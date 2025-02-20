U.S. Biosimilars Market Size to Surpass USD 93.52 Billion by 2034

According to Statifacts, the U.S. biosimilars market size is calculated at 22.59 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 93.52 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 17.1% from 2025 to 2034.

U.S. Biosimilars Market Report Highlights

• Based on product, the recombinant non-glycosylated proteins segment accounted for the largest revenue share for the U.S. biosimilars market in 2025.

• The recombinant glycosylated proteins segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

• The chronic and autoimmune disorders segment accounted for the largest revenue share for the U.S. biosimilars market in 2025.

• The oncology application segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The Patent expirations of biologics have driven the growth of the U.S. biosimilars market over the forecast period. Many blockbuster biologic drugs (e.g., Humira, Enbrel, and Remicade) have lost or are losing patent protection, allowing biosimilar competition to enter the market. Cost savings and healthcare spending pressure have driven the growth of the U.S. biosimilars market in the near future. Biosimilars are typically priced 15-30% lower than reference biologics, making them attractive for insurers, hospitals, and patients seeking lower-cost alternatives. The U.S. government and private payers are pushing for biosimilar adoption to reduce overall healthcare expenditures.

The expansion of biosimilars into oncology and autoimmune diseases has driven the growth of the U.S. biosimilars market in the near future. Oncology biosimilars (e.g., Herceptin, Avastin, and Rituxan) are gaining traction due to high treatment costs and payer-driven demand. Immunology biosimilars (e.g., Humira, Enbrel, and Remicade) are experiencing rapid adoption as more alternatives enter the market. More biosimilars entering the market increase competition, leading to lower prices for biologic drugs. This makes treatments more affordable, boosting overall patient access and increasing biosimilar market penetration. Historically, biosimilars have been concentrated in oncology and immunology. Expansion into diabetes (insulin biosimilars), ophthalmology (Lucentis, Eylea), and neurology (Aimovig, Botox biosimilars) will significantly broaden the market. New approvals in these areas will expand the patient base and increase overall biosimilar usage.

Biosimilars were initially hospital-administered, but the introduction of self-injectable and retail pharmacy biosimilars (e.g., insulin and Humira biosimilars) is expanding accessibility. This shift will increase adoption rates, particularly for chronic disease patients who rely on pharmacies. More biosimilars are receiving FDA interchangeability status, allowing automatic substitution at the pharmacy. This reduces reliance on physician-driven switching, making it easier for patients to transition to biosimilars. Pharmaceutical collaborations (e.g., Amgen, Biocon, Viatris, Samsung Bioepis) are accelerating biosimilar development and market penetration. CDMOs (Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations) are expanding production capacity and reducing supply constraints.

For instance, by February 2025, Biocon Biologics Limited plans to introduce a biosimilar of Janssen's Stelara, which targets autoimmune diseases such as plaque psoriasis and Cohn's disease, with USFDA approval. This launch is expected to greatly increase Biocon's revenue and profitability, especially in the face of competition from five other biosimilars.

Furthermore, in February 2024, a licensing and settlement deal was signed with Johnson & Johnson and Jansen Biotech Inc. to market the Bmab 1200 in the US. Expansion beyond hospital settings is estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. biosimilar market in the near future. Initially, biosimilars were mainly used in hospital settings. Now, retail pharmacy availability (especially for insulin biosimilars like Semglee) is opening up direct-to-consumer markets.

Employer and payer demand for cost savings treatments has been estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. biosimilars market. Large employers and health insurers are pushing biosimilar adoption in formulary design to lower specialty drug spending. Biosimilar adoption incentives from PBMs (Pharmacy Benefit Managers) are increasing. Policy and regulatory tailwinds have been estimated to create opportunities to grow the market. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes provisions that encourage biosimilar use in Medicare. State-led substitution laws for interchangeable biosimilars are increasing market penetration.

U.S. Biosimilars Market Trends

• Increased Adoption of Biosimilars: Firms such as Humira Biosimilars are following a notable shift. Major pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) like CVS Caremark and Optum Rx have excluded Humira from their formularies in favor of more cost-effective biosimilar alternatives. The oncology sector is witnessing a surge in biosimilar entries, enhancing treatment accessibility and affordability for cancer patients.

• Strategic Partnerships and Private-Label Biosimilars: PBMs are forming alliances with drug manufacturers to develop private-label biosimilars. Notable collaborations include CVS Caremark with Cordavis, Optum with Nuvaila, and Express Scripts with Quallent Pharmaceuticals. These partnerships aim to streamline the introduction of biosimilars, offering more affordable alternatives to high-cost biologics.

• Expansion into New Therapeutic Areas: Upcoming biosimilars in the U.S. biosimilar market are preparing for the launch of biosimilars targeting drugs like ustekinumab (Stelara), signaling a new phase in biosimilar development. Regulatory and competitive dynamics, especially rules instated by the Food and Drug Administration continues to approve new biosimilars, increasing competition and potentially leading to lower prices.

U.S. Biosimilars Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2026 USD 26.45 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 93.52 billion Growth rate CAGR of 17.1% from 2023 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2018 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Drug Class, Disease Indication, Distribution Channel, Manufacturer Key companies profiled Amgen Inc.; FHoffman-La Roche Ltd.; Sandoz International GmbH; Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd; Pfizer Inc.; Samsung Biopis; Biocon; Viatris Inc.; Celltrion Healthcare Co.,Ltd; AbbVie Inc.