Type 2 Diabetes Market size to reach US$ 73.31 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.9%, says Coherent Market Insights

size was valued at USD

43.02

billion in 2025, is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, with projections indicating it will soar to USD

73.31

billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2025 to 2032, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights.

Global Type 2 Diabetes Market Key Takeaways

• Based on Route of Administration, oral segment is likely to be valued at US$ 34.1 billion by 2025.

• By End user, homecare setting division is set to reach at a total of US$ 19.5 billion by 2025

• North America is expected to dominate the global type 2 diabetes market, valuation is poised to reach at US$ 19.4 billion by 2025.

• Asia Pacific is set to hold second dominant position in the global industry during the forecast period. This is owing to large population size and changing demographics.

Get a Sample Report of Type 2 Diabetes Market @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/6792

Growing Obesity and Aging Population Drive Demand in the Type 2 Diabetes Market

A new report by Coherent Market Insights outlines significant trends type 2 diabetes market.

Rise in obese and overweight population and increasing aging population fuels demand for type 2 diabetes market. As per World Health Organization, obesity rates are rising globally. The number of overweight and obese adults has increased in past few years. The demand for diabetes-related treatments, therapies, and medications grows.

Type 2 Diabetes Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $43.02 billion Estimated Value by 2032 $ 73.31 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% Historical Data 2020 To 2024 Forecast Period 2025 To 2032 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Drug Class, By Route of Administration, By End User, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Rise in obese and overweight population • Increasing aging population Restraints & Challenges • Lack of awareness among individuals • High cost of diabetes care and medications

Market Opportunities: Advancements in Drug Delivery and Care Solutions

Innovations in drug delivery systems, novel drug formulations, and personalized care options are set to meet the diverse needs of patients with diabetes. The rise of telehealth and digital health technologies is revolutionizing diabetes management by enabling remote monitoring and improving accessibility to care. Collaborative partnerships among industry players have the potential to reduce treatment costs and strengthen prevention efforts, further advancing the management of the condition.

Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Type 2 Diabetes Market Analysis & Outlook 2025-2032@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6792

Market Challenges: Low Awareness and Increasing Treatment Expenditure

One of the major challenges facing the type 2 diabetes market is low awareness among high-risk populations regarding the preventability of the disease. As type 2 diabetes is usually preventable, there exists an urgent need for increased education and outreach activities to promote lifestyle modifications like a healthy diet, exercise, and weight management. Also, the high costs of long-term treatment are a financial burden on patients and healthcare systems. Adherence to drugs is also a problem, especially with the complexity of multi-drug treatment regimens.

Emerging Market Trend

Digital Health Solutions and Remote Monitoring: The uptake of telemedicine, mobile health applications, and wearable technology is revolutionizing type 2 diabetes management. The technologies allow for real-time monitoring of blood glucose, medication taking, and lifestyle, enabling patients to better manage their condition and require fewer visits.



Personalized Medicine: The trend towards personalized and precision medicine is gaining traction in the type 2 diabetes space. Individualizing treatment protocols on the basis of genetics, environment, and lifestyle is enhancing the effectiveness of interventions, resulting in improved patient outcomes.

Analyst View:





The type 2 diabetes market is on the rise due to growing prevalence of the condition, heightened awareness of health issues, and innovative treatment options. As there is a greater emphasis on early intervention, prevention, and individualized care, the market is trending towards better control measures, such as digital health solutions and newer drug delivery technology. Yet, issues like increasing treatment prices, drug compliance, and lack of adequate awareness among vulnerable groups persist. With the need for more affordable and accessible diabetes care growing, alliances and technological advancements will be key to propel the industry forward, said senior analyst.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the global Type 2 diabetes market:

- Novo Nordisk

- Sanofi

- Eli Lilly and Company

- Merck & Co. Inc.

- Boehringer Ingelheim

- AstraZeneca PLC

- Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited

- Novartis AG

- GlaxoSmithKline plc

- Pfizer Inc

- Daiichi Sankyo Company, limited

- Abbot Laboratories

- Roche Holdings AG

- Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

- Lupin Limited

- Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Recent Developments

• In February 2025, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. announced the launch of its next-generation automated insulin delivery algorithm. This algorithm has been cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration to be used by Type 2 Diabetes people whose age is 18 or older.

• In December 2024, Telomir Pharmaceuticals announces the new preclinical results by conforming the efficacy of its licensed molecule Telomir-1 in reversing several key parameters of Type 2 Diabetes mellitus.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/6792

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class:

Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 Inhibitors



Glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists



Biguanides



Sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors



Others

By Route of Administration:

Oral



Parenteral

By End User:

Homecare Settings



Hospitals & Clinics



Academic & Research Institutes



Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

Related Reports:

The diabetes care market is estimated to be valued at USD 34.51 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 62.73 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2025 to 2032.

Global type 1 diabetes market is estimated to be valued at USD 16.97 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 26.22 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2025 to 2032.

The Diabetes Nutrition Market is estimated to be valued at USD 6,486.7 Mn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 10,080.2 Mn in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2025 to 2032.

The Diabetes Vaccine Market, by Age Group (Up to 20 Years of Age and 20 Years and above), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics) and by Geography - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone: