Veterinary Services Market Size to worth US$ 192.98 Billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global veterinary services market size is estimated to be valued at USD 118.24 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 192.98 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2031.
Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5050
Rising pet population and increasing animal health expenditure will aid in driving veterinary services market demand. According to the American Pet Product Organization, the U.S. pet population is increased to 90 million pet dogs and around 120 million pet cats. It reflects the popularity of pet ownership across various economies. This burgeoning pet population has raised awareness regarding animal health. Preventive veterinary care services such as diagnosis and vaccination will also fuel demand.
Technological advancement is revolutionizing the veterinary sector. It helps in improving animal health. AI is at the forefront, it transforms illness detection and diagnosis in animals.
Market Trends
Increasing pet insurance coverage trends will aid in fueling revenue in the veterinary services market. Pet owners are adopting pet insurance plans. These plans provide veterinary services benefits. Surgical procedures, diagnostic tests, and prescription medicines are some services that are included in the insurance coverage. It will help in providing financial protection and offers advanced veterinary treatments.
According to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association, the number of pets covered by insurance increased from 1.6 million pets in 2016 to nearly 3 million pets in 2021 in the U.S. and Canada.
Veterinary Services Market Report Coverage
Report Coverage
Details
Market Revenue in 2024
$118.24 billion
Estimated Value by 2031
$192.98 billion
Growth Rate
Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.2%
Historical Data
2019–2023
Forecast Period
2024–2031
Forecast Units
Value (USD Million/Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
By Service Type, By Animal Type
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
Growth Drivers
• Increasing Demand for Veterinary Services
• Increasing Partnerships Among Key Market Players
Restraints & Challenges
• Lack of Awareness in Developing or Under-developed Economies
• Shortage of Veterinary Practitioners
Demand for specialized veterinary care services is also on the rise with growing recognition of animal welfare. Examples include veterinary cardiology, oncology, ophthalmology and rehabilitation services. Leading private veterinary practices are making significant investments in specialized diagnostic equipment and surgical facilities to attract discerning pet owners. This focus on specialized care will support market expansion over the forecast period.
Market Opportunities
Diagnostic test and imaging services segment is expected to account for over 30% share in 2024. This is attributed to growing pet adoption and rising awareness regarding animal health. Diagnostic imaging allows veterinarians to diagnose various diseases and injuries in pets without invasive procedures. X-rays and ultrasound scans are commonly used imaging techniques. The segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.
Preventive care services include vaccination, spaying/neutering, dental care, flea and tick control, and heartworm prevention. This segment is growing rapidly due to rising awareness about preventive healthcare for companion animals. Regular vaccination helps protect pets from several contagious diseases. Spaying/neutering reduces the risk of reproductive cancers and unwanted litters. The preventive care services segment is projected to rise at a CAGR of over 6% till 2031.
Key Market Takeaways
The global veterinary services market is set to soar at 7.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2031. Increasing pet healthcare expenditure and rising pet ownership will help in boosting demand.
Based on type, diagnostic test and imaging segment is likely to account around 30% of the market share in 2024. Rising demand for diagnostic procedures will drive the demand further.
By animal type, companion animal segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. High spending on pet care is the primary factor that boosts demand.
North America is expected to take centerstage in the market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing per capita spending and well-established veterinary infrastructure on pet care in this region.
Competitor Insights
- CVS Group PLC
- Greencross Vets
- Ethos Veterinary Health
- Indexx Laboratories Inc.
- Pets at Home Group PLC
- CityVet Inc
- FirstVet AB
- Kremer Veterinary Services
- Armor Animal Health
- PetSmart LLC
- National Veterinary Care Ltd.
Recent Developments
In May 2024, SK Telecom announced the launch of its AI-based veterinary X-ray image diagnosis service ‘X Caliber’ in Australia.
In April 2024, Veterinary Innovation Council announced the launch of new resources. These resources will help in providing access to veterinary care to millions of pet owners in underserved communities.
