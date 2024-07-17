Stem Cells Market Size to Worth Around USD 48.83 Billion by 2034

According to Report by Precedence Research, the stem cells market size was valued at USD 15 billion in 2023 and is projected to worth around USD 48.83 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2024 to 2034. The growing development of precision medicine contributed to fueling the market growth during the forecast period.

The stem cells market deals with undifferentiated cells which have the capacity of differentiating into any type of cell that enhances the human body. Stem cells are also capable of producing non-regenerative cells such as myocardial and neural cells. The increasing number of clinical trials associated with stem cell therapies, the upsurge in the number of cell therapy production facilities that have GMP certification, and rising funding for stem cell research are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

In addition, the increasing number of cell therapy production facilities is further expected to drive the growth of the market. Recent advances in tissue engineering and stem cell therapeutics hold significant attention for the treatment of various diseases. In addition, rising research activities pertaining to stem cell characterization, storage, and production and increasing demand for stem cell banking are also estimated to drive the growth of the stem cell market.

Stem Cells Market at a Glance

Technological advancements in the ancillary and parent market for stem cell utilization are some of the major factors that reinforce the significant growth in demand for stem cells during the forecast period. Regenerative medicines aid in keeping the normal functioning of cells. Increasing continuous advancements in this field are expected to provide effective therapies for chronic diseases.

In addition, significant research and development spending is one of the key contributors to market growth. In addition, another factor expected to the growth is the increasing demand for effective therapeutics to minimize the disease burden in the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing recognition of precision medicines and the increasing focus of key players on partnerships and collaborations are further expected to enhance the growth of the stem cells market during the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements to fuel the market growth

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the market’s growth. Chronic disorders are common health issues all over the globe. One in every three adults worldwide suffers from a chronic disease. Chronic conditions, such as gastrointestinal and cardiovascular, chronic injuries, neurological diseases, musculoskeletal, and cancer can result in death, decreased quality of life, long-term disability, and hospital treatment. In addition, increasing focus on developing personalized medicines, increasing demand for stem cell banking, and increasing technological advancements are expected to drive the growth of the stem cells market during the forecast period.

However, regulatory and ethical issues may restrain the market growth

The market for stem cells has proven essential in the treatment of new disorders such as spinal cord injury and diabetes. However, some regions and countries have put restrictions on particular stem cell research which is further challenging the market growth. Human embryonic stem cell research includes defective human embryos to make cell lines. In addition, the risks related to stem cell plantation involve unmatchable mitigation of stem cells. Furthermore, the high cost related to stem cells is further expected to restrain the growth of the stem cell market.

Artificial intelligence in stem cells can revolutionize the future of the market

The use of artificial intelligence has the capability to transform various sectors of healthcare. Stem cell-derived medicines are assured to cure some of the critical diseases across this decade, such as heart diseases, diabetes, Parkinson’s, and many others. Patient-centric cells offer more effective and safest cures for these indications. However, current autologous procedures are not scalable due to expensive facility overhead, high variability, and extensive manual handling. Furthermore, AI could enable personalized medicines to become feasible at a large amount for using an AI-generated manufacturing approach. Cellino’s platform combines high-speed laser editing and label-free imaging with machine learning to automate cell differentiation, expansion, and reprogramming in a closed format and allow numerous patient samples to be processed in a single facility.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

The huge patient population base and increasing strong product pipelines of therapies based on stem cells are expected to drive the growth of the stem cells market. The market for stem cells is estimated to grow at a high rate due to the increasing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, neurological disorders, and cancer. In addition, growing favorable government investments to enhance research on stem cells further contributed to propel market growth. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the leading countries in the region. In the world, China has one of the most unlimited embryonic stem cell research policies. Chinese scientists have established stem cell research laboratories and centers in China.

· In May 2023, in China, the new cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-6 was packed with experimental weighing over 700 kilograms, such as devices and samples for stem cell research. According to scientists, China has performed human stem cell in the Tiangong space station, to study the impacts of a microgravity environment on human reproduction.

North America dominated the stem cells market in 2023.

The increasing presence of key market players and innovators has resulted in higher adoption of market products in North America. The region leads the market leading to the promotion of personalized medicines, extensive research and development, the presence of key players, and a strong biotechnology industry. In addition. Growth in this region is further expected to increase government initiatives for improving stem cell therapies. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries in North America. The U.S. is the most dominating country in the region. The United States Food and Drug Administration approved clinical trials of embryonic stem cell research for humans. Thus, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the stem cells market in North America.

Stem Cells Market Segments

By product, the stem cells segment led the market

The stem cells segment held the largest market share in 2023. The major advantages of stem cell segments such as availability of established treatment options, low risk of tumor formation, and capacity for autologous transformation are factors that are anticipated to drive the growth of the stem cell segment during the forecast period.

By technology, the cell acquisition segment led the market.

The cell acquisition segment accounted for the highest market share in 2023. These cell acquisitions can be used to differentiate various cell types in the human body and are pluripotent in nature. The cell acquisition segment is divided into apheresis, umbilical blood cord, and bone marrow harvest.

By therapy, the allogenic therapy segment led the market

The allogeneic therapy segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023. Factors such as increasing growth and high costs in stem cell banking are expected to drive the growth of the segment. In addition, various cell therapy industries are moving their business toward developing allogenic cell therapy products.

Stem Cells Market Recent Developments

· In January 2024, in the International Space Station. Space Tango and Cedars-Sinai launched pilot-scale systems for the automated in-space production of stem cells. These systems harnessed the near-zero gravity conditions of spaceflight to spur the creation of the next generation of stem cell therapies.

· In January 2024, PluriCDMO, the contract development and manufacturing division, was launched by the cell-based technology company. The company shared its knowledge base, facilities, and technology with other businesses to develop Immunotherapeutics, induced pluripotent stem cells exosomes, and stem cells.

What are the top manufacturers operating in the Stem Cells Market?

· STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.

· Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

· Cynata Therapeutics

· Human Longevity, Inc.

· Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.

· BIOTIME, Inc.

· Mesoblast Limited

· Promethera Biosciences S.A. / N.V.

· Merck Group

· Takara Bio Group

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

· Adult Stem Cells

· Neuronal Stem Cells

· Mesenchymal Stem Cells

· Dental Stem Cells

· Umbilical Cord Stem Cells

· Adipose-derived Stem Cells

· HematopoieticStem Cells

· Dedifferentiated fat (DFAT) Cells

· Other ASC’s

· Very Small Embryonic Like Stem Cells

· Human Embryonic Stem Cells

· Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

By Application

· Regenerative Medicine

· Neurology

· Oncology

· Hematology

· Injuries

· Orthopedics

· Incontinence

· Diabetes

· Liver Disorder

· Others

· Drug Discovery and development

By Technology

· Cell Acquisition

· Apheresis

· Bone Marrow Harvest

· Umbilical Blood Cord

· Cryopreservation

· Cell production

· Therapeutic Cloning

· Cell Culture

· In-Vitro fertilization

· Isolation

· Expansion and Sub-Culture

By Therapy

· Allogenic Stem Cell Therapy

· Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

By Regional Outlook

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Middle East & Africa

· Latin America

