Zevra Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - May 29, 2026

BOSTON, May 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZVRA) (Zevra, or the Company), a commercial-stage company focused on bringing life-changing therapeutics to people living with rare diseases, today announced that the Company has granted options to purchase an aggregate of 33,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Inducement Awards”) to four new employees pursuant to the Company’s 2023 Employment Inducement Award Plan. Each Inducement Award vests over four years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s start date, and the remainder vesting in three equal annual installments thereafter (subject to each such employee’s continued employment on each vesting date).

Each Inducement Award was approved by the Company’s Compensation Committee and granted as an inducement material to the individual entering into employment with Zevra, in accordance with Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Zevra Therapeutics, Inc.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage company with a late-stage pipeline committed to redefining what is possible in bringing life-changing therapies to people living with rare diseases. The Company is focused on broadening access through geographic expansion opportunities, progressing its pipeline toward key milestones, and delivering meaningful therapeutics. The commercialization of its lead product, marketed in the U.S. for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC), a rare, progressive neurodegenerative disease, provides a strong corporate foundation and validates its ability to advance therapies from development to market. Zevra's vision is realized through disciplined execution of its strategic plan and core values — patient centricity, integrity, accountability, innovation, and courage — which guide its efforts to deliver long-term value.

For more information, please visit www.zevra.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Zevra and its current plans or expectations. They are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties, risks, and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other important factors are described in detail in the “Risk Factors” section of Zevra’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2026 and Zevra’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed on May 6, 2026, and Zevra's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure that such expectations will prove correct. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date after the date of this press release.

Investor Contact

Nichol Ochsner

+1 (732) 754-2545

nochsner@zevra.com

Media Contact

Julie Downs

+1 (508) 246-3230

jdowns@zevra.com