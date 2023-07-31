Study Confirms Effectiveness of Trilaciclib for Treatment of Patients with Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Co-authored by Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Physicians and Senior Leaders

Data confirms findings of FCS clinical research FORT MYERS, Fla., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) physicians and senior leaders are co-authors of a study that confirms the effectiveness of trilaciclib for the treatment of adult patients with Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer. Trilaciclib is the first FDA-approved therapy in its class to help protect bone marrow cells from damage caused by chemotherapy. The abstract, Real-World Outcomes of Trilaciclib Among Patients with Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Receiving Chemotherapy, was recently published in the journal, Advances in Therapy. FCS co-authors are medical oncologist and hematologist Lowell Hart, MD, FACP, Director of Pharmacy Operations Kristen Boykin, PharmD, BCOP, BCPS, Ray Bailey, BPharm, RPh (retired), Senior Vice President & Data Officer Trevor Heritage, PhD, and President & Managing Physician Lucio Gordan, MD. “Our study evaluated real-world outcomes of patients using data from published and unpublished studies of trilaciclib and comparable non-trilaciclib-treated patients,” said Dr. Hart. “We found this therapy to be a promising new treatment for chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression (CIM) prevention and with the potential for additional benefits.” Patients who receive chemotherapy treatment for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), when cancer has spread beyond the lungs, frequently experience CIM, a condition that results in reduced production of white and red blood cells and/or platelets and can become severe. SCLC accounts for 15% of lung cancer cases in the U.S. In the newly published manuscript, the authors concluded, “The existing evidence suggests that trilaciclib may reduce single and multilineage grade ≥ 3 myelosuppressive [hematologic adverse events] HAEs and cytopenia-related healthcare utilization among patients with ES-SCLC in the real world. It is a promising new treatment for CIM prevention in ES-SCLC and may bring greater benefits to first-line trilaciclib initiators.” Additionally, they recommend future studies to further evaluate the real-world effectiveness of trilaciclib. These findings build on and confirm the outcome of clinical research previously conducted with FCS participation and published by the FCS co-authors in 2022 that determined that trilaciclib could potentially reduce CIM among patients with ES-SCLC. “FCS continues to be at the forefront of game-changing clinical discoveries that are bringing new hope for cancer patients,” said Dr. Gordan. “The size of our practice, having nearly 100 locations, is a large contributor to the research being conducted by our physicians, providing a generous pool of patients and data, a pillar in our continued efforts to advance oncology care.” Access the full manuscript from Advances in Therapy: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12325-023-02601-2

Access the 2022 abstract: https://journal.binayfoundation.org/article/38337-evaluation-of-chemotherapy-induced-myelosuppression-in-patients-with-extensive-stage-small-cell-lung-cancer-treated-with-trilaciclib-retrospective-an

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation* and has been recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award. Trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report. Founded in 1984, Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff. *Prior to approval