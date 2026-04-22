Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp. Completes Unwinding of Previous Limitless Quantum Acquisition and Corporate Updates

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp. (CSE: AITT) (OTCQB: AITTF) ("" or the "") announces that it has completed the unwinding of the Company's acquisition of Limitless Quantum Computing Solutions Inc. ("") (collectively, the ""), as previously announced onThe Company has effectively cancelled the 10,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "") and the 10,000,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the ""). As of the date hereof, the parties remain at arm's length. No fees, penalties, or other compensation are payable by any party in connection with the Unwinding Transaction. The Company does not expect the unwinding to have a material adverse impact on its ongoing operations.The Company is also pleased to announce that it has subscribed to an unsecured convertible debenture of CG International Petroleum Corp. ("") in the principal amount of $1,300,000. The debenture bears interest at a rate of 14% per annum and matures on January 8, 2027. The debenture also entitles the Company to receive 2,309,058 share purchase warrants, exercisable into CGIP shares at a price of $0.1126 per share, on terms customary for transactions of this nature.CGIP, an oil and gas company in Chad, reinitiated operations in late Q1 2025. During 2025, CGIP achieved a number of operational milestones, including the reactivation of four wells with an estimated combined production potential in excess of 5,000 barrels of oil per day. Progress during the year also included certain regulatory and operational developments, such as the receipt of a two-year extension to the Production Sharing Contract and approval from the Ministry of Petroleum for interim crude oil transportation by truck. In support of these activities, CGIP completed refurbishment work at the Belanga base to international standards, resulting in a fully operational camp capable of accommodating approximately 50 personnel and equipped with medical, communications, and waste treatment facilities.CGIP continues to advance infrastructure and contractual arrangements required to initiate crude oil shipments and support increased production levels. The company has obtained approval for new shipper status within the TOTCO/COTCO pipeline system and is in the process of fabricating truck loading and unloading equipment to facilitate technical delivery to the neighbouring KOME field. CGIP has reported no lost-time incidents to date and has engaged local communities in connection with its operations, resulting in local employment and service participation along the transportation route. Subject to the completion of remaining infrastructure and logistical arrangements, CGIP expects to transition from field restart activities toward a more consistent production profile during the first half of 2026.Further, GNQ Insilico Inc. (""), a company where the Company invested into and currently owns 18.84% of its voting shares and an option agreement whereby it can purchase up to an aggregate 50% of the GNQ Shares in exchange for further aggregate cash payments of $15,000,000 expiring November 30, 2026, has entered on March 16, 2026, a business combination agreement with IB Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: IBAC) (""), a Nevada special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the "") pursuant to which IBAC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of GNQ by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. Following closing of this transaction, which is expected in the third quarter of 2026, the combined company expects to be publicly listed on Nasdaq. Shares will trade on Nasdaq under the symbol IBAC until the closing of this transaction.Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp. (CSE: AITT) is a forward-thinking investment issuer focused on supporting transformative ventures in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and next-generation cybersecurity poised to reshape legacy industries.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD TRENCHANT CAPITAL CORP.Per:Thomas English, Interim CEOFor further information, please contact:Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp.Tom English, Interim CEO.Phone: 416.918.9284To view the source version of this press release, please visit