Tempus Unveils the Next-Generation of Lens, Expanding its Agentic AI Platform for Oncology Drug Development

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine, today announced the launch of the next-generation of Lens, its pioneering agentic AI platform designed to accelerate drug development and research. This evolution seamlessly connects Tempus’ multimodal data, AI tooling and computational infrastructure to deliver actionable insights at the pace required for drug development.

The next-generation of the Lens platform is built on over a decade of longitudinal real-world data and years of expertise translating that data into actionable evidence for biopharma. Lens combines one of the world's largest real-world multimodal datasets, high-performance AI computing, Tempus’ oncology foundation models, validated AI agents, and scientific workflows, all integrated into a single platform.

The platform was purpose-built to enable drug development teams to design better clinical trials, target patient subgroups faster, and generate critical evidence in a fraction of the time. Lens is commercially available today via lens.tempus.ai and is already utilized by a rapidly expanding user base, including 19 of the top 20 largest biopharma companies.

The multi-agent platform is designed to deliver a seamless, end-to-end experience through several specialized tools:

Custom Research Plan Generation: Lens Co-scientist agents have deep context on the Tempus RWD model and datasets available within a project, and are grounded in oncology knowledge for insight generation. Users can propose complex biological hypotheses using plain language and receive a targeted analysis plan that can be refined seamlessly by collaborating directly with the agent.

Lens Co-scientist agents have deep context on the Tempus RWD model and datasets available within a project, and are grounded in oncology knowledge for insight generation. Users can propose complex biological hypotheses using plain language and receive a targeted analysis plan that can be refined seamlessly by collaborating directly with the agent. On-Demand Execution: Once a plan is finalized, the agent executes the analysis in code against Tempus’ massive multimodal library—including more than 8.5 million queryable de-identified patient records—to deliver robust, code-backed results in minutes.

Once a plan is finalized, the agent executes the analysis in code against Tempus’ massive multimodal library—including more than 8.5 million queryable de-identified patient records—to deliver robust, code-backed results in minutes. Specialized AI Agents: Custom-validated agents designed to support common use cases of real-world data, such as biomarker validation and trial design support agents, are optimized for specific phases of drug development and translational workflows.

Custom-validated agents designed to support common use cases of real-world data, such as biomarker validation and trial design support agents, are optimized for specific phases of drug development and translational workflows. Reproducible Intelligence: Results are delivered via interactive, shareable applications and reports. For deep validation and full transparency, users can instantly toggle to a “code” view to audit the underlying analytical logic or export the entire project to a private Workspace for further technical extension.

"Drug development requires thousands of pivotal decisions between molecule and approval, and at its core, it is a navigation problem—most paths end in dead studies and wasted capital, which is why the industry needs a fundamentally different approach," said Ryan Fukushima, CEO of Data and Apps at Tempus. "Real-world multimodal data is complex, and turning it into decisions has historically required too much domain and data science expertise, resulting in weeks or months of manual analysis. The next generation of Lens consolidates this workflow into a single platform, with Tempus One serving as a co-scientist that does much of the heavy lifting. We've tuned every layer of the platform to empower biopharma teams to see the optimal development path clearly and make critical decisions faster than ever before."

For more information, including how to access Lens, please visit: lens.tempus.ai.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and Tempus’ industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding expected outcomes and benefits of Lens, including but not limited to features designed to accelerate drug development and research. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: the intended use of Tempus’ products and services; Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 24, 2026, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Hanah Heintzelman

hanah.heintzelman@tempus.com