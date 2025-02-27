U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market Size to Hit USD 456.78 Bn by 2034

According to latest report, the U.S. revenue cycle management market size was USD 172.94 billion in 2024, calculated at USD 190.58 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 456.78 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2025 to 2034. the U.S. revenue cycle management market is driven by the increasing adoption of value-based care models.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.statifacts.com/stats/databook-download/7940

U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market Key Takeaways

The services segment dominated the market in 2024 with a market share of over 69.11% and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The software segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The integrated segment dominated the market in 2024 with a market share of over 73.14% and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The web-based segment dominated the market in 2024 with a market share of over 57.16%.

The cardiology segment held a significant share of 7.65% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The in-house segment dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for a revenue share of over 71.22%.

The outsourced RCM services segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Based on end use, the physician back-office segment held the market with the largest revenue share in 2024.

The hospitals segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The claims management segment dominated the market in 2024 with a market share of over 53.11%.

The care management segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

A crucial fundamental purpose of any medical application is Revenue Cycle Management (RCM). It is a firm's brain and bloodstream. Without RCM, the revenue doesn't flow through the clinic and the application is deprived of the much-required cash flow for the clinic to thrive and grow. The RCM function is vital to the survival of any healthcare organization.

RCM integrates administrative data into the patient's care. It assists practices to save time and money by overcasting the number of denied claims and making it attainable for patients to make payments online.

Moreover, market players are strengthening revenue cycle platforms by integrating artificial intelligence (AI), electronic health records systems, and data analytics, which contributes to reducing administrative burdens, streamlining workflows, & improving revenue capture. For instance, in October 2023, Omega Healthcare announced the launch of its Omega Digital Platform (ODP). This platform is specifically designed to assist healthcare organizations in streamlining their administrative processes while simultaneously enhancing their financial performance. The ODP aims to address common challenges faced by healthcare providers, such as high administrative costs and inefficiencies in operations. The growing adoption of telemedicine and homecare offering value-based care is expected to support market growth.

“With rising costs and ongoing staffing shortages, healthcare organizations need technology-enabled solutions that empower them to focus on delivering care and improving the patient experience. We are excited to bring cutting edge technology advancements through the Omega Digital Platform and will continue to innovate to help our customers solve their most pressing challenges.”

Role of Artificial Intelligence in the Revenue Cycle Management

AI software can enhance accuracy throughout the revenue cycle management process. AI greatly raises the accuracy of all patients and claims information. It also increases the accuracy of bills. This lessens the demand for staff time to deal with follow-up questions and delays from the payer. Moreover, AI software can improve accuracy throughout the revenue cycle management process. AI greatly increases the accuracy of all patients and claims information. It also raises the accuracy of bills. This decreases the demand for staff time to deal with follow-up questions and delays from the payer.

Major Trends in the U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market

• Growing emphasis on value-based reimbursement models: Government initiatives such as the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA) have accelerated the adoption of VBR models.

• These programs tie reimbursement rates to quality metrics, efficiency, and patient satisfaction, necessitating advanced RCM solutions that track performance-based payments.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Databook ( Price USD 1550 ) https://www.statifacts.com/order-report/7940

U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 190.58 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 456.78 billion Growth rate CAGR of 10.2% from 2025 to 2034 Actual data 2018 - 2024 Forecast data 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, component, delivery mode, specialty, sourcing, function, end-use Country scope U.S. Key companies profiled athenahealth, Inc.; Cerner Corporation; eClinicalWorks; Epic Systems Corporation; McKesson Corporation; NXGN Management, LLC; Oncospark, Inc.; R1 RCM, Inc.; The SSI Group, Inc.; Veradigm LLC (Allscripts Healthcare LLC)