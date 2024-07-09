Selkirk Pharma Appoints Colleen Dixon as New CEO

SPOKANE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Selkirk Pharma, Inc., a privately held U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturer specializing in the fill and finish of injectable drugs, including vaccines and biological therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Colleen Dixon as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Dixon, who formerly served as Vice President of Program Management at Selkirk Pharma, succeeds Patrick Haffey, the founder of Selkirk Pharma and its Chairman and CEO for the past 6 years.

Colleen Dixon’s appointment marks a significant milestone for Selkirk Pharma, reflecting the company’s commitment to strategic growth and operational excellence. With her extensive background in biopharma R&D, manufacturing, and leadership, Dixon brings a wealth of knowledge and a client-centric perspective to drive the company forward, scale operations, and forge key industry partnerships.

Dixon has more than 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, having held senior leadership roles at AstraZeneca, Baxter Biopharma Solutions, and Eli Lilly and Company. Her most recent role prior to joining Selkirk, was as Head of Biopharmaceutical Project Management at AstraZeneca. Her expertise in strategic planning, capital expansions, organizational change management, and portfolio management, combined with direct manufacturing leadership in both drug product and drug substance spaces, positions her to effectively lead Selkirk Pharma in its next phase of growth.

“It is my distinct pleasure to welcome Colleen Dixon as the new Chief Executive Officer of Selkirk Pharma,” said Jim Bell, Chairman of the Board for Selkirk Pharma. “With Colleen’s exceptional leadership skills, extensive industry experience, and visionary approach, we are confident that she will steer our company towards growth and success. Colleen’s proven track record of innovation and commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our strategic vision. We look forward to supporting her in this exciting new chapter for Selkirk.”

“I am honored to lead Selkirk Pharma into the next stage of its evolution,” said Dixon. “Our state-of-the-art facility, with its best-in-class labs and manufacturing technology, reflects the energy and dedication of our incredibly talented professionals. As we bring more capacity online to ensure a reliable supply of medications to patients, I am excited to drive our growth, foster innovation, and establish strong alliances that will benefit our stakeholders and customers in the aseptic fill/finish industry.”

About Selkirk Pharma

Selkirk Pharma, Inc., located in Spokane, Washington, was founded in 2018 by industry veterans with the vision to build the world’s most reliable manufacturer of injectable drug product. We are dedicated to quality and reliability while upholding a partnership philosophy to ensure drug safety and availability. With an experienced team averaging over 15 years in the industry, our professionals are passionate about optimizing fill and finish turn-around times and accelerating product release while never compromising patient care. At Selkirk Pharma, we treat your products with the highest commitment, ensuring we meet patient needs with integrity and excellence.

