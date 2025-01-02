U.S. Telemedicine Market Size to Hit USD 160.45 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global U.S. telemedicine market size was estimated at USD 35.75 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 160.45 billion by 2034, poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2024 to 2034.

U.S. Telemedicine Market Key Takeaways:

· By component, the product segment dominated the market in 2024 and is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

· The services segment in the telemedicine market is expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 17.1% over the forecast period.

· By modality, the real-time segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 38.3% in 2024.

· The store and forward segment in the telemedicine market is expected to witness the fastest CAGR growth over the forecast period.

· By application, the teleradiology segment dominated the market with a share of 24.3% in 2024.

· The telepsychiatry segment in the telemedicine market is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR growth over the forecast period.

· By delivery model, the web/mobile segment dominated the market in 2024 and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth of 16.3% during the forecast period.

· The call centers segment in the telemedicine market is expected to witness significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

· By facility, the tele-home segment dominated the market in 2024 and is anticipated to witness significant growth of 16.6% during the forecast period.

· By end use, the patients segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 38.0% in 2024.

The rising acceptance of online medical healthcare platforms and increasing demand for personalized treatment plans is driving the growth of the U.S. telemedicine market.

Telemedicine has become quite popular in the United States. Patients are shifting their focus towards telemedicine as it provides them with remote assistance in healthcare related concerns from the comfort of their home. Furthermore, telemedicine offers cost-effective and convenient approach for patients to receive tailored treatment plans from expert healthcare providers.

The increased applications of technologies in healthcare, adoption of telemedicine technologies by healthcare providers, rising awareness among patients on benefits of using telemedicine, industrial collaborations and the increasing government support has been advancing the market growth of the telemedicine market in the U.S.

How is Artificial Intelligence (AI) helping telemedicine processes?

In telemedicine, application of AI tools is enhancing patient care in various ways such as analysing and interpreting large datasets for early disease detection and informed treatment decisions, remote patient monitoring systems, through AI-powered chatbots improving patient engagement and accessibility, providing diagnostic support, telesurgery and robotic assistance among others thereby allowing healthcare providers for remote management of patient data with improved accuracy to deliver personalized care through virtual consultation platforms.

U.S. Telemedicine Market Growth Factors

· The adoption of telemedicine technologies has enhanced patient communication with healthcare providers through real-time, two-way communication platforms allowing patients to access healthcare services with improved accuracy and convenience.

· Telemedicine platforms have streamlined patient care owing the technological advancements, improved diagnostic solutions through expert professional, rising demand for precision medicine and the increased use of telemedicine applications in healthcare settings by doctors.

U.S. Telemedicine Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 41.54 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 160.45 billion Growth rate CAGR of 16.2% from 2024 to 2034 Actual data 2019 - 2024 Forecast data 2024 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, Modality, Application, Delivery Model, Facility, End user Country scope U.S. Key companies profiled MDlive, Inc. (Evernorth); American Well Corporation; Twilio Inc.; Teladoc Health, Inc.; Doctor On Demand, Inc. (Included Health); Zoom Video Communications, Inc.; SOC Telemed, Inc.; NXGN Management, LLC; HP Development Company, L.P.; Practo; VSee Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, & segment scope.