Uniphar On Track to Achieve SBTi Target of Halving Scope 1 and 2 Emissions by 2030

[Dublin, 13th October 2025] Uniphar, a global leader in pharmaceutical and medtech solutions, is making progress towards its near-term Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) goal of halving Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030. Latest reports reveal the company has achieved a 22.8% reduction in emissions since 2019, supporting Uniphar’s broader climate change goals including the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) on Climate Action.

To accelerate progress, Uniphar has launched its Climate Change Programme with a cross-divisional working group tasked with directing and delivering future improvements to stay on course. Focused on its journey to embedding sustainability across its operations, the company is guided by five strategic Sustainability Pillars covering Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) topics. While Uniphar maintains a broad sustainability focus, its climate change impact remains a key priority.

Despite an expanding geographical presence and 8.5% increase in revenue in 2024, Uniphar maintained stable energy use across electricity, gas, diesel, and petrol, resulting in a 305 tCO₂e (4.8%) reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions compared to 2023. This reduction reflects updates in industry-standard emissions factors, such as increased renewable energy in the national grid and higher biofuel content in fuels, and aligns with best-practice carbon accounting methodologies. While these external factors contributed significantly to the emissions decrease, the rise in revenue without a corresponding increase in energy usage reinforces Uniphar’s ability to grow sustainably and operate more efficiently. A 12.3% drop in carbon intensity (scope 1 and 2 emissions total divided by revenue) further supports Uniphar’s long-term strategy of embedding sustainability into business operations.

The pursuit of strong environmental credentials for new warehouses is also a key aspect of its approach to sustainable growth, with Uniphar set to open a new purpose-built distribution center in Dublin, Ireland in 2026, designed with a strong focus on sustainability. Achieving a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold accreditation and a Building Energy Rating (BER) A3 rating, the 322,000sq ft energy efficient facility incorporates environmental features including heat pumps, a high-efficiency heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system and motion-controlled LED lighting throughout the facility.

“Ensuring a sustainable future while delivering vital healthcare globally presents a complex challenge, but it’s one that Uniphar is committed to addressing. We know there is still a lot to do, especially with planned expansions like the new Dublin distribution center expected to increase carbon emissions. We are focused on our journey to embedding sustainability across all our operations, recognizing that our ability to serve patients worldwide increasingly depends on it,” says Andy Lovelock, Group Sustainability Manager at Uniphar.

Uniphar's largest source of emissions continues to be electricity usage across its buildings, followed by fuel consumption from company-owned or leased vehicles. To address this, the company is focusing on opportunities to improve building efficiencies and expand its fleet of hybrid and electric vehicles. As part of its Climate Change Programme, Uniphar is also assessing the potential for self-generating renewable energy and increased building efficiencies across its global locations. Uniphar is also identifying carbon hotspots across its operations to guide its future emissions reduction efforts. The company’s carbon footprint analysis will continue to inform its investment and innovation priorities.

In 2024, Uniphar’s science-based emissions targets were formally recognized by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The first target includes a commitment to reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 from a 2019 baseline, in line with the SBTi’s 1.5°C aligned pathway. The second SBTi target commits to ensuring that 73.5% of suppliers by emissions covering purchased goods and services will have science-based targets by 2027. Aligned to this second target, Uniphar completed its supplier base analyses in the first half of 2025 and is planning to increase engagement with key partners on priority sustainability topics.

Uniphar has also retained its CDP ‘B’ rating in 2024, reflecting the company’s robust governance, transparency, and ongoing efforts to manage climate-related risks and opportunities effectively.

For more information on Uniphar’s sustainability strategy, visit www.uniphar.ie/static/sustainability/overview/.