U.S. Marine Biotechnology Market Size to Surpass USD 5.24 Billion by 2034

According to latest report, the U.S. marine biotechnology market size was estimated at USD 2.71 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass around USD 5,24 billion by 2034, exhibiting at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

U.S. Marine Biotechnology Market Key Takeaways

By source, the algae segment accounted for the largest market share of 27% in 2024 and thus dominated the U.S. Marine biotechnology market.

By application, the medicine segment accounted for the largest market share of 29% in 2024, hence dominating the market.

By end-use, the medical and pharmaceutical segment registered the largest market share of 28% in 2024 and, thus, dominated the market.

The Marine Biotechnology Sector Is on the Cusp of Major Breakthroughs

The Advancements in bioprocessing technologies are estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. marine biotechnology market in the near future. Innovations in biotechnology, such as genetic engineering, bioreactors, and fermentation techniques, are improving the efficiency of marine bio-product development.

Rising research and development investments in marine-based antibiotics, antiviral drugs, and anti-inflammatory agents are estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. marine biotechnology market in the near future. Marine organisms produce unique bioactive compounds used in drug development for cancer, infections, and neurological diseases. Increasing demand for marine-derived pharmaceuticals is estimated to drive the growth of the market in the near future. Growth in nutraceuticals & functional foods is estimated to drive the growth of the market in the near future. High consumer demand for omega-3 fatty acids, algal proteins, and marine collagen in dietary supplements. Rising awareness of the health benefits of marine-derived bioactive compounds. Increasing use of marine algae extracts, peptides, and collagen in skincare and anti-aging products. Consumer preference for natural and sustainable beauty products are also driving demand in the space.

Advances in marine biotechnology and genomics have been estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. marine biotechnology market. Improved bioprocessing, synthetic biology, and genetic engineering of marine microbes are being tapped for industrial applications. Growth in marine microbiome research, leading to discoveries of novel enzymes and biomaterials is also providing a boost to the market. For instance, in May 2024, Umaro and Sway, two Bay Area-based seaweed innovation startups, received a US$ 1,500,000 grant from the Department of Energy (DOE)'s Mixed Algae Conversion Research Opportunity (MACRO) to develop new processing methods that utilize alginate by-products from Umaro's seaweed protein production to create seaweed-based bioplastics. Seaweed has become a viable new feedstock for sustainable bioplastics, biofuels, and other bioproducts as demands from around the world increase against the extraction of fossil fuels and resource-intensive industrial agriculture. Fast-growing and naturally abundant, seaweed doesn't need fertilizer, fresh water, or arable land. Since seaweed can support habitats as it grows, enhancing water quality and increasing biodiversity, it is referred to as a regenerative resource. Furthermore, seaweed is rich in natural polymers, which are the basic building blocks needed to make bioplastic.

The growth of marine-based bioenergy & biomaterials is estimated to drive the growth of the market in the near future. Expanding investments in algae-based biofuels as a renewable energy source with the use of of marine-derived biomaterials like chitin, chitosan, and seaweed-based biopolymers in packaging and medical applications are contributing to notable growth in the sector. Increasing government & private sector funding has been estimated to support the growth of the U.S. marine biotechnology market. Significant investments from governments and organizations like the NSF (National Science Foundation) and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) programs are further pushing research and development. Strategic partnerships between biotech start-ups and large pharmaceutical, food, and chemical companies are also expected to boost growth in the market.

U.S. Marine Biotechnology Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2024 USD 2,710 million Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 5,240 million Growth rate CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2034 Actual data 2018 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2024 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered By Source, By Application, and By End User Key companies profiled Aker BioMarine AS, Aqua Biotechnology ASA, BASF SE, BioLume, Inc., Biotech Marine, CP Kelco, Cyanotech Corp., GlycoMar Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Marinova Pty Ltd, New England Biolabs Inc, NovaMatrix, Nutrex Hawaii Inc., oceanBASIS GmbH, PharmaMar S.A, Prolume Ltd, Royal DSM N.V, Sea Run Holdings, Inc., SEPPIC, Tequesta BioVentures and Others.

The Impact of AI in the U.S. Marine Biotechnology Market

AI can process vast amounts of genetic data from marine organisms to identify potential compounds for pharmaceuticals, such as antibiotics, anti-cancer agents, and anti-inflammatory drugs. AI-driven simulations predict how marine-derived molecules interact with human proteins, speeding up drug discovery. AI-powered monitoring systems analyze water quality, fish health, and feeding patterns, reducing disease outbreaks and optimizing growth. AI-driven image recognition helps classify marine species, preventing overfishing and ensuring biodiversity conservation. AI-driven satellite imagery and underwater drones detect and analyze pollutants, like oil spills and microplastics, enabling faster clean-up responses. AI helps design marine microbes that break down pollutants or capture carbon more efficiently.

AI analyzes vast metagenomic datasets from ocean samples to discover new enzymes, bioactive compounds, or potential biotechnological applications. Machine learning predicts the effects of climate change on marine ecosystems, aiding conservation efforts. AI screens marine organisms for enzymes useful in food processing, detergents, and pharmaceuticals. AI optimizes algae cultivation for biofuels by analyzing growth conditions and genetic modifications to maximize yield.

Marine Biotechnology Market Trends

• Diversified applications in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals driving demand: Ingredients derived from marine sources, such as algae and deep-sea bacteria, are being incorporated into skincare and cosmetic products for their beneficial properties. Marine organisms are increasingly utilized in drug discovery and development, leading to the creation of novel therapeutics for various diseases. Marine-based products are also finding applications in agriculture through the enhancement of crop yields and providing environmentally sustainable practices.

• Technological advancements and research: Innovations in aquaculture and fisheries are being driven by advancements in marine biotechnology, contributing to the development of sustainable aquaculture practices and fisheries management. Research is focusing on utilizing marine organisms for bioremediation and environmental monitoring, addressing pollution and ecosystem health.

• Marine Biomaterial popularity: Marine biotechnology is seeing several applications in medicine, especially for tissue engineering and other forms of regenerative medicine. Marine collagen has properties similar to collagen found in mammals. The substance is undergoing extensive research and development efforts for utility in tissue regeneration and faster wound healing.

U.S. Marine Biotechnology Market Segment Insights

Source Insights

The algae segment held a dominant presence in the U.S. marine biotechnology market in 2024. Algae produce bioactive compounds used in anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, and antimicrobial drugs. Spirulina and chlorella are popular due to their high protein and omega-3 content. Algae extracts are widely used in skin care products for their antioxidant and hydrating properties. Algae grow rapidly and require minimal land and freshwater, making them a sustainable raw material. Some species efficiently absorb CO₂, making them valuable for climate change mitigation. Algae are a promising alternative to fossil fuels due to their high lipid content and rapid growth rates. Algae-derived polymers are gaining traction in sustainable packaging. U.S. government agencies (e.g., DOE, USDA) support algae research for biofuels and bioproducts. Companies like Corbion, DSM, and Cyanotech are investing heavily in algae-based products. AI and CRISPR technologies enhance algae strains for better yields and functionality.

The corals and sponges segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034. Corals and sponges are widely used in marine biotechnology due to their unique biological and chemical properties. Sponges produce diverse secondary metabolites with antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and anticancer properties. Corals contain bioactive compounds with anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective effects. Marine sponges have yielded promising compounds for chemotherapy, including trabectedin (Yondelis) used for soft tissue sarcomas. Novel antimicrobial agents are extracted from corals and sponges to combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Coral-derived calcium carbonate is used in bone grafting and tissue engineering due to its similarity to human bone. Coral skeletons serve as a natural framework for bone and cartilage regeneration. Some sponge species absorb heavy metals and toxins, helping clean marine environments.

Application Insights

The medicine segment registered its dominance over the U.S. marine biotechnology market in 2024. Marine biotechnology is widely used in medicine manufacturing because of the ocean’s vast biodiversity and its unique bioactive compounds. Marine organisms (e.g., sponges, corals, bacteria, fungi, algae) produce secondary metabolites that have antibacterial, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and anticancer properties. Marine microbes provide new antibiotics to combat drug-resistant bacteria (e.g., MRSA). Marine-derived compounds have shown strong cytotoxic properties, useful for chemotherapy drugs. Some marine-derived molecules target neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Coral-derived calcium carbonate is used for bone grafts and tissue regeneration. Marine collagen is increasingly used in regenerative medicine.

The aquaculture & fishery segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Marine biotechnology helps develop probiotics to boost fish immunity and vaccines to prevent bacterial and viral infections. Genetic engineering produces fish that are resistant to common diseases, reducing losses in aquaculture. Algae and marine microbes are used to produce high-protein, omega-3-rich fish feed, reducing the need for wild fishmeal. Marine biotech enables real-time water quality monitoring using biosensors and biofilters that remove toxins. Certain bacteria break down pollutants and organic waste, maintaining cleaner water in aquaculture systems. DNA barcoding & stock assessment are used to monitor fish populations and prevent overfishing.

End User Insights

The medical & pharmaceutical segment led the U.S. marine biotechnology market. Marine biotechnology is widely applied in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors due to the ocean’s vast biodiversity, which provides unique bioactive compounds with significant therapeutic potential. Marine organisms (sponges, corals, algae, bacteria) produce unique secondary metabolites with antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and anticancer properties. Marine microbes produce new antibiotics to combat drug-resistant bacteria (e.g., MRSA). Many marine-derived molecules show potent anticancer effects, leading to chemotherapy drugs. Marine compounds are being used for non-opioid painkillers and neurological disease treatments. Marine-derived biomaterials are used for wound dressings, bone grafts, and artificial tissues. Marine enzymes help improve drug formulations and delivery systems. Synthetic biology enables the large-scale production of marine-derived medicines without harming marine ecosystems.

The food industry segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Marine biotechnology is widely used in the food industry due to its ability to improve food production, enhance nutrition, and promote sustainability. Marine algae and fish oils are rich in DHA and EPA, which are essential for heart and brain health. Marine biotechnology is transforming the food industry by making it healthier, more sustainable, and environmentally friendly.

U.S. Marine Biotechnology Market Top Key Companies:

Recent Developments:

• In August 2024, Scoular, an agriculture company based in Nebraska, United States, signed a partnership with SEALING exclusively to provide North American pet food producers with fermented, dried seaweed powder, a novel ingredient that enhances canine health. According to Scoular, seaweed is a growing element in pet food due to its health advantages. It is frequently hailed as nature's superfood. Pet food buyers are almost 70% interested in treats or toppings that offer practical health advantages.

• In October 2024, BRP Inc. declared that it is starting the process of selling its marine operations, which include Alumacraft, Manitou, Telwater (Quintrex, Stacer, Savage, and Yellowfin), and Marine apparel, accessories, and components. All operations pertaining to its Sea-Doo personal watercraft, Sea-Doo Switch pontoons, and jet propulsion systems are not included in this process. Due to the difficult economic climate, BRP has made the decision to focus its resources on its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Engine business, Powersports Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products, Parts, Accessories, and Apparel portfolio.

U.S. Marine Biotechnology Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Statifacts has segmented the global U.S. Marine Biotechnology Market.

By Source

• Corals and sponges

•Algae

o Micro Algae

o Macro Algae

• Marine Viruses

• Marine Fungi

• Others

By Application

• Aquaculture & Fishery

• Medicine

• Environment

• Biofuels

• Other

By End User

• Medical & Pharmaceutical

• Food Industry

• Cosmetics Industry

• Chemical Industry

• Others

