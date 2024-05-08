U.S. 3D Cell Culture Market Size Set to Soar USD 1.62 Bn by 2033

According to recent study by nova one advisor, the U.S. 3D cell culture market size was valued at USD 565.90 million in 2023 and is poised to exceed USD 1,621.36 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 11.1% between 2024 and 2033.

3D cell culture is a technique for growing cells in a 3D environment outside of their natural organism. Compared to the traditional method of cultivating cells on a flat surface, the 3D environment more closely matches the conditions found in the body since the cells have space to develop in all three dimensions and interact with one another as they would in vivo.

The market’s rise is due to the increased availability of financing programs for research and development of potential alternatives to animal-based testing. Furthermore, the increase in R&D efforts by biopharmaceutical companies for medication discovery provides an opportunity for market expansion.

In 2023, the United States’ 3D cell culture market accounted for more than 36% of the global 3D cell culture market. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is boosting demand for sophisticated cell culture technologies, including 3D cell culture. Chronic diseases account for the majority of healthcare expenditures in this country. As a result, the large chronic disease load promotes demand for 3D cell culture techniques due to their broad applicability. Despite major improvements in therapeutics, disease incidence has increased significantly, necessitating advances in medication research and development. Furthermore, the existence of international funding agencies is expected to increase demand for 3D cell culture systems.

The successful treatment of lymphoma, myeloma, and leukemia, as well as significant breakthroughs in transplantation, have accelerated the acceptance of regenerative techniques in clinical practice. Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation has been shown to be an effective therapy option for metabolic storage illnesses, immunodeficiency, extracellular matrix abnormalities, and hematological malignancies. Thus, the country’s rapid technical advancements are projected to have an impact on market growth. Furthermore, companies that provide 3D cell culture products, such as Nano3D Biosciences and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., are likely to increase significantly as 3D cellular models become more widely adopted.

The scaffold-based segment held the largest market share of 48.19% in 2023.

The scaffold free segment is likely to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The stem cell research & tissue engineering segment dominated the market with a share of 34.9% 2023.

The cancer research segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market with a share of 46.81% in 2023.

The academic & research institutes segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

3D Cell Culture Market in the global 2023 To 2032

The global 3D cell culture market size was exhibited at USD 2.57 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 7.48 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.27% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033, North America dominated the market and accounted for a 40.0% share in 2023.

Why Use 3D Cell Culture?

For a long time, scientists have relied on flat 2D cell cultures grown on a plate to study cellular and disease mechanisms. 2D cell models are simple and cost-effective to culture and process. Within the last decade, however, 3D cell cultures have become increasingly popular because they are more physiologically relevant and better represent in vivo tissue.

If you think about it, no cell types within our body grow as a monolayer independent of other cells or tissue. Instead, most cells naturally exist in complex 3D structures including different cell types within an extracellular matrix. The numerous cell-cell and cell-matrix interactions all have a profound effect on their behavior. In addition, 2D monolayers have uniform access to nutrients and oxygen, which is not the case in cell masses, such as tumors. 3D tumor spheroids are much more representative of in vivo tumors in which inner cells have less access to nutrients and oxygen compared to the outer layer, forming a natural gradient.

U.S. 3D Cell Culture Market By Technology Insights

The scaffold-based segment held the largest market share of 48.19% in 2023.Scaffolds are adopted in 3D cell culture techniques to deliver support for organizing cell cultures. Introduction of advanced tools and technologies is projected to influence revenue growth in this segment. Furthermore, companies including Tecan, Sigma-Aldrich, and others are focusing on providing scaffold-based 3D cell culture solutions and tools, thereby contributing to the growth of the segment.

The scaffold free segment is likely to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Scaffolds can cause interference with cell-to-cell interactions and with the assembly of Extracellular Matrices (ECM) produced by cells. This has driven the demand for scaffold-free 3D cell culture solutions. Development of advanced fabrication techniques to produce scaffold-free engineered organoid constructs is anticipated to drive segment growth over the forecast period.

U.S. 3D Cell Culture Market By Application Insights

The stem cell research & tissue engineering segment dominated the market with a share of 34.9% 2023. Stem cell research depends on suitable in vitro cultivation approaches that enable expansion, cryopreservation, and genetic modification of stem cells outside the organism, which is expected to drive the demand for 3D culture-based stem cell research. Moreover, introduction of novel tools in 3D cell culture platform for stem cell-based research is expected to create growth opportunities for the market participants.

The cancer research segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Adoption of 3D cellular model for studying cancer biology in preclinical screening and testing as a result of availability of customized microenvironments is expected to increase in the coming years. Moreover, establishment of therapeutic screens coupled with early-stage animal testing is anticipated to drive the segment.

U.S. 3D Cell Culture Market By End Use Insights

The biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market with a share of 46.81% in 2023. Increasing adoption of 3D cell culture system by pharmaceutical companies for drug discovery, toxicity screening, and regenerative medicine is significantly driving the segment growth. Some of the exceptional advantages of 3D cell culture include non-uniform exposure of cells within a spheroid to drug, optimal oxygen and nutrient gradients, and realistic cell-to-cell interactions. These factors have fueled the demand for 3D cell cultures in drug discovery and development.