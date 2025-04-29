Transverse Medical Inc. Announces Completion of Series B2 Capital Raise

Point-Guard Protected™ Safeguard the Brain, Treat the Heart.

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Cerebralembolicprotection--Transverse Medical Inc., a leading innovator in Cerebral Embolic Protection for stroke prevention during TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacements) and early-stage medical device technology company, today announced the successful completion of its Series B2 financing round. The company secured over $10 million in new capital from the Company’s Legacy Lead investor, a large, sophisticated Family Office, which also included participation from the Series B1 investors to complete the round.

The proceeds from the Series B2 round will support the continuation of the clinical validation of the POINT-GUARD™ Cerebral Embolic Protection (CEP) device under the active Feasibility Clinical Study at Victorian Heart Hospital in Melbourne, Australia, and ongoing development of the company’s proprietary Point-Guard cerebral embolic protection platform. Funds will also be used to expand operational infrastructure and grow the company’s engineering, regulatory, quality, and operating teams as it advances toward pivotal trials and FDA IDE submission.

Transverse Medical’s Point-Guard device is designed to provide maximum protection against periprocedural stroke and brain ischemia during transcatheter procedures, such as TAVR, by preventing embolic particles from reaching the brain and by providing a solution for Full Brain Protection.

“This successful raise marks a significant milestone for Transverse Medical and reflects strong investor confidence in our technology and mission,” said Eric Goslau, President & CEO and Co-Founder of Transverse Medical Inc. “We are now well-positioned to accelerate the development of our Point-Guard Protected™ solution and bring meaningful innovation to patients undergoing complex cardiovascular and structural heart procedures where there is an increased risk of embolic debris and potential for stroke and brain ischemia.”

About POINT-GUARD™ and Transverse Medical, Inc.

Transverse Medical is an early-stage medical device company focused on the development of the POINT-GUARD™ Cerebral Embolic Protection medical device for use during Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacements (TAVR) to protect patients from embolic debris (particles) that are dislodged and released (debris shower) into the cerebral blood flow that could lead to periprocedural stroke as a result of the TAVR procedure.

The next generation Point-Guard is a breakthrough advancement for complete Cerebral Embolic Protection of the brain and designed with operator ease of use and ability to accommodate variable arch anatomies with non-interference and full aortic arch stabilization.

Notice: The POINT-GUARD™ is currently in development and has not been approved for human use by the US FDA. Point-Guard is being used in a clinical trial in Australia conducted under the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) Clinical Trial Notification (CTN) scheme.

