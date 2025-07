UroGen Pharma to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, August 7th, 2025

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, August 7th, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET

PRINCETON, N.J., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced that it will report second quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, August 7th, 2025, prior to the open of the stock market. The announcement will be followed by a live audio webcast and conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

A live public webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on UroGen’s Investor Relations website. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the site for approximately 30 days.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained-release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve the therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. Our first product is approved to treat low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer, and our second product is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for recurrent low-grade intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Both medicines are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.UroGen.com to learn more or follow us on X, @UroGenPharma.

