U.S. Biosimilars Market Size to Surpass USD 93.52 Billion by 2034

According to Statifacts, the U.S. biosimilars market size is calculated at 22.59 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 93.52 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 17.1% from 2025 to 2034.
U.S. Biosimilars Market Report Highlights
• Based on product, the recombinant non-glycosylated proteins segment accounted for the largest revenue share for the U.S. biosimilars market in 2025.
• The recombinant glycosylated proteins segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.
• The chronic and autoimmune disorders segment accounted for the largest revenue share for the U.S. biosimilars market in 2025.
• The oncology application segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.
The Patent expirations of biologics have driven the growth of the U.S. biosimilars market over the forecast period. Many blockbuster biologic drugs (e.g., Humira, Enbrel, and Remicade) have lost or are losing patent protection, allowing biosimilar competition to enter the market. Cost savings and healthcare spending pressure have driven the growth of the U.S. biosimilars market in the near future. Biosimilars are typically priced 15-30% lower than reference biologics, making them attractive for insurers, hospitals, and patients seeking lower-cost alternatives. The U.S. government and private payers are pushing for biosimilar adoption to reduce overall healthcare expenditures.
The expansion of biosimilars into oncology and autoimmune diseases has driven the growth of the U.S. biosimilars market in the near future. Oncology biosimilars (e.g., Herceptin, Avastin, and Rituxan) are gaining traction due to high treatment costs and payer-driven demand. Immunology biosimilars (e.g., Humira, Enbrel, and Remicade) are experiencing rapid adoption as more alternatives enter the market. More biosimilars entering the market increase competition, leading to lower prices for biologic drugs. This makes treatments more affordable, boosting overall patient access and increasing biosimilar market penetration. Historically, biosimilars have been concentrated in oncology and immunology. Expansion into diabetes (insulin biosimilars), ophthalmology (Lucentis, Eylea), and neurology (Aimovig, Botox biosimilars) will significantly broaden the market. New approvals in these areas will expand the patient base and increase overall biosimilar usage.
Biosimilars were initially hospital-administered, but the introduction of self-injectable and retail pharmacy biosimilars (e.g., insulin and Humira biosimilars) is expanding accessibility. This shift will increase adoption rates, particularly for chronic disease patients who rely on pharmacies. More biosimilars are receiving FDA interchangeability status, allowing automatic substitution at the pharmacy. This reduces reliance on physician-driven switching, making it easier for patients to transition to biosimilars. Pharmaceutical collaborations (e.g., Amgen, Biocon, Viatris, Samsung Bioepis) are accelerating biosimilar development and market penetration. CDMOs (Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations) are expanding production capacity and reducing supply constraints.
For instance, by February 2025, Biocon Biologics Limited plans to introduce a biosimilar of Janssen's Stelara, which targets autoimmune diseases such as plaque psoriasis and Cohn's disease, with USFDA approval. This launch is expected to greatly increase Biocon's revenue and profitability, especially in the face of competition from five other biosimilars.
Pharmaceutical collaborations (e.g., Amgen, Biocon, Viatris, Samsung Bioepis) are accelerating biosimilar development and market penetration. CDMOs (Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations) are expanding production capacity and reducing supply constraints.
Furthermore, in February 2024, a licensing and settlement deal was signed with Johnson & Johnson and Jansen Biotech Inc. to market the Bmab 1200 in the US. Expansion beyond hospital settings is estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. biosimilar market in the near future. Initially, biosimilars were mainly used in hospital settings. Now, retail pharmacy availability (especially for insulin biosimilars like Semglee) is opening up direct-to-consumer markets.
Employer and payer demand for cost savings treatments has been estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. biosimilars market. Large employers and health insurers are pushing biosimilar adoption in formulary design to lower specialty drug spending. Biosimilar adoption incentives from PBMs (Pharmacy Benefit Managers) are increasing. Policy and regulatory tailwinds have been estimated to create opportunities to grow the market. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes provisions that encourage biosimilar use in Medicare. State-led substitution laws for interchangeable biosimilars are increasing market penetration.
U.S. Biosimilars Market Trends
• Increased Adoption of Biosimilars: Firms such as Humira Biosimilars are following a notable shift. Major pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) like CVS Caremark and Optum Rx have excluded Humira from their formularies in favor of more cost-effective biosimilar alternatives. The oncology sector is witnessing a surge in biosimilar entries, enhancing treatment accessibility and affordability for cancer patients.
• Strategic Partnerships and Private-Label Biosimilars: PBMs are forming alliances with drug manufacturers to develop private-label biosimilars. Notable collaborations include CVS Caremark with Cordavis, Optum with Nuvaila, and Express Scripts with Quallent Pharmaceuticals. These partnerships aim to streamline the introduction of biosimilars, offering more affordable alternatives to high-cost biologics.
• Expansion into New Therapeutic Areas: Upcoming biosimilars in the U.S. biosimilar market are preparing for the launch of biosimilars targeting drugs like ustekinumab (Stelara), signaling a new phase in biosimilar development. Regulatory and competitive dynamics, especially rules instated by the Food and Drug Administration continues to approve new biosimilars, increasing competition and potentially leading to lower prices.
U.S. Biosimilars Market Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Market size value in 2026
|
USD 26.45 billion
|
Revenue forecast in 2034
|
USD 93.52 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 17.1% from 2023 to 2034
|
Base year for estimation
|
2024
|
Historical data
|
2018 - 2024
|
Forecast period
|
2025 - 2034
|
Quantitative units
|
Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034
|
Report coverage
|
Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|
Segments covered
|
Drug Class, Disease Indication, Distribution Channel, Manufacturer
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amgen Inc.; FHoffman-La Roche Ltd.; Sandoz International GmbH; Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd; Pfizer Inc.; Samsung Biopis; Biocon; Viatris Inc.; Celltrion Healthcare Co.,Ltd; AbbVie Inc.
business strategy with market-driven insights—purchase the report today (Price
offers subscription services for data and analytics insights. This page
provides options to explore and purchase a subscription tailored to your needs,
granting access to valuable statistical resources and tools. Access here - https://www.statifacts.com/get-a-subscription
How are biosimilars approved?
• Biosimilars are approved by the FDA after studies show that they are as safe and effective as the original biologic.
• Biosimilars are made from the same types of sources as the original biologic.
• Biosimilars are given at the same strength and dosage as the original biologic.
• Biosimilars are not expected to cause new or worsening side effects.
Benefits of biosimilars
• Biosimilars can be more affordable than the original biologic.
• Biosimilars can help patients live a longer and better quality of life.
• Biosimilars can help reduce health inequality.
Artificial intelligence Role of U.S. Biosimilars Market
AI-driven drug design can analyze biological structures to develop biosimilars faster and with greater precision, leading to a significant boost in the U.S. biosimilars market. Machine learning (ML) models can optimize cell line development and bioprocessing, improving yield and reducing costs. Predictive analytics can help manufacturers anticipate supply chain disruptions and ensure steady production. AI-powered predictive models can reduce the need for extensive clinical trials by simulating how biosimilars interact with the human body, saving time and cost. Natural language processing (NLP) can automate regulatory paperwork, making FDA submission processes more efficient. Artificial intelligence can also identify optimal patient groups for biosimilar trials, improving recruitment and success rates.
AI-driven real-world evidence (RWE) can demonstrate biosimilar efficacy and safety to regulators, payers, and physicians, increasing adoption. AI can optimize pricing models; ensuring biosimilars remain cost-competitive while maximizing reimbursement opportunities. AI-powered forecasting tools help manufacturers predict biosimilar uptake and demand trends more accurately. AI-based chatbots and digital assistants can educate physicians and patients about biosimilar safety, benefits, and switching options. AI-driven personalized patient engagement platforms can monitor adherence, flag concerns, and improve biosimilar retention rates. Predictive analytics can identify which patients and healthcare providers are most likely to adopt biosimilars, enabling targeted outreach. AI can analyze real-world patient data, electronic health records (EHRs), and social media to detect adverse events faster. Automated systems improve drug safety monitoring and regulatory reporting, ensuring continued patient trust in biosimilars. AI-driven logistics and demand forecasting can prevent biosimilar shortages and optimize distribution networks. Blockchain-integrated AI can ensure transparency in the biosimilar supply chain, reducing fraud and inefficiencies.
In May 2023, Sandoz partnered with Just–-Evotec Biologics to develop and manufacture multiple biosimilars. This collaboration leverages an AI-driven technology platform to deliver fully integrated drug substance development and continuous manufacturing, supporting the expansion of Sandoz’s pipeline to 24 biosimilar assets. Companies like Insilico Medicine are pioneering the use of AI in drug discovery, biomarker development, and aging research. Their AI-driven platforms integrate deep learning, reinforcement learning, and generative models to identify novel drug targets and design new drug candidates, accelerating the development of biologics and biosimilars.
U.S. Biosimilars Market Segment Insights
Drug Class Insights
By drug class, the monoclonal antibodies segment registered its dominance over the U.S. biosimilars market. Monoclonal antibodies are widely used for cancer, autoimmune diseases, and inflammatory conditions, and they have large patient populations. Rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, Crohn’s disease, and multiple cancers drive high demand for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies. Many best-selling monoclonal antibodies, such as Humira (adalimumab), Herceptin (trastuzumab), Avastin (bevacizumab), and Rituxan (rituximab), have lost patent protection, allowing biosimilar competition. As more monoclonal antibody biologics lose exclusivity, the biosimilar pipeline continues to expand. Monoclonal antibody biosimilars are typically 15-40% cheaper than reference biologics, making them attractive to payers, providers, and patients. Medicare and private insurers favor biosimilars in formularies to control specialty drug spending. More monoclonal antibody biosimilars are receiving FDA interchangeability status, allowing easier substitution at the pharmacy level (e.g., Cyltezo for Humira). Growing real-world evidence supports the safety, efficacy, and switching feasibility of biosimilars, increasing physician confidence.
The filgrastim & pegfilgrastim segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034. Filgrastim (Neupogen) and pegfilgrastim (Neulasta) are widely used in cancer treatment to reduce neutropenia (low white blood cell count) caused by chemotherapy. Large oncology patient populations drive high prescription rates, making biosimilars a cost-effective alternative. Zarxio (filgrastim-sndz) was the first FDA-approved biosimilar in the U.S. (2015), setting the stage for wider acceptance of biosimilars. Fulphila, Udenyca, Ziextenzo, and Nyvepria (pegfilgrastim biosimilars) have successfully gained market share. Pegfilgrastim biosimilars cost 15-30% less than Neulasta, leading insurers and Medicare to prefer biosimilars in their formularies. Competitive pricing and payer-driven switching have increased biosimilar adoption rates. More biosimilar options create competitive pricing pressure and increase physician and hospital adoption. Future interchangeable biosimilar approvals could drive further substitution without prescriber intervention. On-body pegfilgrastim delivery devices (e.g., Neulasta Onpro) face biosimilar competition, pushing more cost-effective options. Self-injection pegfilgrastim biosimilars make administration easier outside hospitals, expanding patient access.
Disease Indication Insights
The cancer segment accounted for a considerable share of the U.S. biosimilars market in 2024. Many biologic drugs used in cancer treatment, such as monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and supportive care biologics, are extremely expensive (e.g., Herceptin, Avastin, Neulasta). Biosimilars offer significant cost savings (typically 15-40% less), making them attractive for payers, hospitals, and patients. Cancer is a leading cause of death, with rising global incidence driving demand for effective treatments. The high number of patients needing long-term biologic therapies increases the market potential for biosimilars. Oncology biologics represent some of the highest revenue-generating drugs globally. Pharma companies see oncology biosimilars as a profitable and growing market segment.
The autoimmune diseases segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriasis, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis affect millions of patients in the U.S. Chronic; long-term treatment needs make biosimilars an attractive option for cost savings. Biologic treatments for autoimmune diseases are extremely expensive, with some costing over US$50,000 per year. Biosimilars offer 15-50% cost reductions, leading Medicare, private insurers, and PBMs to push for biosimilar adoption. PBMs like CVS Caremark and Optum Rx are removing branded drugs like Humira from formularies in favor of biosimilars. The FDA has granted interchangeability to some biosimilars (e.g., Cyltezo for Humira), allowing automatic substitution at pharmacies. Future interchangeable approvals could accelerate biosimilar adoption further. Upcoming biosimilars for Stelara (ustekinumab) in 2025 will add to the autoimmune segment’s dominance. Future biosimilars for IL-17 and IL-23 inhibitors (e.g., Cosentyx, Skyrizi) could further expand the market.
Distribution Channel Insights
The hospital pharmacies segment led the U.S. biosimilars market. Many biosimilars, especially monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and supportive care biologics are injectable or infused and require hospital or clinic administration. Biosimilars like trastuzumab (Herceptin), bevacizumab (Avastin), and infliximab (Remicade) are often given via IV infusion, making hospital settings the primary distribution point. In hospitals, physicians and pharmacists control biosimilar adoption through formulary decisions, ensuring standardized use and monitoring. Payers incentivize hospital-administered biosimilars through reimbursement policies favoring lower-cost alternatives to reference biologics. Oncology, rheumatology, and gastroenterology centers, often based in hospitals, are major prescribers of biosimilars. Since biosimilars are frequently used for cancer, autoimmune diseases, and chronic conditions, they are mainly distributed in hospital networks. Hospitals and clinics often purchase biosimilars in bulk under the buy-and-bill model, where they are reimbursed after administration. This reduces direct patient costs while hospitals benefit from lower-priced biosimilars compared to brand-name biologics. Some biosimilars require intensive patient monitoring for potential immune reactions, making hospital settings safer for initial doses. Pharmacovigilance programs track biosimilar performance and side effects, which is easier in controlled hospital environments.
The retail pharmacies segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. The launch of self-injectable biosimilars (e.g., Humira, Enbrel, and Stelara biosimilars) has shifted distribution from hospitals to retail and specialty pharmacies. Unlike IV-infused biosimilars (which require hospital administration), auto-injectors and prefilled syringes allow for home use, making retail pharmacies a primary channel. Retail pharmacies primarily serve patients with chronic conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and Crohn’s disease, which require long-term biologic therapy. Biosimilars of adalimumab (Humira), etanercept (Enbrel), and ustekinumab (Stelara) are making retail pharmacies key distribution points. Retail pharmacies are expanding their specialty drug services, offering patient support programs for biosimilars. Chains like CVS and Walgreens now have specialty pharmacy divisions focusing on biosimilars. Biosimilars are 15-50% cheaper than branded biologics, making them more attractive for patients, insurers, and healthcare providers. Patients prefer convenience and lower co-pays, making retail pharmacies a preferred choice over hospitals for self-injectable biosimilars.
U.S. Biosimilars Market Top Key Companies:
• Novartis
• Synthon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
• TevaPharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
• LG Life Sciences
• Celltrion
• Biocon
• Hospira
• Merck Serono
• Biogen idec, Inc.
• Genentech
U.S. Biosimilars Market Recent Developments:
• In January 2025, Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Alvotech, a global biotech company that specializes in the development and production of biosimilar medications for patients worldwide, today announced that the FDA has accepted for review Biologics License Applications (BLA) for AV TO5, Alvotech's proposed biosimilar to Simponi and Simponi Aria (golimumab), which are prescribed to treat a variety of inflammatory conditions. These are the first golimumab biosimilar candidate submission acceptances announced by the U.S. BLA. It is projected that the FDA will finish reviewing these applications in the fourth quarter of 2025.
• In May 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Amgen's Bkemv (eculizumab-aeeb) as the first biosimilar that could be used in place of Alexion's Soliris (eculizumab). In the same dose form and strength, Bkerv is authorized for the same indications as Soliris, namely paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS). According to a settlement that Amgen and Alexion struck in May 2020, Bkemv is scheduled to launch in the US in March 2025. On April 19, 2023, the EU authorized Amgen's eculizumab biosimilar under the name Bekemv. Alexion filed a case against Amgen at the Unified Patents Court (UPC) on March 19, 2024, requesting temporary relief in connection with a claimed infringement of EP3167888 pertaining to an eculizumab-based PNH treatment technique.
U.S. Biosimilars Market Report Segmentation
This report forecasts revenue growth at regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Statifacts has segmented the global U.S. Biosimilars Market
By Drug Class
• Filgrastim & Peg-filgrastim
• Monoclonal Antibodies
• Others
By Disease Indication
• Cancer
• Autoimmune Diseases
• Arthritis
• Psoriasis
• Others
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
By Manufacturer
• Contract Research and Manufacturing Services
• In-House
