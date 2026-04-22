VSI® Surgeons Perform World’s First Spine Surgery with Stealth AXiS™ Autopilot Robotic System

Drs. Christopher Good, Colin Haines, and Ehsan Jazini lead groundbreaking spine surgery, strengthening VSI's legacy of surgical innovation and excellence

RESTON, Va., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VSI, one of the nation's leading spine centers, announced today that spine surgeons Drs. Christopher Good, Colin Haines, and Ehsan Jazini are the first in the world to perform surgery using Medtronic's FDA-cleared Stealth AXiS Autopilot surgical system. This next-generation platform marks a major advancement in robotic spine surgery, combining AI-powered surgical planning, segmental tracking, navigation, and robotics into a single platform. The integrated technology represents a shift toward more connected, data-driven spine surgery.



"This is more than an evolution of surgical technology; it's a shift in what patients can expect from spine surgery in the future," said Dr. Christopher Good. "At VSI, we're leading an era where precision and confidence are higher than ever, and that improves the surgical experience and, most importantly, optimizes recovery for our patients."

In this milestone procedure performed at HCA Virginia's Reston Hospital Center, a patient underwent a staged procedure, including a single-level direct lateral interbody fusion (DLIF) followed by a three-level posterior instrumented spinal fusion with laminectomy and bilateral SI joint fusion. After decades of back pain that failed to resolve with more conservative treatment, the patient chose to undergo this groundbreaking surgery. The use of the Stealth AXiS Autopilot robotic system enabled real-time segmental tracking, integrated navigation, and robotic guidance, enhancing accuracy throughout the procedure, optimizing alignment, reducing radiation exposure, and supporting a safer, more optimized recovery for the patient.

"This advancement in technology allows us to take an even more individualized approach to every surgery," said Dr. Ehsan Jazini. "Each patient's spine is unique, and having real-time insight throughout the procedure helps us tailor each decision to the patient in front of us. Ultimately, it's enabling us to deliver safer care, minimize disruption to the body, and help patients return to the lives they want to live as quickly as possible," said Dr. Colin Haines.

The Stealth AXiS Autopilot eliminates a blind spot by tracking each vertebra's position continuously throughout surgery, and in real time, it gives surgeons live updates as the spine moves. Previous studies led by VSI have shown that robotic guidance can reduce radiation exposure by 76%, an 11-fold reduction in revision risk, and a nearly 6-fold reduction in complications compared to traditional methods; this new system was built as the foundation for future advancements. This is not VSI's first time at the forefront of robotic spine surgery. In 2019, Dr. Good performed the world's first surgery using the predecessor system, The Mazor X Stealth Edition™. VSI has built one of the most distinguished records of technological firsts in spine surgery.

VSI Track Record of World Surgical Firsts Using Advanced Technology:



This latest milestone adds to a growing list of global firsts achieved at VSI:

Minimally invasive robotic Bertolotti's resection surgery

Spine surgery using Tthe Mazor X Stealth Edition robotic guidance system

Spine surgery using combined endoscopic and robot-guided technology

Laminectomy surgery using Augmented Reality (AR)

Hybrid spine surgery (combining disc replacement and spinal fusion) using Augmented Reality (AR)

Augmented Reality (AR) in spine surgery with custom 3D-printed implants

Augmented Reality (AR)-guided Bertolotti's Resection surgery

Robot-guided Sacroiliac (SI) Joint fusion

About VSI | Spine Solutions



VSI is the nation's premier destination for spine surgery and nonsurgical spine treatment, serving patients worldwide. Led by Dr. Christopher Good, VSI combines advanced surgical technique and technology, custom recovery plans, spine-specialized physical therapy, and natural non-surgical healing options to provide the most comprehensive, patient-centered care. VSI serves as the official spine specialist for DC Power FC and Loudoun United FC. For more information, visit VSI's website, tune into the Get Back To Your Life® podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube, or follow for tips and resources on Instagram.

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SOURCE VSI