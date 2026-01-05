WEP Clinical Acquires Netherlands-Based CRO Siron Clinical, Expanding Global Phase I–IV Trial Delivery Capabilities

Morrisville, NC, USA & London, UK — [Jan 05, 2026] — WEP Clinical (WEP), a full-service contract research organization (CRO), today announced the acquisition of Siron Clinical (Siron), a Netherlands-based European CRO specializing in flexible, high-quality clinical operations for biotech companies. The acquisition expands WEP’s global footprint and strengthens its ability to deliver end-to-end Phase I–IV clinical trial solutions across complex, rare, and specialized therapeutic areas.

Founded in 2000, Siron is headquartered in the Netherlands, with additional offices in Belgium and Germany, and clinical research professionals based across Europe and the Middle East. The company specializes in clinical operations, including project management, clinical monitoring, quality assurance, and regulatory submissions. Siron has supported more than 120 studies and is recognized for its strong track record in orphan diseases, pediatric research, and medical device trials.

Jaswinder Khera, WEP Founder and CEO, said:

“This acquisition represents a significant milestone in the evolution of our CRO services. By combining WEP’s global infrastructure with Siron Clinical’s deep operational expertise in complex and niche indications, we can offer sponsors seamless support from early-phase development through post-approval research. Our shared culture, values, and commitment to execution excellence make this an ideal strategic fit, and we look forward to accelerating innovation and impact together.”

Jan Balemans, Siron Founder and CEO, said:

“Joining WEP gives our clients access to expanded services and global reach, while preserving the flexible, hands-on approach they value. We share WEP’s commitment to quality, transparency, and patient-focused delivery, and together we will provide a more robust and scalable solution for biotech sponsors worldwide.”

Siron will be integrated into WEP’s Clinical Trials division, enhancing WEP’s existing capabilities across trial design, regulatory strategy, start-up, patient recruitment, study execution, and close-out. Clients will benefit from a larger pool of experienced CRAs, project managers, and operational leaders, alongside WEP’s broader treatment access and commercialization offerings.

About WEP Clinical

WEP Clinical is a global Clinical Research Organization with expertise in designing, managing, and executing clinical trials across multiple therapeutic areas. With a strong focus on proactive project management, scientific integrity, regulatory compliance, and patient-centric execution, WEP supports pharmaceutical and biotech companies in bringing life-changing therapies to market efficiently and safely.

About Siron Clinical

Siron Clinical is a European CRO providing flexible and scalable clinical operations expertise for biotech organizations. With more than two decades of experience executing complex clinical trials, Siron delivers localized insight, hands-on support, and adaptive solutions across the clinical development journey.