VDyne Announces First Patient Treated in TRIVITA US IDE Pivotal Study of the TriNova™ Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement System

MAPLE GROVE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VDyne Inc. (“VDyne”), a privately held medical device company developing an innovative transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement (TTVR) system, today announced that the first patient has been enrolled and treated in the TRIVITA US IDE pivotal study of the TriNova™ system. The randomized controlled study will compare TriNova head-to-head with the commercially available Edwards EVOQUE™ TTVR system.

The TRIVITA trial (NCT07516444) initiation marks a significant milestone in advancing treatment for tricuspid regurgitation (TR). The prospective, global, multicenter, randomized (1:1) controlled study is designed to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the TriNova TTVR system in patients with severe or greater tricuspid regurgitation who are suitable for valve replacement. The study will be conducted in the US and Europe with up to 70 sites participating. The first patient was enrolled at the Allina Health Minneapolis Heart Institute at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, and treated by Dr. Konstantinos Voudris, MD, PhD, Director, Center for Valve and Structural Heart Disease.

Mike Buck, Chairman and CEO of VDyne, said; "Initiating our TRIVITA US IDE pivotal study represents an important milestone for VDyne following years of innovation by our dedicated team. The trial reflects our continued commitment to advancing treatment options for patients with TR and evaluating TriNova’s potential role in the evolving standard of care. As we rapidly activate new investigational sites and build enrollment momentum in TRIVITA, as well as continue enrollment in the ongoing VISTA US & VISTA Global trials, we are moving closer to our ambition of establishing TriNova as the preferred treatment option for TR patients globally."

“The benefits and importance of treating TR are quickly evolving as a growing number of patients seek treatment and TriNova represents a significant step forward in TR therapies, an outcome we intend to demonstrate through the US pivotal study,” commented Dr. Susheel Kodali, incoming Co-Director, Heart Valve Center at NYU Langone Medical Center and Study Chairman, Global Co-Principal Investigator for the TRIVITA pivotal study. “Enrolling the first patient in the US pivotal study brings hope for an improved standard of care. TriNova incorporates next-generation elements designed to offer unique side delivery and compatibility with tricuspid anatomy. The system is designed to operate independently of the leaflets & chordae, ensuring reliable annular anchoring and providing functional evaluation prior to final implantation.”

Dr Nadira Hamid, Director of Interventional Echocardiography at Minneapolis Heart Institute and Scientific Director of the Echocardiography Core Laboratory at Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation and Global Co-Principal Investigator of the TRIVITA US pivotal study, added; "The start of the US pivotal study represents an important step forward in developing improved treatment options for patients with tricuspid regurgitation. The data from US/European/Australian/Canadian early feasibility studies (EFS) and the ongoing VISTA trials have been very encouraging and have provided promising preliminary safety and performance data of TriNova. I am looking forward to this next phase of the TriNova clinical program as we build enrollment momentum in the TRIVITA pivotal trial.”

TriNova is being evaluated through a comprehensive clinical development program, which includes the ongoing VISTA US EFS study (NCT05848284), the VISTA Global EFS study (NCT05797519), and now the TRIVITA pivotal IDE study (NCT07516444).

About VDyne Inc.

VDyne Inc. is a privately held medical device company based in Maple Grove, Minnesota, developing a transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement (TTVR) system for the treatment of tricuspid regurgitation.

VDyne’s TTVR system is currently under clinical investigation and is not approved for commercial sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction.

For more information, please visit www.vdyne.com.

TriNova is a trademark of VDyne Inc.

For more information, please contact:

VDyne at investor@vdyne.com or visit https://www.vdyne.com

Lance Scott +1-469-216-7134 lscott@vdyne.com