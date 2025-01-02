U.S. Telemedicine Market Size to Hit USD 160.45 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global U.S. telemedicine market size was estimated at USD 35.75 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 160.45 billion by 2034, poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2024 to 2034.
U.S. Telemedicine Market Key Takeaways:
· By component, the product segment dominated the market in 2024 and is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
· The services segment in the telemedicine market is expected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 17.1% over the forecast period.
· By modality, the real-time segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 38.3% in 2024.
· The store and forward segment in the telemedicine market is expected to witness the fastest CAGR growth over the forecast period.
· By application, the teleradiology segment dominated the market with a share of 24.3% in 2024.
· The telepsychiatry segment in the telemedicine market is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR growth over the forecast period.
· By delivery model, the web/mobile segment dominated the market in 2024 and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth of 16.3% during the forecast period.
· The call centers segment in the telemedicine market is expected to witness significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.
· By facility, the tele-home segment dominated the market in 2024 and is anticipated to witness significant growth of 16.6% during the forecast period.
· By end use, the patients segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 38.0% in 2024.
The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/7796
The rising acceptance of online medical healthcare platforms and increasing demand for personalized treatment plans is driving the growth of the U.S. telemedicine market.
Telemedicine has become quite popular in the United States. Patients are shifting their focus towards telemedicine as it provides them with remote assistance in healthcare related concerns from the comfort of their home. Furthermore, telemedicine offers cost-effective and convenient approach for patients to receive tailored treatment plans from expert healthcare providers.
The increased applications of technologies in healthcare, adoption of telemedicine technologies by healthcare providers, rising awareness among patients on benefits of using telemedicine, industrial collaborations and the increasing government support has been advancing the market growth of the telemedicine market in the U.S.
How is Artificial Intelligence (AI) helping telemedicine processes?
In telemedicine, application of AI tools is enhancing patient care in various ways such as analysing and interpreting large datasets for early disease detection and informed treatment decisions, remote patient monitoring systems, through AI-powered chatbots improving patient engagement and accessibility, providing diagnostic support, telesurgery and robotic assistance among others thereby allowing healthcare providers for remote management of patient data with improved accuracy to deliver personalized care through virtual consultation platforms.
U.S. Telemedicine Market Growth Factors
· The adoption of telemedicine technologies has enhanced patient communication with healthcare providers through real-time, two-way communication platforms allowing patients to access healthcare services with improved accuracy and convenience.
· Telemedicine platforms have streamlined patient care owing the technological advancements, improved diagnostic solutions through expert professional, rising demand for precision medicine and the increased use of telemedicine applications in healthcare settings by doctors.
U.S. Telemedicine Market Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Market size value in 2025
|
USD 41.54 billion
|
Revenue forecast in 2034
|
USD 160.45 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 16.2% from 2024 to 2034
|
Actual data
|
2019 - 2024
|
Forecast data
|
2024 - 2034
|
Quantitative units
|
Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2024 to 2034
|
Report coverage
|
Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|
Segments covered
|
Component, Modality, Application, Delivery Model, Facility, End user
|
Country scope
|
U.S.
|
Key companies profiled
|
MDlive, Inc. (Evernorth); American Well Corporation; Twilio Inc.; Teladoc Health, Inc.; Doctor On Demand, Inc. (Included Health); Zoom Video Communications, Inc.; SOC Telemed, Inc.; NXGN Management, LLC; HP Development Company, L.P.; Practo; VSee
|
Customization scope
|
Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, & segment scope.
Market Dynamic Driver Increased internet penetration with
demand for expert physicians The advancements in healthcare technologies
owing to the adoption of 5G technologies, improved communication efficiency
through online web platforms and medical applications, innovations in
technologies and integration with cloud-based platforms is streamlining the
process of connecting patients with expert physicians providing diagnosis and
treatments with high accuracy and tailored to the patient’s needs. Restraint Risk of misdiagnosis Although telemedicine has enhanced the
accessibility and affordability of healthcare solutions for patients, the
imminent risk of misdiagnosis through virtual telemedicine platforms can put
the patient’s life in danger thereby hampering the market growth of
telemedicine market. The accuracy provided by physical diagnosis cannot be
matched by virtual consultations further leading to increased risk of
misdiagnosis which can prove potentially harmful to the patient. Opportunity Increased access to personalized
healthcare Telemedicine technology has gained
popularity among the patients with increased convenience and accessibility to
online healthcare services at the comfort of their home. The reduced cost and
time-saving benefits of telemedicine services has increased their adoption in
patients seeking healthcare advice in a familiar surrounding like home.
Moreover, the online consultations through telemedicine platforms increases the
patient access to personalized treatment plans form expert healthcare
providers. Segment Insights By Component Insights By component, the products segment
dominated the market accounting the largest share in 2024. Telemedicine
products are bridging the gap between traditional methods of conveying medical
care and digitalization of healthcare
services allowing patients and healthcare providers to communicate
remotely. The surge in use of healthcare applications, medical devices, digital
biomarkers (DBMs), telehealth peripherals, online platforms and
telehealth accessories is promoting remote clinical services through real-time
two-way communication thus fuelling the dominance of this segment in the
market. The services segment in the telemedicine
market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 17.1% over
the forecast period. The services provided by adoption of telemedicine
technology is transforming the healthcare landscape by supporting remote
communications between patients and healthcare providers. This helps in
reducing time for follow-up visits, providing value-based care and preventive
healthcare for patients by interacting with experts in the medical field. These
factors are expected to boost the market growth of this segment over the
forecast period. By Modality Insights By modality, the real-time segment
dominated the market with a revenue share of 38.3% in 2024. Real-time
telemedicine technology allows for real-time communication between a patient
and a medical professional through live video calling platforms, telephonic
conversation and sharing of medical images among others for consultations,
assessment, diagnosis and providing prescriptions to patients. The increasing
use of smartphones and smartwatches, digitalization of healthcare services, internet
connectivity, adoption of digital biomarkers (DBMs) and rising patient pool
demanding accurate and effective diagnosis with treatment from experts in the
medical field is supporting the market growth of this segment. The store and forward segment is expected
to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The store and forward telemedicine
segment allow patients to send medical information electronically to healthcare
providers for reviewing, diagnosing and treating the patient. This asynchronous
form of telemedicine consultation is widely used in dermatology, radiology and
pathology fields owing to its improved efficiency, convenience for patients,
enhanced treatment process, reduced wait time and remoteness allowing primary
care providers and specialist to work together on cases thereby promoting the
overall market growth of this segment in the upcoming years. By Application Insights By application, the teleradiology segment
dominated the market with a share of 24.3% in 2024. The advancements in
diagnostic imaging procedures with higher accuracy and transparency is changing
the disease diagnosis landscape. The increasing demand of expertise in
analysing and interpreting medical images from professional radiologists with
accurate decisions is driving the market growth of the teleradiology segment in
the market. Patient care is greatly enhanced through teleradiology as it allows
radiologists to provide their services remotely and also reduces the
examination costs for radiology patients. Furthermore, the integration of AI in
radiology is helping radiologists to diagnose medical images with improved
efficiency, in early disease detection and reduce the workload thereby
promoting the market growth. The telepsychiatry segment is expected to
grow rapidly over the forecast period. Telepsychiatry refers to providing
mental health services to patients suffering from depression, anxiety,
post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among others through online communication
platforms such as live video or audio calls, or by recording or sending medical
information electronically. The rising patient pool suffering with mental
disorders, growing use of healthcare applications through smartphones and
smartwatches, affordability and accessibility of using these services
conveniently is expected to fuel the market growth of this segment during the
forecast period. ·
For instance, in June 2024, Array Behavioural
Care, a leading virtual psychiatry and therapy practice providing mental health
services organization in America and Common Ground, a comprehensive crisis
service organization delivering mental health care in Michigan declared an
innovative partnership expanding access to crisis care across Michigan. The
collaboration will accelerate patient care with improved outcomes by integrating
Array's tele psychiatrists with Common Ground's Oakland Assessment and Crisis
Intervention Service (OACIS). By Delivery Model By delivery model, the web/mobile segment
dominated the market in 2024 and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth
of 16.3% during the forecast period In the scenario of telemedicine based
services, the web/mobile applications and platforms are the chief stakeholders
promoting market growth. With the increased adoption of 5G technologies,
constantly updating online applications and platforms, remote patient
monitoring systems and convenience provided to patients with reduced costs and
waiting time is supporting the increased access to healthcare and improved
disease management. The call centres segment is expected to
grow rapidly over the forecast period. Call centres provide 24/7 access with
healthcare information and services to patients. They help in connecting
patients with expert healthcare providers for consulting, assessing,
diagnosing, prescribing and providing treatments plans as well as scheduling
appointments and answering medical queries. Furthermore, the integration of AI
and automated chatbots are streamlining the process of connecting patients with
more efficiency and accessibility to these call centres. By Facility By facility, the tele-home segment
dominated the market in 2024 and is anticipated to witness significant growth
of 16.6% during the forecast period. Tele-home refers to type of telemedicine
using technology for providing healthcare services to patients at the ease of
their own homes. It can be used for a variety of applications such as patient
interviews, monitoring vital signs, improving medication compliance, providing
nursing care, patient education, triage, supervision and consultation through
videoconferencing, computers and telephones. This offers exclusive home care
solutions for geriatric population as well as for individuals preferring to
receive care in a familiar surrounding rather than going to a hospital or a
clinic thus driving the market growth of the segment in the U.S. telemedicine
market. The tele-hospital segment is expected to
grow rapidly over the forecast period. The increased adoption of advanced
technologies in telemedicine to provide support and care in emergency
situations has boosted the growth of this segment. Hospitals are primary
healthcare providers catering all the needs of the patients beyond primary
clinic care. Tele-hospitals assist in providing patients with sophisticated
care remotely. The advanced healthcare infrastructure and cost-effective
healthcare solutions offered by them with minimal errors and high accuracy
through tele-hospitals is anticipated to boost the market growth of this
segment in the predicted timeframe. By End Use By end use, the patients segment dominated
the market with a revenue share of 38.0% in 2024. Patients seeking healthcare
services based on their specific medical conditions or needs through
telemedicine technology are accelerating the market growth of this segment.
Telemedicine offers patients convenient, flexible and cost-effective healthcare
solutions while saving the time to travel and wait in queue to meet the
doctors. Additionally, the rising adoption of advanced technologies such as
smartphones and online platforms to smoothen the medical care process along
with the growing awareness among the population are the factors driving the
dominance of this market. The providers segment is expected to grow
rapidly over the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of telemedicine
in hospital settings and other healthcare providers to improve patient
accessibility, affordability as well as expanding their patient base. Providers
can assess, diagnose and interpret data through online communications with the
patient and other experts in medical field thereby reducing the cost, time and
use of resources. Immediate Delivery is Available | Get
Full Report Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/7796
Related Report Wound Debridement Market- The wound
debridement market size was exhibited at USD 4.95 billion in 2024 and
is projected to hit around USD 9.12 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%
during the forecast period 2024 to 2034. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices
Market-The hyperbaric
oxygen therapy devices market size was exhibited at USD 3.25 billion in
2024 and is projected to hit around USD 5.29 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR
of 5.0% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034. Infection Control Market- The infection
control market size was exhibited at USD 227.21 billion in 2024 and is
projected to hit around USD 438.67 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%
during the forecast period 2024 to 2034. Latin America Compression Therapy
Market- The Latin
America compression therapy market size was exhibited at USD 221.15
million in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 360.23 million by 2034,
growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034. Some of the prominent players in the
U.S. telemedicine market include: ·
MDlive,
Inc. (Evernorth) ·
Doctor On Demand, Inc. (Included Health) ·
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ·
SOC Telemed, Inc. ·
HP Development Company, L.P. ·
Practo ·
VSee U.S. Telemedicine Market Recent
Developments ·
In December 2024, Netsmart Technologies announced
the selection of CareFabric platform by ArisaHealth, the largest non-profit
behavioural health provider in Arkansas for supporting the enhancement
clinical, financial and operational efficiencies throughout the organization’s
high-quality services and treatment programs. Through this collaboration,
Netsmart will provide Arisa Health with advanced technology for streamlining
workflows and support the delivery of integrated, whole-person care support
while expanding their services. ·
In December 2024, VSee Health Inc., a leader in
telehealth solutions declared a teleradiology contract with one of the largest
post-acute care hospital systems in the United States. This partnership will
launch in Q1 of 2025 which strengthen the position of VSee as a trusted
provider of advanced imaging solutions for the increasing list of teleradiology
customers. Segments Covered in the Report This report forecasts revenue growth at
country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each
of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc.
has segmented the U.S. telemedicine market By Component ·
Product o
Hardware o
Software o
Others ·
Services o
Tele-consulting o
Tele-monitoring o
Tele-education By Modality ·
Store and forward ·
Real time ·
Others By Application ·
Teleradiology ·
Telepsychiatry ·
Telepathology ·
Teledermatology ·
Telecardiology ·
Others By Delivery Mode ·
Web/Mobile o
Audio/Text-based o
Visualized ·
Call Centers By Facility ·
Tele-hospital ·
Tele-home By End Use ·
Providers ·
Payers ·
Patients ·
Others Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This
Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/7796
USA: +1 804 441 9344 APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019 Europe: +44 7383 092 044 Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/ You can place an order or ask any
questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com| +1 804 441
9344
Market Dynamic
Driver
Increased internet penetration with demand for expert physicians
The advancements in healthcare technologies owing to the adoption of 5G technologies, improved communication efficiency through online web platforms and medical applications, innovations in technologies and integration with cloud-based platforms is streamlining the process of connecting patients with expert physicians providing diagnosis and treatments with high accuracy and tailored to the patient’s needs.
Restraint
Risk of misdiagnosis
Although telemedicine has enhanced the accessibility and affordability of healthcare solutions for patients, the imminent risk of misdiagnosis through virtual telemedicine platforms can put the patient’s life in danger thereby hampering the market growth of telemedicine market. The accuracy provided by physical diagnosis cannot be matched by virtual consultations further leading to increased risk of misdiagnosis which can prove potentially harmful to the patient.
Opportunity
Increased access to personalized healthcare
Telemedicine technology has gained popularity among the patients with increased convenience and accessibility to online healthcare services at the comfort of their home. The reduced cost and time-saving benefits of telemedicine services has increased their adoption in patients seeking healthcare advice in a familiar surrounding like home. Moreover, the online consultations through telemedicine platforms increases the patient access to personalized treatment plans form expert healthcare providers.
Segment Insights
By Component Insights
By component, the products segment dominated the market accounting the largest share in 2024. Telemedicine products are bridging the gap between traditional methods of conveying medical care and digitalization of healthcare services allowing patients and healthcare providers to communicate remotely. The surge in use of healthcare applications, medical devices, digital biomarkers (DBMs), telehealth peripherals, online platforms and telehealth accessories is promoting remote clinical services through real-time two-way communication thus fuelling the dominance of this segment in the market.
The services segment in the telemedicine market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 17.1% over the forecast period. The services provided by adoption of telemedicine technology is transforming the healthcare landscape by supporting remote communications between patients and healthcare providers. This helps in reducing time for follow-up visits, providing value-based care and preventive healthcare for patients by interacting with experts in the medical field. These factors are expected to boost the market growth of this segment over the forecast period.
By Modality Insights
By modality, the real-time segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 38.3% in 2024. Real-time telemedicine technology allows for real-time communication between a patient and a medical professional through live video calling platforms, telephonic conversation and sharing of medical images among others for consultations, assessment, diagnosis and providing prescriptions to patients. The increasing use of smartphones and smartwatches, digitalization of healthcare services, internet connectivity, adoption of digital biomarkers (DBMs) and rising patient pool demanding accurate and effective diagnosis with treatment from experts in the medical field is supporting the market growth of this segment.
The store and forward segment is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The store and forward telemedicine segment allow patients to send medical information electronically to healthcare providers for reviewing, diagnosing and treating the patient. This asynchronous form of telemedicine consultation is widely used in dermatology, radiology and pathology fields owing to its improved efficiency, convenience for patients, enhanced treatment process, reduced wait time and remoteness allowing primary care providers and specialist to work together on cases thereby promoting the overall market growth of this segment in the upcoming years.
By Application Insights
By application, the teleradiology segment dominated the market with a share of 24.3% in 2024. The advancements in diagnostic imaging procedures with higher accuracy and transparency is changing the disease diagnosis landscape. The increasing demand of expertise in analysing and interpreting medical images from professional radiologists with accurate decisions is driving the market growth of the teleradiology segment in the market. Patient care is greatly enhanced through teleradiology as it allows radiologists to provide their services remotely and also reduces the examination costs for radiology patients. Furthermore, the integration of AI in radiology is helping radiologists to diagnose medical images with improved efficiency, in early disease detection and reduce the workload thereby promoting the market growth.
The telepsychiatry segment is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Telepsychiatry refers to providing mental health services to patients suffering from depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among others through online communication platforms such as live video or audio calls, or by recording or sending medical information electronically. The rising patient pool suffering with mental disorders, growing use of healthcare applications through smartphones and smartwatches, affordability and accessibility of using these services conveniently is expected to fuel the market growth of this segment during the forecast period.
· For instance, in June 2024, Array Behavioural Care, a leading virtual psychiatry and therapy practice providing mental health services organization in America and Common Ground, a comprehensive crisis service organization delivering mental health care in Michigan declared an innovative partnership expanding access to crisis care across Michigan. The collaboration will accelerate patient care with improved outcomes by integrating Array's tele psychiatrists with Common Ground's Oakland Assessment and Crisis Intervention Service (OACIS).
By Delivery Model
By delivery model, the web/mobile segment dominated the market in 2024 and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth of 16.3% during the forecast period In the scenario of telemedicine based services, the web/mobile applications and platforms are the chief stakeholders promoting market growth. With the increased adoption of 5G technologies, constantly updating online applications and platforms, remote patient monitoring systems and convenience provided to patients with reduced costs and waiting time is supporting the increased access to healthcare and improved disease management.
The call centres segment is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Call centres provide 24/7 access with healthcare information and services to patients. They help in connecting patients with expert healthcare providers for consulting, assessing, diagnosing, prescribing and providing treatments plans as well as scheduling appointments and answering medical queries. Furthermore, the integration of AI and automated chatbots are streamlining the process of connecting patients with more efficiency and accessibility to these call centres.
By Facility
By facility, the tele-home segment dominated the market in 2024 and is anticipated to witness significant growth of 16.6% during the forecast period. Tele-home refers to type of telemedicine using technology for providing healthcare services to patients at the ease of their own homes. It can be used for a variety of applications such as patient interviews, monitoring vital signs, improving medication compliance, providing nursing care, patient education, triage, supervision and consultation through videoconferencing, computers and telephones. This offers exclusive home care solutions for geriatric population as well as for individuals preferring to receive care in a familiar surrounding rather than going to a hospital or a clinic thus driving the market growth of the segment in the U.S. telemedicine market.
The tele-hospital segment is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The increased adoption of advanced technologies in telemedicine to provide support and care in emergency situations has boosted the growth of this segment. Hospitals are primary healthcare providers catering all the needs of the patients beyond primary clinic care. Tele-hospitals assist in providing patients with sophisticated care remotely. The advanced healthcare infrastructure and cost-effective healthcare solutions offered by them with minimal errors and high accuracy through tele-hospitals is anticipated to boost the market growth of this segment in the predicted timeframe.
By End Use
By end use, the patients segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 38.0% in 2024. Patients seeking healthcare services based on their specific medical conditions or needs through telemedicine technology are accelerating the market growth of this segment. Telemedicine offers patients convenient, flexible and cost-effective healthcare solutions while saving the time to travel and wait in queue to meet the doctors. Additionally, the rising adoption of advanced technologies such as smartphones and online platforms to smoothen the medical care process along with the growing awareness among the population are the factors driving the dominance of this market.
The providers segment is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of telemedicine in hospital settings and other healthcare providers to improve patient accessibility, affordability as well as expanding their patient base. Providers can assess, diagnose and interpret data through online communications with the patient and other experts in medical field thereby reducing the cost, time and use of resources.
Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/7796
Related Report
Wound Debridement Market- The wound debridement market size was exhibited at USD 4.95 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 9.12 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market-The hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market size was exhibited at USD 3.25 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 5.29 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.
Infection Control Market- The infection control market size was exhibited at USD 227.21 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 438.67 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.
Latin America Compression Therapy Market- The Latin America compression therapy market size was exhibited at USD 221.15 million in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 360.23 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.
Some of the prominent players in the U.S. telemedicine market include:
· MDlive, Inc. (Evernorth)
· Doctor On Demand, Inc. (Included Health)
· Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
· SOC Telemed, Inc.
· HP Development Company, L.P.
· Practo
· VSee
U.S. Telemedicine Market Recent Developments
· In December 2024, Netsmart Technologies announced the selection of CareFabric platform by ArisaHealth, the largest non-profit behavioural health provider in Arkansas for supporting the enhancement clinical, financial and operational efficiencies throughout the organization’s high-quality services and treatment programs. Through this collaboration, Netsmart will provide Arisa Health with advanced technology for streamlining workflows and support the delivery of integrated, whole-person care support while expanding their services.
· In December 2024, VSee Health Inc., a leader in telehealth solutions declared a teleradiology contract with one of the largest post-acute care hospital systems in the United States. This partnership will launch in Q1 of 2025 which strengthen the position of VSee as a trusted provider of advanced imaging solutions for the increasing list of teleradiology customers.
Segments Covered in the Report
This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. telemedicine market
By Component
· Product
o Hardware
o Software
o Others
· Services
o Tele-consulting
o Tele-monitoring
o Tele-education
By Modality
· Store and forward
· Real time
· Others
By Application
· Teleradiology
· Telepsychiatry
· Telepathology
· Teledermatology
· Telecardiology
· Others
By Delivery Mode
· Web/Mobile
o Audio/Text-based
o Visualized
· Call Centers
By Facility
· Tele-hospital
· Tele-home
By End Use
· Providers
· Payers
· Patients
· Others
Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/7796
USA: +1 804 441 9344
APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019
Europe: +44 7383 092 044
Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com
Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com| +1 804 441 9344