growth during the forecast period.

The market has seen a notable surge in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities in recent years, reflecting the industry's dynamic landscape and the strategic imperatives of market players. These M&A activities aim to strengthen market positions, expand product portfolios, and drive innovation in cardiovascular care. For instance, in October 2023, the Mayo Clinic partnered with Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a multi-year collaboration to develop novel clinical tests for various diseases and enhance patient care. Concurrently, Walgreens and the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) announced a joint effort to propel the PREVUE-VALVE study forward, which focuses on conducting a population-based clinical trial to assess the prevalence of valvular heart disease (VHD) among older adults. Additionally, Qnovia initiated a drug development collaboration with the University of Virginia (UVA) to advance innovative inhaled-drug candidates targeting bacterial lung infections, among other collaborations and initiatives unveiled during the period.

Regulations play a pivotal role in shaping the U.S. cardiology procedures industry landscape. The stringent regulatory framework established by government bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) significantly influences the development, approval, and adoption of new cardiovascular technologies and procedures. While these regulations aim to ensure patient safety and efficacy, they also pose challenges for market players, particularly in navigating complex approval processes and compliance requirements.

U.S. Cardiology Procedures Market Recent Developments

In January 2024, K Health, a primary care company leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), collaborated with Mayo Clinic to address the prevention and management of heart-related ailments. The focus is on jointly developing an AI-powered solution for cardiac clinical applications to prevent untimely fatalities due to heart disease and stroke. The cardiac program's objective is to employ K Health's proprietary algorithms to drive sophisticated AI-ECG (Artificial Intelligence-enhanced electrocardiography) technology, conduct risk assessments, and facilitate remote patient monitoring.

In October 2023, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai revealed a memorandum of understanding with the Chiba Institute of Technology (CIT) for joint efforts in utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) for cardiovascular disease research. The aim is to enhance the efficiency of clinical trials, accelerate progress in patient care, and expedite the potential introduction of new treatments for individuals with heart conditions.

Some of the prominent players in the U.S. cardiology procedures market include:

Cleveland Clinic

Mayo Clinic

Johns Hopkins Hospital

Massachusetts General Hospital

Stanford Health Care

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. cardiology procedures market

Procedures

Interventional Procedures

Peripheral Vascular Procedures

Heart Rhythm Management Procedures

Structural Heart Procedures

Electrophysiology Procedures

Others

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

Includes in-depth analysis of the market from various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to com

