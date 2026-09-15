TSRL, Inc. Rebrands as TSRLabs Ahead of Its Next Chapter of Growth

TSRL, Inc., a preclinical CRO specializing in testing services and early-stage development strategy, announced it is rebranding as TSRLabs, introducing a new name, visual identity, logo, and completely redesigned website as the Ann Arbor-based company prepares for its next phase of growth.

The new TSRLabs identity better represents the company that TSRL has become, bringing its expanding scientific capabilities, proprietary drug delivery technologies, and collaborative approach to drug development under a modernized brand.

Founded in 1986, the company – originally known as Therapeutic Systems Research Laboratories – has grown from its roots in pharmaceutical research to support biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic, and government partners across formulation development, bioanalysis, PK/ADME, toxicology, strategic consulting and drug delivery technology. The rebrand retains the TSRL name that clients and collaborators have known for decades, with “Labs” placing greater emphasis on the science and laboratory expertise at the center of its work.

“Reaching our 40-year-milestone gave us a natural opportunity to think about what comes next,” said Dr. Elke Lipka, President and CEO of TSRLabs, named one of Michigan’s Inspiring Leaders by Corp! Magazine. “We have navigated enormous changes in drug development, shifts in the economy, and moments that challenged businesses everywhere, yet we have remained independent and continued to grow. Companies our size rarely get to say that. This happens because talented scientists chose to build their careers here and because clients trust us. TSRLabs is our way of carrying that foundation into the next generation of this company.”

The new identity was intentionally designed for TSRL to remain at its center. This preserves the recognition built over four decades, with “Labs” emphasizing the scientific environment and collaborative problem-solving that define the company’s work.

A completely redesigned website accompanies the new identity, providing a clearer view into TSRLabs’ scientific expertise, services, technologies and research. The site was built to better represent the breadth of the organization today and create room for new capabilities as the company continues to grow. See it here: www.tsr-labs.com.

Momentum for the Next Chapter

The rebrand follows a period of significant momentum for TSRLabs. Over the past five years, the company has become one the largest for-profit NIH grant awardees in Michigan and has secured nearly $20 million in non-dilutive funding. TSRLabs is also advancing its proprietary Microneedle Array Patch drug delivery technology across multiple therapeutic applications.

That growth is increasingly focused on the next generation. TSRLabs continues to provide opportunities for scientists to develop their careers, pursue new ideas and take greater ownership of scientific programs. The company is also opening its Ann Arbor headquarters to emerging life sciences organizations, creating an environment where established pharmaceutical experience can work alongside the next generation of biotechnology innovators.

“I continue to be inspired by the people here and the work that they do,” said Dawn Reyna, Chief Operations Officer of TSRLabs. “This new identity doesn’t change who we are or how we operate. It gives us a brand that better represents the company we are today and keeps us focused on where we can go next. There is so much talent here, and I’m excited to keep building on the incredible science already happening here.”

The launch comes during TSRLabs’ 40th anniversary year and follows a series of milestones for the company and its leadership. Looking ahead, TSRLabs plans to continue expanding its preclinical research capabilities, advancing proprietary drug delivery technologies, and investing in the people who will carry its scientific legacy forward.

Explore TSRLabs at www.tsr-labs.com.

About TSRLabs