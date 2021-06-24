Sequencing Reagents Market Declining Cost of Sequencing Procedures Contributes Significantly to Market Growth

Sequencing Reagents Market: Insight

According to our latest market research study on “Sequencing Reagents Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Reagent Type, Technology, Application, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 5,530.32 million by 2028 from US$ 14,195.60 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2020 to 2028. The report highlights the trends prevailing in the market, along with market drivers and deterrents.

Sequencing reagents are used during the process of sequencing. The use of these reagents highly depends on the desired result to be obtained. They form an essential part of the sequencing reactions, which can be used across various other applications as well. An increase in R&D activities worldwide is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The sequencing reagents market is segmented on the basis of reagent type, technology, application, end user, and geography. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the sequencing reagents market, emphasizing on parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, and market dynamics along with the analysis of competitive landscape of world’s leading market players.

Sequencing Reagents Market Competitive Landscape

A few prominent players operating in the sequencing reagents market are BGI Group; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Fluidigm Corporation; Illumina, Inc.; LGC Biosearch Technologies; Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.; Qiagen; Takara Bio, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; and Trilink Biotechnologies.

Market players are launching new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the sequencing reagents market. For instance, in April 2021, QIAGEN N.V. launched QIAseq DIRECT SARS-CoV-2 Kit, a viral genome enrichment and library preparation solution that significantly reduces library turnaround times and plastics use compared with ARTIC project protocols [primer-based approaches for next-generation sequencing (NGS)].

The COVID-19 pandemic is having the positive impact on the sequencing reagents market. Vaccine for COVID-19 has been developed by several pharmaceutical companies and vaccination has also been started in most of the countries. The genome sequencing has increasingly become an important tool for studying disease outbreaks, which is anticipated to have a positive impact on the other segments of the market in the coming months. On the other side, disruptions in the supply chain caused due to the halt in global operations are hindering the market growth.

Five years ago, genomic sequencing was restricted to the research environment. Now, it is increasingly used in clinical practice, and over the next five years, genomic data from over 60 million patients is expected to be generated within healthcare. Genomic sequencing is rapidly transitioning into clinical practice, and implementation into healthcare systems has been supported by substantial government investment, totaling over US$ 4 billion in at least 14 countries. These national genomic-medicine initiatives are driving transformative change under real-life conditions while simultaneously addressing barriers to implementation and gathering evidence for broader adoption, thereby driving the market growth.

In August 2018, Boston, a Massachusetts-based company, announced that it landed US$ 4.3 million in seed funding, and it would be partnering with Veritas Genetics, a genome sequencing company. The funds will support the company’s mission to usher in the era of personal genome sequencing by creating a trusted, secure, and decentralized marketplace for genomic data.

Declining Cost of Sequencing Procedures Contributes Significantly to Market Growth

The cost of genome sequencing has been dropping radically, nearly a million-fold in the past six-seven years. In the recent years, next generation sequencing price have declined substantially. For instance, first whole human genome sequencing cost over US$ 3.7 billion in 2000 and took more than a decade for the completion. However, the costs for the same in recent years has reduces to US$ 1,000 and the process requires a smaller number of days. In 2000, cost for sequencing was US$ 3.7 billion, which dropped down to US$ 10 million in 2006 and declined to US$ 5,000 in 2012. The decline in the cost can be checked by the cost to sequence a genome diverging drastically around 2008, falling from approximately US$ 10 million to nearly US$ 1,000 at the present date.

Many of the testing services cost a couple hundred dollars and the lowered cost and higher speed could not only give them a larger margin in profits but the ability to process faster and possibly bring in a higher load of consumers. The latest machines offered by Illumina are lower priced devices and available in two models—NovaSeq 5000 for US$ 850,000 and the NovaSeq 6000 for US$ 985,000.

In 2003, the International Human Genome Sequencing Consortium started genome analysis by sequencing a complete human genome. The sequencing cost approximately US$ 2.6 billion (EUR 2.3 billion). By 2008, costs dropped to lower than US$ 1.4 million (EUR 1 million) per genome. The cost of the exome sequencing has also become cheaper. It costs US$ 400 to US$ 500 to sequence an exome, and US$ 1,000 to US$ 1,200 to sequence a genome. Owing to factors such as advances in the field of genomics, development in different methods and strategies for sequencing, there is a notable decline in the cost of sequencing.

Sequencing Reagents Market: Segmentation

Based on reagent type, the global sequencing reagents market is segmented into control kits, library kits, template kits, sequencing kits, and other reagent types. The control kits segment held the largest market share in 2020, and it is further expected to dominate the market by 2028. Quality control for cluster generation, sequencing, and alignment, as well as calibration control for cross-talk matrix generation, phasing, and prephasing are provided by control kits.

Based on application, the global sequencing reagents market is segmented into agrigenomics and forensics, clinical investigation, oncology, reproductive health, and other applications. The oncology segment held the largest market share in 2020, and it is further expected to dominate the market by 2028. The combination of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and bioinformatics tools has an ability to transform oncology research, diagnosis, and treatment.

