Vori Health Secures $53 Million in Series B Funding to Transform Value-Based Musculoskeletal Care

NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vori Health, the nation’s pioneering physician-led solution for musculoskeletal care, is making waves in the healthcare industry and just announced a $53 million Series B funding round. Led by NEA and with continued support from AlleyCorp, Intermountain Health’s Intermountain Ventures, Echo Health Ventures, and Max Ventures, this heavily oversubscribed round is a testament to Vori Health’s rapid growth and innovative care model. In just 18 months, the company has delivered remarkable clinical outcomes and significant cost savings for patients and partners alike, while achieving an 800% revenue increase.

Innovative musculoskeletal solution Vori Health raises $53 million to scale physician-led care model with 4:1 claims-based ROI

Founded to revolutionize the U.S. musculoskeletal care system in which patients often endure fragmented treatment paths, unnecessary surgeries, and subpar outcomes at premium costs, Vori Health’s comprehensive physician-led approach has achieved extraordinary milestones since its Series A funding. These transformative results include 91.6% of patients reporting clinically significant pain improvement, a remarkable 78-90% reduction in elective orthopedic surgeries, a 42% decrease in opioid utilization, and up to a 68% reduction in depression and anxiety among patients.

With these groundbreaking outcomes driving investor confidence, Dr. Ryan Grant, Co-Founder and CEO of Vori Health, sees the new funding as confirmation of the company’s vision. “This investment marks a pivotal moment in our journey to deliver truly value-based musculoskeletal care at scale,” stated Dr. Grant. “By integrating board-certified specialty physicians, cohesive care teams, and cutting-edge technology, we’re achieving outstanding outcomes nationwide. The swift adoption of our platform by Fortune 200 companies and national health plans clearly indicates that the market is primed for our comprehensive solutions.”

“Vori Health’s physician-led model, combined with exceptional clinical results and improved cost savings, distinguishes them in a highly competitive market,” said Mohamad Makhzoumi, Co-CEO, NEA. “We believe Vori has emerged as a pioneering leader in the value-based musculoskeletal care space and are thrilled to deepen our partnership as they continue to scale their transformative value-based care delivery platform.”

By delivering a verified 4:1 ROI while maintaining exceptional patient satisfaction, Vori Health’s integrated approach strongly appeals to health plan and employer clients. “With musculoskeletal conditions representing a large part of our healthcare spend, partnering with an innovative leader like Vori Health has been one of our best strategic decisions,” said the Vice President of Medical Affairs at a large health plan partner. “Their physician-led approach delivers exceptional care in a convenient setting that our members value while generating substantial cost savings for our organization—it’s the win-win solution we’ve been searching for.”

The new funding will propel Vori Health’s mission to transform value-based musculoskeletal care across the nation. Plans include deepening its value-based care initiatives (including evolving toward increasingly sophisticated economic models with two-sided population health risk), investing in advanced data analytics for more precise targeting of high-risk members, and enhancing its AI-powered technology platform and clinical programs to benefit even more patients, employers, and health plan partners.

This capital infusion empowers Vori Health to accelerate its vision of a healthcare system in which musculoskeletal treatment is not only more effective and accessible, but fundamentally more humane—offering patients a pathway to recovery that optimizes their outcomes, reduces unnecessary interventions, and transforms the overall care experience.

About Vori Health

Founded by leading surgeons from Yale and Mayo Clinic, Vori Health is revolutionizing musculoskeletal care as the first nationwide physician-led practice delivering integrated virtual and in-person care. The company’s comprehensive approach combines board-certified physicians, physical therapists, registered dietitians, and health coaches who work collaboratively to eliminate unnecessary care while delivering superior clinical outcomes and validated cost savings for employers and health plans. Learn more at www.vorihealth.com .

About NEA

$25 billion

June 30, 2024

New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses across multiple stages, sectors and geographies. Founded in 1977, NEA has more thanin assets under management as of, and invests in technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company’s lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO. The firm’s long track record of investing includes more than 280 portfolio company IPOs and more than 465 mergers and acquisitions. For more information, please visit

About AlleyCorp

New York

Kevin Ryan

New York

AlleyCorp is a-based venture capital firm that incubates and invests in transformative companies across enterprise and consumer tech, healthcare, deep tech and robotics, economic infrastructure, and more. Founded by serial entrepreneur, AlleyCorp’s past incubations have included MongoDB, Gilt Groupe, Business Insider, Zola, Pearl Health, and Transcend Therapeutics. As one of the most active early-stage investors in, AlleyCorp focuses on investing at the incubation, pre–seed, seed and Series A stages. For more information, please visit

About Echo Health Ventures

Tennessee

Echo Health Ventures drives systemic health care transformation through hands-on, purpose-driven strategic venture capital and growth equity investing. Echo brings together Cambia Health Solutions, Mosaic Health Solutions, USAble Corporation and BlueCross BlueShield ofto accelerate health care innovation on a national scale and support meaningful health care impact. Learn more at

About Intermountain Health

Utah

Headquartered inwith locations in six states and additional operations across the western U.S.,is a not-for-profit system of 33 hospitals, approximately 400 clinics, medical groups with some 4,600 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vori-health-secures-53-million-in-series-b-funding-to-transform-value-based-musculoskeletal-care-302398315.html

SOURCE Vori Health