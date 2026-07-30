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Vanda Pharmaceuticals to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 5, 2026

July 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

Conference Call and Webcast to Follow

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced it will release results for the second quarter 2026 on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, after the market closes.  

Vanda Logo

Vanda will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, during which management will discuss the second quarter 2026 financial results and other corporate activities. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-888-596-4144 (domestic) or 1-646-968-2525 (international) and use passcode 1843107.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and archived on Vanda's website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the call will be available on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, beginning at 8:30 PM ET and will be accessible until Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET. The replay call-in number is 1-800-770-2030 for domestic callers and 1-609-800-9909 for international callers. The passcode number is 1843107.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on X @vandapharma.

Corporate Contact: 

Kevin Moran

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer 

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

202-734-3400

pr@vandapharma.com 

Jim Golden / Jack Kelleher / Dan Moore

Collected Strategies

VANDA-CS@collectedstrategies.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-to-announce-second-quarter-2026-financial-results-on-august-5-2026-302838270.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

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