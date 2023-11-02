TriLink BioTechnologies® Expands Capabilities with Launch of ‘Analytical Sciences Center of Excellence’

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- TriLink BioTechnologies® (TriLink), a Maravai LifeSciences company (NASDAQ: MRVI) and global provider of life science reagents and services, has launched its Analytical Sciences Center of Excellence (ASCE) hub. Expanding its comprehensive suite of analytical testing capabilities, this new center of excellence will minimize the delays and unexpected costs typically associated with outsourced testing to multiple laboratories. This new center of excellence will serve as the hub for all analytical innovation and the Quality Control laboratories across the organization’s manufacturing network.

Located within Maravai LifeSciences’s Pacific Center Boulevard facility in San Diego’s Sorrento Valley, the ASCE will operate out of a 4,000-square-foot lab equipped with advanced instrumentation and support developers as they advance their drugs – starting with plasmid DNA and continuing through mRNA manufacturing and release.

“TriLink’s new Analytical Sciences Center of Excellence will be a transformative force in the development of nucleic acid therapies,” shared Khaled Yamout, Senior Director of Analytical Services at TriLink. “This new lab will allow us to expand our analytical capabilities to meet the growing demands of the market, including specific method development.”

Leaning on decades of technical expertise, TriLink continues to lead the market with mRNA specific analytical services, having developed and qualified 10 types of unique methods for the characterization of mRNA covering 40 various constructs. With this expansion, the center of excellence builds upon the organization’s comprehensive method development for construct-specific assays with new instrumentation to improve NMR, NGS, and LNP characterization. The center of excellence will also be responsible for developing cutting-edge analytical methodologies, including mRNA fingerprinting and sequencing.

“We continue to witness exciting growth in nucleic acid therapeutics – and rapid expansion calls for rapid innovation,” added Kevin Lynch, TriLink’s VP and GM of GMP Operations. “The ASCE’s centralized analytical capabilities and development of analytical methodologies for the characterization of nucleic acids will advance the industry as we continue to find ways to meet the needs of developers working on life-saving therapeutics.”

In addition to the ASCE’s suite of analytical services, TriLink® has a robust ® mRNA capping portfolio, advanced scale-up capabilities, and unrivaled expertise in mRNA, oligonucleotide, and plasmid production. Leveraging more than 25 years of experience, TriLink® serves companies dedicated to advancing therapeutics, vaccines, and diagnostics by delivering exceptional Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services.

About TriLink BioTechnologies

TriLink BioTechnologies, a Maravai LifeSciences company, is helping to realize the power and potential of mRNA. As a global leader in nucleic acid and mRNA solutions for more than 25 years, TriLink delivers unrivaled chemical and biological experience, CDMO services, and high-quality readymade and custom materials, including its proprietary CleanCap® mRNA capping technology. Pharmaceutical leaders, biotech disruptors and world governments depend on TriLink to meet their greatest challenges, from delivering the COVID-19 vaccine at warp speed, to empowering innovative treatments in oncology, infectious diseases, cardiology, and neurological disorders, to enabling future pandemic response plans.

For more information about TriLink, visit www.trilinkbiotech.com.

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains, and Maravai’s officers and representatives may from time-to-time make, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding cost- and time-savings of internal analytics testing; the extent and benefit of Maravai’s expanded analytical testing capabilities and Maravai’s ability to support quality control laboratories with such capabilities; Maravai’s ability to attract and support developers through each stage of development; the ASCE’s effect on the development of nucleic acid therapies; Maravai’s expectations for growth in demand of the development market; Maravai’s ability to improve NMR, NGS and LNP characterizations; Maravai’s ability to develop and successfully market new analytical methodologies, including mRNA fingerprinting and sequencing; Maravai’s expectations of continued growth in nucleic acid therapeutics; the ASCE’s ability to advance the nucleic acid therapeutics industry and meet the needs of the industry’s customers via the ASCE’s analytical capabilities and development of analytical methodologies for the characterization of nucleic acids; Maravai’s future business capabilities; growth opportunities, including inorganic growth; and future innovations, constitute forward-looking statements and are identified by words like “believe,” “expect,” “see,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Maravai’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of management’s control, as described in more detail in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents Maravai files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, and therefore you should not rely upon them. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views and we do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231101202187/en/