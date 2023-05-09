TriLink BioTechnologies Introduces Latest mRNA Capping Technology: CleanCap® M6 analog

Newest cap analog product improves mRNA potency with greater protein expression, offers time and cost savings, and streamlines manufacturing to drive critical therapeutic and vaccine development

SAN DIEGO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriLink BioTechnologies (TriLink), a Maravai LifeSciences company (NASDAQ: MRVI) and global provider of life science reagents and services, has launched its newest cap analog, CleanCap® M6 . The latest CleanCap analog is expected to help developers and researchers maximize the impact of their mRNA therapeutics and vaccines while reducing overall manufacturing costs, bringing life-changing medicines to market faster.

With the introduction of the CleanCap M6 technology, legacy capping methods like enzymatic and ARCA may be a thing of the past. By combining the modification of 3’OMe on the m7-Guanosine and the additional methyl modification on the +1 Adenosine, the CleanCap M6 analog is expected to improve mRNA potency with the highest protein expression of any CleanCap analog yet. Combined with technology’s single-pot reaction capabilities that shrink manufacturing times and increase mRNA yields with a purity profile of >95%, CleanCap analogs are novel mRNA Cap structures, which may improve the benefits of an mRNA therapeutic or vaccine.

“TriLink’s portfolio of CleanCap mRNA capping technology is expected to be the new go-to capping method in the very near future - it is the future,” shared Kate Broderick Ph.D., Chief Innovation Officer at Maravai LifeSciences. “What excites me most about this novel analog is its ability to make mRNA an even more powerful therapeutic than we have seen previously.”

The company’s first CleanCap analog launched in 2017 and this capping technology has been incorporated in one of the first commercially approved COVID-19 vaccines. With the introduction of CleanCap M6, TriLink has developed its most robust analog to date. Studies have shown that the innovative product increases mRNA expression by 30% or more versus enzymatic capping methods and is estimated to reduce manufacturing costs by 20-40%. *

“mRNA is clearly an emerging therapeutic modality where mRNA vaccines and therapeutics are expanding rapidly,” added Drew Burch, EVP of TriLink’s Nucleic Acid Products division. “CleanCap M6, and the entire CleanCap portfolio, joins a strong roster of synthesized nucleic acids, NTPs, and more that we expect to continue to grow.”

In addition to the CleanCap mRNA capping portfolio, TriLink has scale-up expertise and unique mRNA, oligonucleotide & plasmid production capabilities for companies focused on therapeutic, vaccine, diagnostic breakthroughs, leaning on its 25-plus years of experience to provide superior CDMO services.

To learn more about TriLink’s products and services, visit trilinkbiotech.com

*Data and customer insights garnered from a market assessment conducted by a third-party consulting firm on behalf of TriLink BioTechnologies in November 2022.

About TriLink BioTechnologies

TriLink BioTechnologies, a Maravai LifeSciences company, is helping to realize the power and potential of mRNA. As a global leader in nucleic acid and mRNA solutions for more than 25 years, TriLink delivers unrivaled chemical and biological experience, CDMO services, and high-quality readymade and custom materials, including its proprietary CleanCap® mRNA capping technology. Pharmaceutical leaders, biotech disruptors and world governments depend on TriLink to meet their greatest challenges, from delivering the COVID-19 vaccine at warp speed, to empowering innovative treatments in oncology, infectious diseases, cardiology, and neurological disorders, to enabling future pandemic response plans.

For more information about TriLink, visit www.trilinkbiotech.com.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to the expected benefits of CleanCap® M6, the continued adoption of ARCA and enzymatic capping methods, expected market adoption of CleanCap® M6 and other CleanCap analogs, and the expected growth of TriLink’s product portfolio, constitute forward-looking statements identified by words like “expect,” “estimate,” “may,” “anticipate,” or “could” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation and uncertainties related to continued validation of the safety and effectiveness of our technology, and new scientific developments and competition from other products,. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as other reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely upon them. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views and we do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof except as required by law.





Contact Information: Investor Contact: Deb Hart Maravai LifeSciences + 1 858-988-5917 ir@maravai.com Media Contact: Liz Robinson CG Life +1 312-997-2436 lrobinson@cglife.com