Veterinary Antibiotics Market Size to Reach USD 6.72 Billion By 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global veterinary antibiotics market size is calculated at USD 5.25 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.72 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.5% from 2024 to 2034. The market growth is attributed to the increasing focus on animal-only ionophores & antibiotics, increasing prevalence of livestock diseases, and increasing initiatives by major companies and product launches.

The veterinary antibiotics market deals with medications used in veterinary medicine to prevent and treat bacterial infections. This drug is vital for maintaining animal welfare and health in wildlife conservation, companion animals, and agriculture. However, their use needs careful management to ensure food safety and prevent antibiotic resistance. Regulatory frameworks assist their use in improving responsible antibiotic stewardship in veterinary populations.

In addition, by ensuring compliance with antimicrobial stewardship and expanding treatment options for animal diseases, increasing FDA drug approvals fuels the market growth. Furthermore, to address antibiotic resistance while protecting animal health, major players in the market have shifted their focus to animal-only antibiotics.

Veterinary Antibiotics Market Key Takeaways:

The cattle segment held the dominant market share of 39.69% in 2024.

The other segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The tetracyclines segment dominated the veterinary antibiotics market in 2024 with a share of 29.04%.

The oral solutions segment dominated the market share of 50.0% in 2024.

The other segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The veterinary antibiotics market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 32.37% in 2024.

What are the Major Trends of Veterinary Antibiotics Market?

The veterinary antibiotics market is experiencing a preference toward ionophores and animal-only antibiotics. This shift is primarily fueled by health and welfare concerns and antibiotic resistance. Furthermore, animal welfare considerations are fueling the preference for traditional antibiotic additives. Healthier animals can be grown without routine antibiotics, improving ethical and sustainable farming practices.

In addition, major players and various countries operating in the market for animal antibiotics have taken measures to minimize the use of antibiotics. The increased psychological well-being, fewer cardiac arrhythmias, normalized blood pressure, and reduced anxiety are all connected to the adoption of a companion. These benefits have helped pet owners globally.

What are the growth factors of Veterinary Antibiotics Market?

The increasing demand for food products, rising prevalence of disease outbreaks in animals, and rising awareness about zoonotic disease are expected to drive the market growth. The implementation of strict regulations to avoid animal disease, increasing the veterinary population, and growing pet adoption are anticipated to enhance the market growth.

The sales of animal antibiotics are being fueled upward on a global scale by various factors such as the rising cost of medical care and the expanding market for pet health insurance contributed to propelling the market growth. The increasing focus on hygiene practices and good husbandry and increasing resistance to antibiotics and antimicrobials are also anticipated to enhance the market growth.

The rising expenditures on animal healthcare increasing robust pipeline of biomedicines and biopharmaceuticals and rising research and development activities are expected to drive the growth of the veterinary antibiotics market. The increasing biomedicines and biopharmaceuticals approvals and product launch is further anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Report Scope of Veterinary Antibiotics Market

Report Scope of Veterinary Antibiotics Market

Key Companies Profiled Merck & Co., Inc.; Ceva Santé Animale; Vetoquinol; Zoetis Services LLC; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC; Elanco Animal Health Incorporated; Virbac S.A.; Calier; Bimeda, Inc.; Prodivet pharmaceuticals SA/NV; Norbrook Laboratories

Animal Types Outlook

The cattle segment held the dominant market share of 39.69% in 2024. The market segment is attributed to the increased consumption of dairy products and beef. As demand for animal-based products increases, livestock production also increases, owing to an increased need for antibiotics to treat and prevent animal diseases. In addition, the growth of the beef industry contributed to the increased use of animal antibiotics, particularly in regions with higher production capacity.

The others segment such as sheep and goats is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment comprises horses, cats, dogs, and small mammals. The growing number of pet owners, particularly in emerging countries, is expected to enhance the demand for the market. The need for healthcare such as antibiotic treatments increase with more households welcoming furry companions into their homes.

Drug Class Types Outlook

The tetracyclines segment dominated the veterinary antibiotics market in 2024 with a share of 29.04%. They are a class of commonly used animal antibiotics. They are less used across companion animals such as horses, cats, and dogs and are first-line antibiotic drugs given to food-producing animals. Tetracycline animal antibiotic drugs with brand names such as Tetracyn, Medicycline, Sumycin, and Achromycin are used to treat inflammatory bacterial infections and skin diseases in dogs.

The others segment involves antibiotic drug classes such as nitrofuran derivatives, imidazole derivatives, other quinolones, cephalosporins, and amphenicols. Amphenicols are a collective compound that is utilized for veterinary usage, such as chloramphenicol, flofenicol, and thiamphenicol. Chloramphenicol is highly effective. Cephalosporins have four types such as types- 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th generation antibiotics and they are widely used in animal medicine.

Dosage Form Types Outlook

The oral solutions segment dominated the market share of 50.0% in 2024. Oral solutions or liquids are the most accessible dosage forms of animal antibiotics to use and develop. Various animal antibiotics used in food-producing animals are oral concentrated liquids in drinking water directly. In addition, leading to better adherence to treatment regimens, pet owners may find administering oral solutions to their pets easier than injections, owing to better adherence to treatment rules.

The others segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Other antibiotic dosage forms are utilized in animal applications such as sprays, capsules or tablets, and oral pastes. Antibiotic tablets are solid and are provided for companion animal usage. Other dosage forms, such as intramammary and intravaginal infusions, are administered in food-producing animals. Intramammary infusion products are available for lactating cows and nonlactating and are used to treat mastitis in cattle.

Research and Development: North America to Sustain as a Leader

The veterinary antibiotics market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 32.37% in 2024 of the global market and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for treatment across animal practices and the increasing presence of developed players. Zoonotic diseases are prevalent globally, in the U.S. Scientists estimate that over 75% of new infectious diseases in humans originated from animal sources and 60% of infectious diseases can be transmitted from animals. The increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases is expected to drive the market demand and growth in North America.

What are trends of the U.S. Veterinary Antibiotics Market?

The market growth is driven by the increasing number of animal healthcare practitioners & centers, control of disease outbreaks to reduce the severity of disease in animals, disease prevention, and rising requirement for antibiotics in veterinary surgeries & treatments.

In addition, the U.S. market is also driven by increasing regulatory measures to fight antimicrobial resistance. Demand for antibiotics remains slow in treating companion animals and livestock, but there is increasing emphasis on additives such as probiotics and vaccines.

Stricter policies and awareness campaigns are revolutionizing the market, prioritizing responsible antibiotic use while maintaining animal productivity and health.

Consumer Demand and Product Development: Asia’s Projection to Grow

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the market in the upcoming years. The overall expansion of animal husbandry industry and requirement of veterinary services in Asian countries is observed to promote the market’s expansion in India, China and other major areas.

The increasing number of veterinary healthcare facilities, the growing dairy industry, and the rising livestock production are expected to drive market growth in India. For instance, in January 2024, its latest initiative, “FUR by ENTOD (Veterinary)” was launched by ENTOD in Delhi India. This division is devoted to offering innovative Ear and Eye Care medicines for pets.

Veterinary Antibiotics Market Top Companies

Veterinary Antibiotics Market Recent Developments

In November 2023 , to ensure the growing threats and impacts of antimicrobial resistance are addressed globally, the Antimicrobial Multi-Stakeholder Partnership Platform was launched.

In January 2024 , a New Respiratory Injectable for Beef Cattle, Tulieve was launched by Norbrook, a genetic alternative from the veterinary pharmaceutical company.

In July 2024 Bimeda Inc . is pleased to announce that SpectoGard (spectinomycin sulfate) sterile solution received FDA approval in 2023 is now available for veterinarians and cattle producers in the United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the veterinary antibiotics market.

By Animal Type

Pigs

Cattle

Sheep & Goats

Poultry

Others

By Drug Class

Tetracyclines

Penicillins

Sulfonamides

Macrolides

Trimethoprim

Lincosamides

Polymyxins

Aminoglycosides

Fluoroquinolones

Pleuromutilins

Other

By Dosage Form

Oral Powders

Oral Solutions

Injections

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

