U.S. Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Size to Hit USD 17.44 Bn by 2034

According to latest report, the U.S. anesthesia and respiratory devices market size was valued at USD 9.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 17.44 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% over the forecast period 2025 to 2034.

Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices Market Report Highlights

• In terms of revenue, Respiratory devices accounted for a revenue share of 71.27% in 2024 attributed to the high prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, owing to the rising prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, and tuberculosis, among others

• The anesthesia devices segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to the rising number of surgeries and various technological advancements by market players

Market Overview and Industry Potential

General anesthesia can affect every aspect of ventilation. It produces dose-dependent depression of control of respiration. The carbon dioxide response curve is conveyed to the right. Muscle tone is lessened, and the airway can get obstructed. One of the most prominent changes is a depletion in functional residual capacity (FRC) with the acquisition of supine function and induction of anesthesia. The closing capacity increases with age. Induction of anesthesia can affect many or all these mechanisms regardless of whether the respiratory function was normal or abnormal before induction. Various factors can affect the extent of the effect on the respiratory system, such as the type of anesthetic given, spontaneous or controlled ventilation, and the airway (endotracheal tube or supraglottic airway) in use.

U.S. Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details
Segments covered Product
Key companies profiled General Electric Company; Medtronic; Teleflex Incorporated.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Getinge; Smiths Group plc; Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited; Masimo; B. Braun SE; ResMed; Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Major Trends in the U.S. Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market

Growing demand for home healthcare: The rising expenses of hospital-based care are a significant booster of home healthcare. Home-based healthcare solutions lessen the financial load on patients and healthcare systems by reducing hospital stays and readmission. Insurance firms and government initiatives also enhance remote patient monitoring, further operating the adoption of home-use respiratory devices.

Evolving regulatory landscape impacting device approvals: The FDA has introduced new cybersecurity guidelines with the rise of AI-driven anesthesia monitors and smart ventilators. Manufacturers must conduct penetration testing and continuous software updates to secure patient data. Companies must submit real-world performance monitoring plans to ensure ongoing regulatory compliance. Many ventilators and respiratory support devices were approved under EUA during the pandemic but now require full FDA endure to remain on the market.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Anesthesia Devices

Artificial Intelligence algorithms can precisely predict patient outcomes and anesthesia dosing and monitor patients during surgery in real time. These technologies can help anesthesiologists make more informed decisions, increase efficiency, and reduce costs. AI algorithms can detect large datasets and identify subtle patterns indicating the early onset of respiratory diseases. By leveraging ML, AI can aid healthcare providers in determining the respiratory atmosphere at an early stage when treatment alternatives are more efficient. This early detection can lead to better results and certainly save lives.

U.S. Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Segmentation:

Product Insights

The respiratory devices segment dominated the U.S. anesthesia and respiratory devices market with the largest share in 2024. The growing elderly demographic is more susceptible to respiratory ailments, increasing the need for respiratory support devices. Uninterrupted innovation has contributed to developing sophisticated respiratory devices, enhancing patient outcomes and expanding their usage across various medical scenarios. The rise in surgical interventions often requires postoperative respiratory support, further bolstering the need for advanced respiratory devices.

The anesthesia devices segment is observed to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Continuous innovations in anesthesia equipment, such as more precise and efficient delivery systems, advanced monitoring tools, and improved safety features, are making these devices more appealing to healthcare providers. With an aging population, the prevalence of chronic diseases and conditions requiring surgery, such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer, is increasing. This leads to higher demand for anesthesia devices.

U.S. Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Top Key Companies:

• General Electric Company

• Medtronic

• Teleflex Incorporated.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

• Getinge

• Smiths Group plc

• Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

• Masimo

• B. Braun SE

• ResMed

• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

U.S. Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Recent Developments

• In December 2024, Baxter International Inc., a global leader in injectables, anesthesia, and drug compounding, declared five new injectable pharmaceutical product launches in the U.S., joining the previous five launches announced in April of this year and marking 10 U.S. injectable product launches in 2024.

• In October 2024, Teleflex Incorporated declared the launch of two new devices in Canada designed to enhance PICC insertion procedures and reduce the chance of complications. The next-generation Arrow VPS Rhythm DLX Device and NaviCurve Stylet are engineered to collabrated to give Vascular Access professionals more efficient and predictable PICC placement.

• In June 2023, Royal Philips and Masimo declared FDA clearance allowing the activation of SedLine Brain Function Monitoring, Regional Oximetry, and CO₂ measurements in Philips Patient Monitors – IntelliVue MX750 and MX850. The latest extension of Masimo and Philips’ ongoing collaboration will help clinicians make quick and informed decisions without additional monitoring equipment.

• In September 2024, Knack Global announced the acquisition of Merrick Management, Inc., a provider of revenue cycle management solutions for anesthesia practices, marking a significant expansion of Knack’s offerings into the anesthesia market as Merrick’s experienced management team is expected to continue to play a pivotal role in leading Knack’s newly formed Anesthesia Services division.

• In June 2024, GHR Healthcare acquired United Anesthesia, a CRNA and Anesthesiologist staffing firm based in North Carolina, U.S. This strategic merger is expected to allow GHR Healthcare to expand its service offerings and providing comprehensive healthcare staffing solutions to clients nationwide.

• In January 2024, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) strategically acquired Aiolos Bio, a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative asthma treatments. Aiolos Bio's advanced pipeline of therapies for respiratory and inflammatory conditions offered GSK promising opportunities for growth and enhanced patient care.

U.S. Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Statifacts has segmented the global U.S. Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market

By Product

• Respiratory Devices

o Respiratory Equipment

o Humidifiers

o Heat Humidifiers

o Heated Wire Breathing Circuits

o Heat Exchangers

o Pass Over Humidifiers

o Nebulizers

o Pneumatic Nebulizers

o Mesh Nebulizers

o Ultrasonic Nebulizers

o Oxygen Concentrator

o Fixed Oxygen Concentrators

o Portable Oxygen Concentrators

o Positive Airway Pressure Devices

o Bilevel & Automatic Positive Airway Pressure Devices

o Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices

o Reusable Resuscitators

o Ventilators

o Adult Ventilators

o Neonatal Ventilators

o Respiratory Inhalers

o Dry Powdered Inhalers

o Metered Dose Inhalers

o Respiratory Disposables

o Disposable Oxygen Masks

o Resuscitators

o Tracheostomy Tubes

o Oxygen Cannula

o Respiratory Measurement Devices

o Pulse Oximetry systems

o Capnographs

o Spirometers

o Peak Flowmeters

• Anesthesia Devices

o Anesthesia Machines

o Anesthesia Workstation

o Anesthesia Delivery Machines

o Portable

o Standalone

o Anesthesia Ventilators

o Anesthesia Monitors

o Anesthesia Disposables

o Anesthesia Masks

o Anesthesia Accessories

