U.S. Aesthetic Medicine Market Size to Hit USD 136.69 Billion by 2033

According to a new market research report, the U.S. aesthetic medicine market size was USD 38.19 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 43.38 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 136.69 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2024 to 2033.

U.S. Aesthetic Medicine Market Key Takeaways

The noninvasive procedures segment accounted for the largest market share of 54.22% in 2023.

The invasive procedures segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

The 40 to 54 age segments accounted for the largest market share of 46.19% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

Others segment accounted for the largest market share of 71.69% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

The surging societal focus on appearance is propelling the desire for aesthetic procedures, driving market growth. This shift in cultural norms, combined with the growing awareness of the diverse cosmetic solutions now accessible, has played a pivotal role in facilitating growth. Moreover, the growing acknowledgment & acceptance of various cosmetic interventions and the increasing geriatric population are other major factors expected to drive the demand for aesthetic medicines in the U.S.

The increasing geriatric population in the U.S. is expected to drive the aesthetic medicine market. Major economies are undergoing a demographic shift due to a rapidly aging population, and the demand for cosmetic solutions is growing to combat the visible signs of aging & maintain a youthful appearance. This has improved the demand for aesthetic medicine that effectively reduces wrinkles, fine lines, and other age-related concerns. Moreover, this demographic shift is expected to promote the development of innovative procedures, such as aesthetic medicines, which cater to the needs of the rapidly aging population. This trend is expected to create a favorable environment for the market.

Social media plays a vital role in influencing the purchasing decisions of millennials. However, peer recommendations have a significant impact. According to HubSpot statistics from 2019, around 71% of individuals are more inclined to buy a product or service online when others promote it. In addition, a few influencers control the majority of social media referral branding. Hence, ongoing client interaction is essential when a business advertises its products on social media.

Furthermore, a shift from invasive to minimally invasive procedures is being observed, which is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. According to the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2022, around 23,672,269 cosmetic minimally invasive procedures were performed in the U.S. Moreover, more people are opting for permanent procedures, such as fat grafting, fillers, and lip advancements. According to the same source, botulinum toxin & hyaluronic acid fillers, skin resurfacing, and laser skin treatments are some of the common & in-demand noninvasive aesthetic procedures in the U.S.

The most popular procedures are fillers, as the risk associated with these treatments is very low. Fillers such as hyaluronic acid, which are FDA-approved, are easily accepted by the body, causing minimal adverse effects & allergic reactions. The growing popularity of nonsurgical skincare treatment options is one of the primary factors responsible for an increase in the number of patients seeking plastic surgery services. Hence, the increased demand for nonsurgical cosmetic procedures can be attributed to the rising awareness of the risks & complications associated with invasive surgical procedures, such as delayed healing, incision scars, and adverse reactions to anesthesia. According to the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) 2019 report, specialists performed around 12.5 million cosmetic & medically necessary procedures in 2018, representing a 7.5% growth from 2017 and a 60% increase since 2012.

Global Aesthetic Medicine Market Size and share 2024 to 2033

The global aesthetic medicine market size was estimated at USD 84.11billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 212.67 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.72% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033. North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 41.92% in 2023.