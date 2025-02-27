U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market Size to Hit USD 456.78 Bn by 2034

According to latest report, the U.S. revenue cycle management market size was USD 172.94 billion in 2024, calculated at USD 190.58 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 456.78 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2025 to 2034. the U.S. revenue cycle management market is driven by the increasing adoption of value-based care models.
U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market Key Takeaways
- The services segment dominated the market in 2024 with a market share of over 69.11% and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.
- The software segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.
- The integrated segment dominated the market in 2024 with a market share of over 73.14% and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.
- The web-based segment dominated the market in 2024 with a market share of over 57.16%.
- The cardiology segment held a significant share of 7.65% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.
- The in-house segment dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for a revenue share of over 71.22%.
- The outsourced RCM services segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.
- Based on end use, the physician back-office segment held the market with the largest revenue share in 2024.
- The hospitals segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.
- The claims management segment dominated the market in 2024 with a market share of over 53.11%.
- The care management segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.
A crucial fundamental purpose of any medical application is Revenue Cycle Management (RCM). It is a firm's brain and bloodstream. Without RCM, the revenue doesn't flow through the clinic and the application is deprived of the much-required cash flow for the clinic to thrive and grow. The RCM function is vital to the survival of any healthcare organization.
RCM integrates administrative data into the patient's care. It assists practices to save time and money by overcasting the number of denied claims and making it attainable for patients to make payments online.
Moreover, market players are strengthening revenue cycle platforms by integrating artificial intelligence (AI), electronic health records systems, and data analytics, which contributes to reducing administrative burdens, streamlining workflows, & improving revenue capture. For instance, in October 2023, Omega Healthcare announced the launch of its Omega Digital Platform (ODP). This platform is specifically designed to assist healthcare organizations in streamlining their administrative processes while simultaneously enhancing their financial performance. The ODP aims to address common challenges faced by healthcare providers, such as high administrative costs and inefficiencies in operations. The growing adoption of telemedicine and homecare offering value-based care is expected to support market growth.
“With rising costs and ongoing staffing shortages, healthcare organizations need technology-enabled solutions that empower them to focus on delivering care and improving the patient experience. We are excited to bring cutting edge technology advancements through the Omega Digital Platform and will continue to innovate to help our customers solve their most pressing challenges.”
Role of Artificial Intelligence in the Revenue Cycle Management
AI software can enhance accuracy throughout the revenue cycle management process. AI greatly raises the accuracy of all patients and claims information. It also increases the accuracy of bills. This lessens the demand for staff time to deal with follow-up questions and delays from the payer. Moreover, AI software can improve accuracy throughout the revenue cycle management process. AI greatly increases the accuracy of all patients and claims information. It also raises the accuracy of bills. This decreases the demand for staff time to deal with follow-up questions and delays from the payer.
Major Trends in the U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market
• Growing emphasis on value-based reimbursement models: Government initiatives such as the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA) have accelerated the adoption of VBR models.
• These programs tie reimbursement rates to quality metrics, efficiency, and patient satisfaction, necessitating advanced RCM solutions that track performance-based payments.
U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Market size value in 2025
|
USD 190.58 billion
|
Revenue forecast in 2034
|
USD 456.78 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 10.2% from 2025 to 2034
|
Actual data
|
2018 - 2024
|
Forecast data
|
2025 - 2034
|
Quantitative units
|
Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
|
Report coverage
|
Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|
Segments covered
|
Product, component, delivery mode, specialty, sourcing, function, end-use
|
Country scope
|
U.S.
|
Key companies profiled
|
athenahealth, Inc.; Cerner Corporation; eClinicalWorks; Epic Systems Corporation; McKesson Corporation; NXGN Management, LLC; Oncospark, Inc.; R1 RCM, Inc.; The SSI Group, Inc.; Veradigm LLC (Allscripts Healthcare LLC)
Market Concentration & Characteristics
The chart below illustrates the relationship between industry concentration, industry characteristics, and industry participants. The X-axis represents the level of market concentration, ranging from low to high. The Y-axis represents various market characteristics, including industry competition, degree of innovation, level of mergers & acquisition activities, regulatory impact, product substitutes, and regional expansion. For instance, the market is fragmented, with many small players entering the market and launching new innovative products. The degree of innovation is medium, the level of mergers & acquisitions activities is medium, and the threat of substitutes is low. The impact of regulations on the market is high, and the regional expansion of players is low.
Innovations, such as integrating AI and machine learning into various platforms, reflect a broader shift in healthcare consumer behavior toward seeking immediate and convenient care options. For instance, XiFin has been recognized by Healthcare Business Outlook as one of the “2024 Top 10 RCM Solution Providers.” This accolade highlights the company’s commitment to providing advanced revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions that leverage AI to assist healthcare providers in effectively managing their billing, reimbursement, and compliance processes.
The market saw notable consolidations as larger operators sought to expand their reach and capabilities. Key industry players, including the SSI Group, Inc.; eClinicalWorks; McKesson Corporation; Allscripts Healthcare, LLC; athenahealth, Inc.; NXGN Management, LLC; Epic Systems Corporation; and Oncospark, Inc., are involved in merger & acquisition activities to expand their industry presence. For instance, in December 2023, R1 RCM, Inc. acquired Acclara, a technology-driven RCM company from Providence, the largest health system, for USD 675 million in cash and a warrant to buy 12.2 million shares of R1 stock at a strike price of USD 10.52. This acquisition aimed to deliver innovative & cost-effective solutions to support healthcare providers across the U.S., enhance patient experience, maintain regulatory compliance, and minimize administrative burdens. The continuous policy changes and upgradation of regulations are expected to hinder market growth. RCM is relatively low due to changes in regulatory frameworks, specific demands of healthcare organizations, and varying reimbursement policies across the U.S. However, with the growing adoption of digital healthcare solutions and the increasing need for efficient RCM, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.
Case Study: Revenue Cycle Optimization
Challenge: A West Coast acute care provider with over 350 beds and USD 1.1 billion NPR faced significant challenges in revenue generation & management. Decreased revenue and increased denials posed a serious threat to its financial health. The root causes included authorization backlogs, billing inconsistencies, and subpar workflow prioritization and governance. Recognizing critical performance gaps, the organization sought expert guidance to identify opportunities and implement changes aimed at enhancing net revenue & accelerating cash collections.
Solution: An acute care provider partnered with Savista, a reputable RCM firm, to address these challenges. Savista conducted a comprehensive assessment that showcased deficiencies in process standardization, visibility & confidence in metrics, and accountability. The company devised a multifaceted solution:
• Process Standardization: Savista outlined 25+ new policies and procedures to prevent denials and review unbilled accounts, ensuring consistency & efficiency across workflows.
• Enhanced Metrics Visibility: Automation of 10 daily-use dashboards provided the organization with greater visibility of performance metrics, enabling informed decision-making & proactive management.
• Accountability Reinforcement: Savista defined productivity metrics and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to hold staff accountable and ensure adherence to established standards.
Results: The implementation of Savista's RCM solution yielded remarkable results:
• 48% Increase in Cash Collections > 365 Days: The organization observed a substantial improvement in cash collections, enhancing its financial resilience.
• 81% Reduction in Average Daily Claims on Hold: Reducing claims on hold streamlined the billing process, leading to faster revenue realization.
• USD 75.4 Million Collected in 1 Month: The organization generated significant revenue, surpassing expectations.
• USD 24 Million in Denial Recoveries: Savista's expertise in denial management resulted in substantial recovery of previously denied claims.
• 9+ Day Improvement in Days Out Authorizations: Streamlined authorization processes led to improved efficiency and reduced delays.
Analyst Perspective: RCM outsourcing services represent the transformative impact of strategic interventions in healthcare revenue management. By addressing process flaws, enhancing metrics visibility, and reinforcing accountability, substantial improvements have been made in cash flow, revenue generation, and denial management for acute care providers. This case highlights the significance of partnering with RCM companies to navigate complex revenue cycle challenges effectively and sustainably.
Private Equity Investment In RCM Companies
Financial Sponsor
RCM Companies
Business Description
Veritas Capital Fund Management, L.L.C.
Coronis Health
Provides outsourced medical billing and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions to healthcare practices and facilities in the U.S. and around the world. Coronis Health was purchased from 424 Capital in August 2022.
Welsh, Carson, Anderson, and Stowe. (WCAS)
EnableComp
Provides claims revenue services, including RCM for workers' compensation and recovery of underpayments for hospitals and healthcare providers. EnableComp was formed when EnableComp and Argos Health merged. Argos Health was purchased by WCAS from NaviMed Capital in September 2021.
Berkshire Partners LLC., Warburg Pincus LLC
Ensemble Health Partners
Provides technology driven RCM solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups. Ensemble was acquired from Golden Gate Capital in March 2022.
U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market Segmentation Insights
Product Insights
The integrated system segment dominated the U.S. revenue cycle management market with the largest share in 2024. This is attributed to the constant technological advancements and rapid adoption of integrated RCM solutions by healthcare organizations. Furthermore, integrated solutions provide a synchronized and streamlined platform for financial activities with a standardized data collection and analysis process, which is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.
Integrated systems are end-to-end systems enhancing an organization’s data sharing and interoperability capabilities. Integrated solutions enable the healthcare workforce to enhance productivity, minimize costs, and increase net operating margins. Lastly, the growing need to reduce human errors and accelerate administrative functions can contribute to the growth of integrated RCM solutions.
Component Insights
The services segment dominated the U.S. revenue cycle management market with the largest share in 2024. The incorporation of electronic health records (EHR) has generated vast amounts of unstructured data. RCM services assist in managing this data effectively, ensuring accurate coding and billing, and facilitating better patient engagement.
The software segment is the fastest growing in the U.S. revenue cycle management market during the forecast period. Efficient claims and denial management are crucial for maintaining revenue flow in healthcare organizations. The increasing complexity of insurance claims has heightened the demand for robust claims management solutions.
Delivery mode Insights
The web-based segment dominated the U.S. revenue cycle management market with the largest share in 2024. The ability of web-based RCM systems to seamlessly integrate with existing hospital infrastructures is an important advantage. This interoperability ensures that various departments within a healthcare organization can communicate effectively, leading to streamlined operations and improved data sharing. Such integration is crucial for maintaining cohesive workflows and ensuring that financial and administrative processes are aligned.
Specialty Insights
The cardiology segment dominated the U.S. revenue cycle management market with the largest share in 2024. The complexity of cardiology billing, with its various procedure codes and frequent updates to coding standards, necessitates specialized RCM systems. These systems make certain accurate coding, timely claims submission, and effective denial management, crucial for optimizing revenue in cardiology practices. Further, the integration of advanced technologies such as AI and cloud-based solutions has improved the efficiency in cardiology, enabling better data management and streamlined workflows.
Sourcing Insights
The in-house segment dominated the U.S. revenue cycle management market with the largest share in 2024. Healthcare providers often prefer in-house RCM systems to maintain direct control over their financial processes. This approach allows for tailored solutions that align closely with the organization’s specific workflows and policies.
The outsourced RCM services segment is the fastest growing in the U.S. revenue cycle management market during the forecast period. Navigating the complex regulatory landscape and ensuring data security are critical challenges for healthcare providers. Outsourcing RCM allows organizations to leverage the expertise of specialized firms that stay abreast f regulatory changes and implement robust data protection measures, thereby mitigating financial and compliance risks.
Function Insights
The claim management segment dominated the U.S. revenue cycle management market with the largest share in 2024. The intricacies of insurance policies and reimbursement procedures have intensified, leading to a higher incidence of claim denials. Effective claim management systems are essential to navigate these complexities, reduce denial rates, and optimize revenue cycles.
The care management segment is the fastest growing in the U.S. revenue cycle management market during the forecast period. Payers, including Medicare and private insurers, provide financial impetus for effective care management schemes. These incentives are designed to inspire healthcare providers to carry out care management practices that can contribute to cost savings and improved patient care. As a result, healthcare organizations are growingly investing in care management solutions to capitalize on these financial benefits.
End-use Insights
The physician back-office segment dominated the U.S. revenue cycle management market with the largest share in 2024. It results from addressing economic challenges through outsourcing, leveraging technological advancements, and engaging in strategic partnerships. These efforts collectively lead to more efficient financial operations and improved patient care within physician practices.
The hospitals segment is the fastest growing in the U.S. revenue cycle management market during the forecast period. Hospitals handle a significantly higher patient volume than clinics and private practices, leading to a more complex billing and reimbursement process. Unlike small practices, hospitals must manage inpatient and outpatient services, requiring distinct billing codes and compliance with government regulations.
U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market Top Key Companies:
• athenahealth, Inc.
• Cerner Corporation
• eClinicalWorks
• Epic Systems Corporation
• McKesson Corporation
• NXGN Management, LLC
• Oncospark, Inc.
• R1 RCM, Inc.
• The SSI Group, Inc.
• Veradigm LLC (Allscripts Healthcare LLC)
Recent Developments
• In January 2025, Access Healthcare received a strategic investment from New Mountain Capital, LLC. This investment is noteworthy because it originates from a reputable, growth-focused firm that manages around USD 55 billion in assets. The partnership intends to enhance Access Healthcare's capabilities and support its expansion into new markets.
• In September 2024, CorroHealth, completed the acquisition of the Xtend healthcare revenue cycle management business from Navient. This strategic move is significant for several reasons, which will be explored in detail below. As part of this transaction, over 925 employees from Xtend have joined CorroHealth’s workforce. This addition not only expands CorroHealth’s team but also brings in valuable expertise that can enhance their operational capabilities.
• In June 2024, Provana declared it is expanding its footprint in tech-enabled end-to-end revenue cycle management solutions via a strategic growth method.
• In January 2024, Aidéo Technologies and MedEvolve, Inc. announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the efficiency of healthcare organizations through the integration of AI-powered coding and revenue cycle workflow automation. This collaboration is designed to streamline operations within healthcare settings by leveraging advanced artificial intelligence technologies to improve coding accuracy and optimize revenue cycle management.
• In February 2024, Janus entered into a partnership agreement with Availity, which operates the largest real-time health information network in the U.S. This collaboration aims to improve healthcare revenue cycle operations by leveraging both companies’ strengths in automation and operational intelligence.
U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market Report Segmentation
This report forecasts revenue growth and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Statifacts has segmented the global U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market
By Product
• Integrated System
• Standalone System
By Component
• Software
• Services
By Delivery Mode
• On-premise
• Web-based
• Cloud-based
By Specialty
• Oncology
• Dermatology
• Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics
• Cardiology
• Anesthesia
• Radiology
• Pathology
• Pain Management
• Emergency Services
• Others
By Sourcing
• In-House
• External RCM Apps/Software
• Outsourced RCM Services
By Function
• Product Development
• Member Engagement
• Network Management
• Care Management
• Claim Management
• Risk and Compliances
By End-use
• Physician Back Office
• Hospitals
• Diagnostic Laboratories
• Other Settings
