Study Confirms Effectiveness of Trilaciclib for Treatment of Patients with Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Co-authored by Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Physicians and Senior Leaders

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) physicians and senior leaders are co-authors of a study that confirms the effectiveness of trilaciclib for the treatment of adult patients with Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer.
Data confirms findings of FCS clinical research
FORT MYERS, Fla., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) physicians and senior leaders are co-authors of a study that confirms the effectiveness of trilaciclib for the treatment of adult patients with Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer. Trilaciclib is the first FDA-approved therapy in its class to help protect bone marrow cells from damage caused by chemotherapy.
The abstract, Real-World Outcomes of Trilaciclib Among Patients with Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Receiving Chemotherapy, was recently published in the journal, Advances in Therapy. FCS co-authors are medical oncologist and hematologist Lowell Hart, MD, FACP, Director of Pharmacy Operations Kristen Boykin, PharmD, BCOP, BCPS, Ray Bailey, BPharm, RPh (retired), Senior Vice President & Data Officer Trevor Heritage, PhD, and President & Managing Physician Lucio Gordan, MD.
“Our study evaluated real-world outcomes of patients using data from published and unpublished studies of trilaciclib and comparable non-trilaciclib-treated patients,” said Dr. Hart. “We found this therapy to be a promising new treatment for chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression (CIM) prevention and with the potential for additional benefits.”
Patients who receive chemotherapy treatment for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), when cancer has spread beyond the lungs, frequently experience CIM, a condition that results in reduced production of white and red blood cells and/or platelets and can become severe. SCLC accounts for 15% of lung cancer cases in the U.S.
In the newly published manuscript, the authors concluded, “The existing evidence suggests that trilaciclib may reduce single and multilineage grade ≥ 3 myelosuppressive [hematologic adverse events] HAEs and cytopenia-related healthcare utilization among patients with ES-SCLC in the real world. It is a promising new treatment for CIM prevention in ES-SCLC and may bring greater benefits to first-line trilaciclib initiators.” Additionally, they recommend future studies to further evaluate the real-world effectiveness of trilaciclib.
These findings build on and confirm the outcome of clinical research previously conducted with FCS participation and published by the FCS co-authors in 2022 that determined that trilaciclib could potentially reduce CIM among patients with ES-SCLC.
“FCS continues to be at the forefront of game-changing clinical discoveries that are bringing new hope for cancer patients,” said Dr. Gordan. “The size of our practice, having nearly 100 locations, is a large contributor to the research being conducted by our physicians, providing a generous pool of patients and data, a pillar in our continued efforts to advance oncology care.”
Access the full manuscript from Advances in Therapy: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12325-023-02601-2
