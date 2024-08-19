Simulab Corporation Releases New AirwayBaby(TM) Infant Airway Management Trainer

Healthcare Simulation: Infant Airway Management Trainer

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2024 / Simulab Corporation, a leader in medical simulation technology, is excited to announce the launch of its latest human patient simulator, the AirwayBaby™ Infant Airway Management Trainer. This advanced training tool simulates airway management of zero to six-month-old infants for healthcare professionals worldwide.

The AirwayBaby™ Trainer incorporates realistic internal anatomy, including a tongue, epiglottis, vallecula, and vocal cords, enabling practitioners to practice critical airway management techniques. The model includes features that mimic the movement and weight of an actual infant, ensuring that trainees experience an authentic feel during intubation and other airway management procedures.

Key Features of the AirwayBaby™ Trainer include:

Realistic Anatomy: Offers accurate internal structures like a tongue, epiglottis, vallecula, and vocal cords for comprehensive training.

Simulated Lungs and Stomach: Allows for the confirmation of correct tube placement.

Realistic Movement and Weight: Closely mimics that of a 0-6 month-old infant.

Ease of Use: No tools are required for setup, making the trainer user-friendly.

Soft Tissue Replacement System: Ensures optimal realism for the learners.

The AirwayBaby™ Trainer is now available for purchase. For more information or to request a demonstration, don’t hesitate to contact your Simulab account representative or visit our website at https://simulab.com .

About Simulab Corporation: Simulab Corporation is a leading provider of medical simulation technology. It is dedicated to improving patient outcomes by providing healthcare professionals with the most realistic and reliable training tools. Founded in Seattle, Washington, Simulab has been at the forefront of innovation in the medical simulation industry for over 30 years.

