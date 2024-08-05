Recurrent Glioblastoma Market to Reach a CAGR of 5.85% during 2024-2034, Impelled by Personalized Medicine Approaches

Recurrent Glioblastoma Market Outlook 2024-2034:

The recurrent glioblastoma market is expected to reach a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.85% during 2024-2034. The market is driven by the urgency to improve treatment outcomes for this aggressive and often fatal brain cancer, the development of targeted therapies and immunotherapies, and the focus on personalized medicine approaches. Additionally, there is an increased emphasis on combination therapies, integrating standard treatments like surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy with novel agents to enhance efficacy. The use of tumor-treating fields (TTFields), which disrupt cancer cell division, has also shown promise in extending survival rates when used alongside traditional therapies.

Development of Targeted Therapies: Driving the Recurrent Glioblastoma Market

Targeted treatments are a revolutionary trend in the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. These medicines target particular biochemical and genetic changes within cancer cells, providing a more tailored and effective approach than standard treatments. One of the most significant advancements in this field is the targeting of the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) pathway. Furthermore, EGFR mutations and amplifications are widespread in glioblastomas, making them an ideal target for novel therapeutics. Drugs such as tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) have been developed to block EGFR signaling, which is essential for tumor development and survival. For example, the medicine osimertinib, which was first used to treat non-small cell lung cancer with EGFR mutations, is currently being studied for its usefulness in rGBM. Early-phase clinical studies have yielded promising results, with considerable tumor shrinkage noted in certain patients. Another important target is the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) pathway. VEGF is essential for angiogenesis, the process by which tumors establish a blood supply. Bevacizumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets VEGF, has previously acquired FDA clearance for rGBM. Bevacizumab has been shown in studies to improve progression-free survival, although its effect on overall survival is still being investigated.

Request a PDF Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/recurrent-glioblastoma-market/requestsample

In addition to EGFR and VEGF, the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/Akt/mTOR pathway is under investigation. This pathway plays a role in cell development, proliferation, and survival, and disruption is prevalent in glioblastomas. Everolimus and temsirolimus, two inhibitors of this system, are now being tested in clinical trials. These medicines limit tumor development and induce death in cancer cells by targeting the mTOR component of the system. Aside from this, the development of tailored medicines includes investigating genetic and epigenetic alterations. For example, IDH1 mutations are less prevalent in rGBM but might be a viable target. IDH1 inhibitors are being investigated for their ability to slow tumor growth and enhance patient outcomes. Additionally, knowing the epigenetic landscape of glioblastomas has led to the exploration of medications that modulate DNA methylation and histone acetylation, possibly reversing the malignant behavior of tumor cells.

Advancements in Immunotherapies: Contributing to Market Expansion

Immunotherapies have emerged as a transformative trend in the treatment landscape of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM). These therapies leverage the body’s immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells, offering a novel approach that differs significantly from traditional methods like surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. The primary goal of immunotherapy is to enhance the immune system’s ability to target and eliminate tumor cells, which has shown promise in improving survival and quality of life for rGBM patients. One of the most prominent forms of immunotherapy is immune checkpoint inhibitors. These inhibitors target proteins such as PD-1, PD-L1, and CTLA-4, which tumors use to evade the immune response. By blocking these checkpoints, the inhibitors restore the immune system’s ability to detect and destroy cancer cells. Pembrolizumab and nivolumab, both PD-1 inhibitors, have been extensively studied in clinical trials for rGBM. While results have been mixed, with some patients experiencing significant benefits and others not responding, the potential for durable responses has generated considerable interest.

Another exciting development is chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. This involves engineering a patient’s T-cells to express receptors specific to antigens on tumor cells. These CAR T-cells are then expanded in the laboratory and reintroduced into the patient to seek out and destroy the cancer. CAR T-cell therapy targeting EGFRvIII, a mutation commonly found in glioblastomas, has shown promising results in preclinical studies. Early-phase clinical trials are ongoing to evaluate its safety and efficacy in rGBM patients. Moreover, vaccination strategies are also being explored as a way to stimulate the immune system against glioblastoma cells. Dendritic cell vaccines, which involve pulsing a patient’s dendritic cells with tumor antigens, have demonstrated the potential to generate robust immune responses. For example, the DCVax-L vaccine, which uses lysate from a patient’s own tumor, has shown encouraging survival benefits in clinical trials. Similarly, peptide vaccines targeting specific tumor-associated antigens, such as survivin and Rindopepimut (against EGFRvIII), are under investigation.

Emergence of Combination Therapies:

The emergence of combination therapies is a major trend in the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM). This approach involves using multiple therapeutic modalities concurrently or sequentially to target different aspects of the disease, thereby enhancing treatment efficacy and overcoming resistance mechanisms that often limit the success of single-agent therapies. One of the most common combinations being explored is the integration of immunotherapy with standard treatments such as radiation and chemotherapy. Radiation therapy has been shown to induce immunogenic cell death, which can enhance the effectiveness of immune checkpoint inhibitors like pembrolizumab and nivolumab. By creating a more favorable environment for immune activation, radiation can potentially improve the response rates to these immunotherapies. Clinical trials are underway to evaluate the safety and efficacy of such combinations, with early results indicating potential benefits in extending progression-free survival and overall survival

Another promising combination strategy involves the use of targeted therapies alongside immunotherapy. For instance, combining EGFR inhibitors with immune checkpoint inhibitors aims to simultaneously block tumor growth pathways and enhance the immune response. This approach is based on the rationale that targeted therapies can reduce tumor burden and modulate the tumor microenvironment, making it more susceptible to immune attack. Ongoing clinical trials are testing various combinations of targeted agents like osimertinib and bevacizumab with immunotherapies, aiming to achieve synergistic effects that improve patient outcomes. The use of tumor-treating fields (TTFields) in combination with other therapies is also gaining attention. TTFields are low-intensity, alternating electric fields that disrupt cancer cell division and have been approved for the treatment of glioblastoma. Combining TTFields with chemotherapies like temozolomide has shown improved survival rates in newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients. Researchers are now investigating the potential benefits of integrating TTFields with immunotherapies and targeted therapies for rGBM. Early studies suggest that TTFields may enhance the permeability of the blood-brain barrier, allowing better drug delivery and increased effectiveness of systemic treatments.

Buy Full Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=8164&method=587

Leading Companies in the Recurrent Glioblastoma Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global recurrent glioblastoma market, several leading companies are at the forefront of developing and commercializing treatments for recurrent glioblastoma. Some of the major players include Novartis, Pfizer Inc., and Roche Holding AG. These companies are driving innovation in the recurrent glioblastoma market through continuous research, strategic collaborations, and expanding their product offerings to meet the growing demand for effective recurrent glioblastoma.

Novartis is also advancing the field of radioligand therapy for glioblastoma. In June 2024, the company conducted a phase I study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of [177Lu]Lu-FF58 in patients with advanced solid tumors, including recurrent glioblastoma. This therapy targets integrins expressed in tumors and aims to provide precise tumor localization and treatment. Another ongoing study focuses on [177Lu]Lu-NeoB, a radiopharmaceutical being tested in combination with standard treatments (radiotherapy and temozolomide) for newly diagnosed glioblastoma and as a single agent for recurrent cases. These studies aim to determine the optimal dosing and assess the treatment’s safety and tolerability, potentially offering new hope for patients with these aggressive tumors .

In January 2024, Pfizer received FDA approval for its oncology biosimilar, ZIRABEV™ (bevacizumab-bvzr), for the treatment of various cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma. ZIRABEV, a biosimilar to Avastin®, inhibits the formation of new blood vessels (angiogenesis) essential for tumor growth. This approval is part of Pfizer’s broader strategy to provide cost-effective biosimilars that maintain high efficacy and safety standards. The use of ZIRABEV in rGBM patients offers a new therapeutic option, particularly for those who have not responded well to traditional treatments.

Apart from this, Roche recently concluded the ROSALIE trial, which evaluated the peptide immunotherapy EO2401 in combination with nivolumab and bevacizumab in patients with recurrent glioblastoma. This multicenter, open-label study aimed to assess safety, tolerability, and clinical efficacy. The results were promising, with an objective response rate of 34.6% and a disease control rate of 88.5%. These findings suggest that the combination of EO2401 with immune checkpoint inhibitors could represent a new therapeutic strategy for rGBM patients.

Request for customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=8164&flag=E

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for recurrent glioblastoma include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for recurrent glioblastoma while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. This can be attributed to innovative research, emerging treatment modalities, the growing advancement in Immunotherapy, and innovative drug delivery systems.

Moreover, in May 2024, Researchers at Penn Medicine announced that they have been working on a dual-target CAR T-cell therapy, which has shown significant promise in reducing tumor size in patients with rGBM. This therapy targets two proteins commonly found in brain tumors: EGFR and IL13Rα2. Early clinical trials have demonstrated that this approach can lead to dramatic tumor regression, although the responses were transient in some cases. The treatment involves the administration of engineered T-cells directly into the cerebrospinal fluid, allowing for more direct and effective targeting of the tumor cells.

Besides this, in June 2024, scientists at Northwestern University explored the activation of the STING (stimulator of interferon genes) pathway to enhance the immune system’s response against glioblastoma. By activating this pathway, researchers aim to convert immunosuppressive cells within the tumor microenvironment into pro-inflammatory cells that can help the immune system recognize and attack the tumor. Preclinical models have shown promising results, and this approach is now being evaluated in clinical trials.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the recurrent glioblastoma market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the recurrent glioblastoma market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current recurrent glioblastoma marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Ask Our Expert & Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/recurrent-glioblastoma-market

IMARC Group Offer Other Reports:

Celiac Disease Market: The 7 major Celiac disease market reached a value of US$ 584.9 Million in 2023, and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 1,362.1 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.99% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Cholangiocarcinoma Market: The 7 major Cholangiocarcinoma market reached a value of US$ 952.5 Million in 2023, and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 2,590.7 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Chronic Lower Back Pain Market: The 7 major chronic lower back pain market reached a value of US$ 6.7 Billion in 2023, and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 10.0 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Dysmenorrhea Market: The 7 major dysmenorrhea market reached a value of US$ 10.3 Billion in 2023, and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 18.5 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.44% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Esophageal Cancer Market: The 7 major esophageal cancer market reached a value of US$ 9.0 Billion in 2023, and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 16.5 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.71% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder Market: The 7 major generalized anxiety disorder market reached a value of US$ 1.8 Billion in 2023, and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 3.4 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.85% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Neurotrophic Keratitis Market The 7 major neurotrophic keratitis market reached a value of US$ 137.5 Million in 2023, and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 248.0 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.51% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Phone Number: - +1 631 791 1145, +91-120-433-0800