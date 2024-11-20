Teledermatology Market Size to worth $104.5 Billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global teledermatology market size is estimated to be valued at USD 15.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 104.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 31.5% from 2024 to 2031. The teledermatology market is compelled by the growing incidences of different skin diseases. Moreover, a large percentage of elderly people today are at risk of having age-related skin diseases including psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, and dermatitis. The American Academy of Dermatology states that around 100 million people in America suffer from a type of skin disease every single year.

Furthermore, lack of dermatologists is an additional contributing factor fueling the growth of teledermatology market. For example, research by the American Academy of Dermatology in March 2021 showed that there is a lack of dermatologists in the U.S. and this is projected to keep on worsening. Teledermatology helps close this gap by offering the possibility of receiving dermatological consultations and treatment via the internet.