U.S. Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Size to Surpass 83.25 Bn by 2034

size is predicted to grow from USD 40.52 billion in 2024 to approximately USD 83.25 billion by 2034, growing at a healthy CAGR of 7.50% between 2024 and 2034.

The global pharmaceutical CDMO market size was estimated at USD 184.90 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass USD 368.70 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2%.

U.S. Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Highlights:

• By service type, the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing segment has held a major market share of 64.4% in 2024.

• By service type, the finished dosage formulation (FDF) development and manufacturing segment is projected to grow at a solid CAGR of 8.22% during the forecast period.

• By research phase, the phase III segment accounted for the largest market share of 32.5% in 2024.

• By research phase, the phase II segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical CDMO plays a crucial role in the biopharmaceutical industries in the United States and worldwide. The U.S. pharmaceutical CDMO market deals with a strategic union between healthcare contract development and manufacturing organizations and pharmaceutical companies in the United States. Merck, Amgen, Novo Nordisk, Abbott Laboratories, Bristol Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, etc. are the prominent players among pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in the U.S. and globally. They make continuous efforts in research, innovation, and product delivery by addressing the current and future needs of their customers.

These companies play major roles with their well-equipped facilities, well-organized infrastructure, and well-trained team members. They also depend on third-party vendors, contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), contract research organizations (CROs), or CDMOs to optimize their process workflows by achieving accuracy and precision in their industrial performances.

The CDMOs provide end-to-end or fully integrated clinical services and clinical solutions that are also related to pharmaceutical manufacturing, quality control, good manufacturing practice (GMP), good clinical practice (GCP), drug design and development, current good manufacturing practices (cGMP), etc.

Major Trends in the U.S. Pharmaceutical CDMO Market

Biopharmaceutical Research and Development Outsourcing: GSK, IQVIA, GE Healthcare, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Merck, etc. are playing prominent roles in clinical research, drug discovery and development, scientific innovations, and new product launching in the market.



The important aspects of clinical research are fulfilled by CDMOs, CROs, or CMOs which provide promising solutions and services to the clinical research institutions and organizations. The whole-genome sequencing, computer-aided drug discovery and drug manufacturing, next-generation sequencing, etc. are possible with the help of emerging tools and techniques. The biological databases also offer fruitful insights into scientific research and innovation.

Amalgamation between Biopharmaceutical Companies: There are mergers and acquisitions between different companies like Pfizer, Novartis, Seagen Inc., etc. which are dedicated to research, development, drug discovery, and the launch of healthcare products. These strategic collaborations are also committed to the commercialization of cancer medicines, and medicinal drugs to fight against global health conditions like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, chronic conditions, heart diseases, etc.

Flexible Manufacturing and Digital Automation: Some of the CDMOs offering end-to-end services and solutions include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, Samsung Biologics, Catalent, etc. The biopharmaceutical companies and research organizations adopt digital technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), telemedicine, telehealth, remote monitoring, sensory equipment, etc. in their industrial processes to deliver promising products by ensuring accountability and reliability in their performances. The companies perform manufacturing processes related to cell culturing, protein purification, DNA sequencing, antibody production, vaccine design and development, fermentation, etc.

Role of Artificial Intelligence in the U.S. Pharmaceutical CDMO Market

Artificial intelligence helps to establish smart networking between stakeholders, manufacturers, suppliers, and medical professionals working in the healthcare, pharmacy, and biotechnology sectors. The strategic partnerships between pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies allow fruitful scientific innovations through novel research and development processes.

AI-assisted virtual conferences, and business meetings, work promisingly to expand national as well as international contacts. Telemedicine, telehealth, remote patient monitoring, remote monitoring of workflows, etc. are potentially possible due to the insertion of artificial intelligence in healthcare sectors. They help in online tracking of medical health records, and keeping confidentiality of patient’s health information.

U.S. Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Coverage

Report Coverage Details U.S. Market Size in 2024 USD 40.52 Billion U.S. Market Size in 2025 USD 43.41 Billion U.S. Market Size by 2034 USD 83.25 Billion U.S. Market Growth Rate from 2024 to 2034 CAGR of 7.50% Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Segments Covered Product, Application, and End User

Country Insights:

A Strong Expansion of CDMOs Drives the United States:

The United States leads the U.S. pharmaceutical CDMO market significantly due to the massive expansion of various CDMOs all across the United States. The Charles River Laboratories leads as the first CDMO in the North American region. This first CDMO was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to commercialize its allogeneic cell therapy drug product. This CDMO received the GMP certification after the inspection by EMA.

The Charles River Laboratories received the license to produce an Investigational Medicinal Product (IMP). There were strategic collaborations of Cognate Services, Cobra Biologics, Vigene BioSciences, and Charles River Laboratory in North America to expand their potential to innovate cell-and-gene modified cell therapies.

• In June 2024, Bionova Scientific announced a strategic plan to establish a new business facility in Texas, U.S. to introduce a plasmid DNA business.

• In October 2024, NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes introduced the CDMO facility committed to producing and developing medical radioisotopes.

U.S. Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Segmentation:

Service Type Insights

The active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing segment dominated the U.S. pharmaceutical CDMO market in 2024 due to the expansion of API manufacturing facilities in biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. A strong API drug supply chain and success in novel drug discovery and development across the U.S. also drive the growth of the market's active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing segment.

The pharmacologic drugs have the potential to elicit a strong immune response and efficient medicinal effects to fight against HIV/AIDS, eye diseases, neurologic disorders, etc. The U.S. accounts for the highest cases of cancer and respiratory illnesses among the U.S. population which drives the rising need for improved diagnostics and therapeutics in the market.

The finished dosage formulation (FDF) development and manufacturing segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing in the U.S. pharmaceutical CDMO market during the forecast period. There is vast success in the production, manufacturing, and sales of various biopharmaceutical products like tablets, capsules, pills, and other dosage formulations in the U.S. market. The other products include chemical, herbal, and biological products which undergo development and manufacturing by implementing stringent laws and regulations set by the U.S. FDA or the EMA to boost the product portfolio in the market.

Global Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Service Type 2021 to 2023

Service Type 2021 2022 2023 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing 97.5 103.7 110.4 Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development and Manufacturing 36.8 39.4 42.3 Liquid Dose Formulation 12.9 13.9 14.9 Injectable Dose Formulation 6.7 7.4 8.2 Secondary Packaging 152.6 162.5 173.2

Research Phase Insights

The phase III segment dominated the U.S. pharmaceutical CDMO market in 2024 due to the potential features of phase III clinical trials to ensure the safety and effectiveness of novel therapies, treatments, and medications for people. The rising consciousness in clinical research to conduct phase III clinical trials also drives the growth of this segment in the market. The clinical professionals are empowered to deliver precise medical care to the population.

The phase II segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the U.S. pharmaceutical CDMO market during the forecast period due to the growing need to ensure the safety and effectiveness of new drugs or therapeutic solutions. The involvement of a group of people in phase II clinical studies helps to predict the success rate of new drugs and to decide their costs in the market.

Global Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Revenue (USD Billion), By Research Phase 2021 to 2023

Research Phase 2021 2022 2023 Pre-clinical 18.4 19.6 20.9 Phase I 22.9 24.4 26 Phase II 34 36.3 38.8 Phase III 48.6 51.7 55.1 Phase III 28.7 30.5 32.4

Competitive Landscape and Major Breakthroughs in the U.S. Pharmaceutical CDMO Market

The U.S. pharmaceutical CDMO market continues to evolve rapidly, showcasing remarkable advancements in 2023 and 2024 with a dynamic competitive landscape. Major players such as Merck, Novo Nordisk, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Amgen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Gilead Sciences Inc., Johnson & Johnson, etc. hold a dominating position in the U.S. pharmaceutical CDMO market. These companies are utilizing their vast resources and expertise to provide clinically proven medicines. They are trying to expand their pharmaceutical drug manufacturing capabilities, and offer trustful services through their contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) facilities.

What is Going Around the Globe?

• In May 2024, Enzene Biosciences reported about introducing its novel drug discovery division to expand the capabilities of Enzene’s CDMO services to the biotechnology companies.

• In July 2024, Agilent Technologies Inc. reported about its signed agreement to accept BIOVECTRA for $925 million as the CDMO in North America committed to producing biologics, API, and molecules for targeted therapies.

Segments Covered in the Report:

By Service Type

• Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing

o Small Molecule

o Large Molecule

o High Potency (HPAPI)

• Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development and Manufacturing

o Solid Dose Formulation

o Tablets

o Others (Capsules, Powders, Etc.)

• Liquid Dose Formulation

• Injectable Dose Formulation

• Secondary Packaging

By Research Phase

• Pre-Clinical

• Phase I

• Phase II

• Phase III

• Phase IV

