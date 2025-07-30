Verastem Oncology to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results and business updates on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET.

To access the conference call, please dial (800) 715-9871 (U.S.) or (646) 307-1963 (international) and enter the passcode 1210516 at least 10 minutes prior to the event start time. A live audio webcast of the call, along with accompanying slides, will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, https://investor.verastem.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event.

About Verastem Oncology

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Verastem markets AVMAPKI™ FAKZYNJA™ CO-PACK in the U.S. Our pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition, FAK inhibition, and KRAS G12D inhibition. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

