Zetagen Therapeutics Shares In-vivo Dose Optimization Data of ZetaMAST™ (Zeta-MBC-005) Metastatic Breast Cancer in Liver

(Patients with disseminated metastatic disease from breast cancer are likely to have liver involvement in >50% of cases at some point during disease progression.)

Zetagen identifies two concentrations of Zeta-MBC-005 which were most effective in treating metastatic breast cancer in the liver

Zeta-MBC-005 showed a significant decrease in tumor volume (4-fold) vs. control Doxorubicin

Zeta-MBC-005 demonstrated an increased survival rate (3.9-fold) over control with no lung metastases.

SYRACUSE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ClinicalTrials--Central New York Biotech Accelerator (CNYBAC) — Zetagen Therapeutics, Inc., a private, clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary carriers delivering tumoricidal therapies for metastatic and primary breast cancer, minimizing patient side effects with the potential to increase survival rates, announced today in-vivo results of their dose optimization study of ZetaMAST™ (Zeta-MBC-005). Zetagen identified two concentrations of Zeta-MBC-005 which demonstrated superior effectiveness, reduction in tumor burden, and increased survival rate over control Doxorubicin.





“Patients with metastases to the liver can benefit from local therapies to the liver in terms of symptoms, but it does not seem to impact on other areas of disease or prolong survival. ZetaMAST™ is an innovative approach that also produces a systemic biological effect in preclinical models and hold the potential to improve outcomes for this situation,” stated Debasish Tripathy, MD, Professor and Chairman, Department of Breast Medical Oncology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX.

“These in-vivo results are promising and I look forward to seeing ZetaMAST™ (Zeta-MBC-005) move into Phase 1b clinical trials and possibly benefit those patients afflicted with metastatic breast cancer in the liver,” stated Bryan S. Margulies, MS, Ph.D., CSO of Zetagen.

To view the ZetaMAST™ (Zeta-MBC-005) dose optimization study results go to https://www.biorxiv.org/search/zetagen.

About ZetaMAST™ (Zeta-MBC-005)

ZetaMAST™ (Zeta-MBC-005) is a proprietary injectable drug-eluting hydrogel carrier designed for the controlled release of two synergistic small molecules in the treatment of multifocal, unresectable, liver metastases from breast cancer with the potential to increase survival rates. Zetagen has filed a pre-IND with the FDA for ZetaMAST™ (Zeta-MBC-005).

About Zetagen Therapeutics

Founded in 2015, Zetagen Therapeutics is a private, clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing proprietary carriers delivering tumoricidal therapies for metastatic and primary breast cancer, minimizing patient side effects with the potential to increase survival rates.

The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recognized Zetagen’s discoveries with multiple Breakthrough Designations including ZetaMet™ (Zeta-BC-003).

Zetagen with FDA approval via the Expanded Access (Compassionate Use) program has treated 7x patients with ZetaMet™ (Zeta-BC-003) with results published in multiple peer-reviewed journals. Zetagen is presently enrolling a ZetaMet™ (Zeta-BC-003) Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of metastatic breast cancer in the spine.

The company’s ‘Zeta’ platform encompasses the following oncological drug candidates ZetaMet™ (Zeta-BC-003), ZetaMet-P™ (Zeta-PC-004) and ZetaMAST™ (Zeta-MBC-005). To learn more, visit www.zetagen.com.

Zetagen Upcoming Events

Zetagen will attend the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) and the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.

