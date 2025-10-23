VitriVax Raises $17.25 Million Series B Financing to Advance Vaccine Formulation Platform

--Round led by Adjuvant Capital and RA Capital will enable scale-up of key clinical and regulatory operations--

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VitriVax, Inc., a vaccine formulation technology company, today announced it raised a total of $17.25 million in Series B financing. The round was co-led by Adjuvant Capital and RA Capital Management, LP. Proceeds from the financing will be used for the continued development and commercialization of VitriVax’s proprietary Atomic Layering Thermostable Antigen and Adjuvant (ALTA®) technology.

"The completion of our Series B financing marks an important milestone for VitriVax as we continue to advance the development of ALTA®, our thermostable, single-shot vaccine platform," said Romulo Colindres, Chief Executive Officer of VitriVax. "This funding positions us well to execute on our regulatory and clinical strategies, bringing us closer to addressing critical needs in vaccine access and immunization coverage."

Vaccines have transformed global health, yet significant challenges remain in ensuring equitable access and effective immunization. Many vaccines require strict cold-chain storage, making distribution to remote or resource-limited regions difficult and costly. Additionally, vaccines may require multiple doses which can pose logistical hurdles and increase healthcare burdens. Designed to eliminate the need for cold-chain dependencies and enable a single-shot formulation for vaccines with dosing schedules, VitriVax’s ALTA® platform has the potential to increase access to lifesaving immunizations worldwide by simplifying distribution and vaccination schedules.

"We are pleased to support VitriVax as they work to address critical challenges in vaccine development and delivery," said Glenn Rockman, Founder and Managing Partner at Adjuvant Capital. "Thermostable, single-administration products have the potential to shift the paradigm in how vaccines are distributed and administered, potentially accelerating many long-sought public health goals."

The Series B capital raise follows a $9.9 million grant from the Gates Foundation, which will support aseptic manufacturing of VitriVax’s ALTA® technology. The grant will enable Phase 1-ready GMP manufacturing and advance the platform to prepare for first-in-human clinical trials. In addition to grant funding from the Gates Foundation, VitriVax has also received a grant from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Initiatives (CEPI), along with a significant multi-year contract from the Department of Defense.

