Ubix Therapeutics Accepted into Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS

Seoul, South Korea, October 08, 2024 -- Ubix Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative oncology therapeutics using Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) technology, announced today its acceptance as a member of the Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS (JLABS) Korea community.

JLABS is one of the largest global networks of health incubators pioneering the next wave of healthcare solutions with early-stage innovators. Powered by Johnson & Johnson, JLABS empowers its member companies working across the spectrum of healthcare with the experience, mentorship, partnerships and venture connections to accelerate their science.

Ubix Therapeutics is currently conducting a phase 1 clinical trial for UBX-303-1, an oral small molecule degrader targeting B cell malignancies. In July, the company inked a license agreement granting Yuhan Corporation the rights to develop and commercialize AR degrader UBX-103, a prostate cancer drug candidate.

“Our acceptance into JLABS is a tremendous opportunity for us to accelerate our R&D efforts.” said BK Seo, CEO of Ubix Therapeutics. "We plan to leverage the membership to further advance our pipeline, including UBX-106, a SHP2 degrader program set to enter IND-enabling studies, and to strengthen our efforts in building global partnerships.”

About Ubix Therapeutics, INC.

Ubix Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovery and development of TPD therapeutics. Ubix’ proprietary TPD platform technology, Degraducer®, leverages the body’s own natural protein degradation machinery to eliminate diseased proteins, thereby leading to near-complete inactivation of disease-causing pathways. Ubix’ wholly owned TPD pipeline includes its clinical program UBX-303-1, a BTK degrader for treatment of relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, UBX-106, a SHP2 degrader set to enter IND-enabling studies for MAPK signaling dependent cancers, and multiple other preclinical and research stage degrader assets in targeted and immuno-oncology. For additional information, please visit http://en.ubixtrx.com.

Contacts for Ubix Therapeutics, INC.

Hyunjin Yang, Director of Business Development

hjyang@ubixtrx.com