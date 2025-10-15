VitriVax Awarded $9.9M Grant to Enable Scaling up of Clinical Manufacturing

–Two-year award supports Phase 1-ready GMP manufacturing activities for ALTA® technology–

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VitriVax, Inc., a vaccine formulation technology company, today announced it has been awarded a two-year, $9.9 million grant from the Gates Foundation. The funding will support the scale-up of VitriVax’s Atomic Layering Thermostable Antigen and Adjuvant (ALTA®) technology, enabling Phase 1-ready GMP manufacturing and advancing the platform to prepare for Phase 1 clinical trials.

Within the scope of this grant, VitriVax will work with a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) suited for early-phase clinical production. The work includes preparation and execution of manufacturing and regulatory activities in support of future clinical development of an ALTA®-enabled vaccine.

“This grant enables us to take ALTA® from lab-scale innovation to Phase 1-ready GMP manufacturing, an essential step toward broader access to next-generation vaccines,” said Romulo Colindres, Chief Executive Officer of VitriVax. “Building GMP-compliant manufacturing capacity for innovative vaccine technologies is critical to ensuring that safe, effective vaccines can reach people around the globe. By working with a CDMO partner, we are not only preparing for first-in-human clinical studies but also laying the groundwork for scalable, reliable production that supports global public health priorities.”

ALTA® is designed to stabilize antigens and adjuvants and enable co-formulation of otherwise incompatible components, with the goal of improving vaccine utility, compatibility, and supply resilience. Scale-up and qualification activities of the ALTA® technology are intended to de-risk early clinical manufacturing and accelerate timelines from formulation to first-in-human studies.

About VitriVax

VitriVax, headquartered in Boulder, CO, has engineered its proprietary Atomic Layering Thermostable Antigen and Adjuvant (ALTA®) technology platform to enable thermostable, single-shot vaccines across a broad range of indications while maintaining or potentially even enhancing the immune response of vaccines. ALTA® can be applied to a wide variety of vaccine antigens and adjuvants to protect against thermal and chemical degradation, enabling controlled release and incorporating prime doses and additional booster doses in a single-shot administration. These technologies may also facilitate the co-formulation of multiple, otherwise incompatible, antigens in a single injection.

