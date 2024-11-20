Teledermatology Market Size to worth $104.5 Billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global teledermatology market size is estimated to be valued at USD 15.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 104.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 31.5% from 2024 to 2031. The teledermatology market is compelled by the growing incidences of different skin diseases. Moreover, a large percentage of elderly people today are at risk of having age-related skin diseases including psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, and dermatitis. The American Academy of Dermatology states that around 100 million people in America suffer from a type of skin disease every single year.
Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4596
Furthermore, lack of dermatologists is an additional contributing factor fueling the growth of teledermatology market. For example, research by the American Academy of Dermatology in March 2021 showed that there is a lack of dermatologists in the U.S. and this is projected to keep on worsening. Teledermatology helps close this gap by offering the possibility of receiving dermatological consultations and treatment via the internet.
Market Trends: Integration of advanced
technologies into teledermatology: Integration of advanced technologies such as
artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and 3D imaging is also gaining traction.
This is expected to further improve the diagnosis and treatment. Teledermatology Market Report
Coverage Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $15.4 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $104.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 31.5% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape,
Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By
Application, By Modality,By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and
Rest of World Growth Drivers • The increasing prevalence of skin
diseases • The growing popularity of mobile
health (mHealth) technology • The high adoption of connected
devices • The shortage of dermatologists Restraints & Challenges • The licensure and credentialing
issues • The data privacy and security
concerns Increasing healthcare provider
acceptance: There is growing acceptance of teledermatology among healthcare
providers and physicians. Many providers have begun using teledermatology for
routine follow-ups as well as to provide chronic disease management for
conditions such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis. This is positively impacting
the market growth. The Market
Opportunity: As technology progresses, new
teledermatology products introducing dermatoscopes, skins monitors, and
software suites which enable the remote diagnosis of skin disease are released
into the market. A number of dermatologist practitioners are now joining the
trend in the practice with the coming of the new handheld dermatoscopes that
can connect to mobile phones. There are companies that also create all-in-one
products that provide teleconsultation and incorporates other services in order
to enhance accessibility to patients. Immediate Delivery Available |
Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4596
The homecare settings segment is
expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period. Its growth can
be credited to the increased emphasis on virtual medicine and remote patient
follow-ups during the time of the epidemic. Such services are becoming popular
with patients enabling them to see a dermatologist over a computer or other
devices and email photographs for diagnosis and treatment. Such services are
convenient, help in saving time and money, and make it unnecessary to go to the
hospital for minor skin problems. Different companies are intensifying their
virtual sites to allow the ordering and recommendation of dermatology treatment
by a physician over the internet. Key Market Takeaways: During the period from 2024 to
2031, the teledermatology market is anticipated to experience a growth rate of
31.5% because of the growing number of skin disorders and increased funding in
telehealth. Among
the products segment, teledermatology products is likely to be the largest
contributor due to the ongoing technological development of dermatoscope
devices and teleconsultation software bundles. By
application, the skin care segment contributes the largest share and this
segment is expected to reach over US$ 7 billion by 2031, triggered by a rising
preference for remote treatment of acne, wrinkles, and sun skin damage. By region, North America dominates
owing to favorable reimbursement policies, internet connectivity and rising
investments in telehealth platforms by key players. Collaboration activities
are increasing among these players to develop advanced virtual care solutions. Competitor Insights - MDLIVE - Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd. - Visby Medical Inc. - Ksyos, - Vignet Inc. - Cureskin - Honeywell Lifecare solutions - AMD Global telemedicine - GE Healthcare - FirstDerm Recent
Developments: In March
2023, MDLIVE launched a new teledermatology platform.
that
This platform enables patients to
receive virtual consultations and personalized treatment plans from certified
dermatologists. In February 2023, Visby
Medical Inc. received the U.S. FDA clearance for its rapid
diagnostic test for skin infections. This test enhances its teledermatology
offerings by allowing healthcare providers to diagnose conditions remotely. In January 2023, Aerotel
Medical Systems Ltd. expanded its telehealth services to include
dermatological consultations, providing patients with access to specialized
care from home. Ask For Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/4596
Find Most Trending Related Reports: About
Us: Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and
consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized
research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable
insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and
defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials,
and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun.
We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports.
We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various
sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results
for our clients. Contact Us: Mr.
Shah Phone: US: +1-650-918-5898 UK:
+44-020-8133-4027 AUS:
+61-2-4786-0457 India:
+91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
The global telemonitoring system market size was valued at US$ 2,576.8 Million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
The global medical case management services market is estimated to account for US$ 6,154.3 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.
The global condition monitoring device market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,089.4 million in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights
Market Trends:
Integration of advanced technologies into teledermatology: Integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and 3D imaging is also gaining traction. This is expected to further improve the diagnosis and treatment.
Teledermatology Market Report Coverage
Report Coverage
Details
Market Revenue in 2024
$15.4 billion
Estimated Value by 2031
$104.5 billion
Growth Rate
Poised to grow at a CAGR of 31.5%
Historical Data
2019–2023
Forecast Period
2024–2031
Forecast Units
Value (USD Million/Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
By Type, By Application, By Modality,By End User
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
Growth Drivers
• The increasing prevalence of skin diseases
• The growing popularity of mobile health (mHealth) technology
• The high adoption of connected devices
• The shortage of dermatologists
Restraints & Challenges
• The licensure and credentialing issues
• The data privacy and security concerns
Increasing healthcare provider acceptance: There is growing acceptance of teledermatology among healthcare providers and physicians. Many providers have begun using teledermatology for routine follow-ups as well as to provide chronic disease management for conditions such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis. This is positively impacting the market growth.
The Market Opportunity:
As technology progresses, new teledermatology products introducing dermatoscopes, skins monitors, and software suites which enable the remote diagnosis of skin disease are released into the market. A number of dermatologist practitioners are now joining the trend in the practice with the coming of the new handheld dermatoscopes that can connect to mobile phones. There are companies that also create all-in-one products that provide teleconsultation and incorporates other services in order to enhance accessibility to patients.
Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4596
The homecare settings segment is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period. Its growth can be credited to the increased emphasis on virtual medicine and remote patient follow-ups during the time of the epidemic. Such services are becoming popular with patients enabling them to see a dermatologist over a computer or other devices and email photographs for diagnosis and treatment. Such services are convenient, help in saving time and money, and make it unnecessary to go to the hospital for minor skin problems. Different companies are intensifying their virtual sites to allow the ordering and recommendation of dermatology treatment by a physician over the internet.
Key Market Takeaways:
During the period from 2024 to 2031, the teledermatology market is anticipated to experience a growth rate of 31.5% because of the growing number of skin disorders and increased funding in telehealth.
Among the products segment, teledermatology products is likely to be the largest contributor due to the ongoing technological development of dermatoscope devices and teleconsultation software bundles.
By application, the skin care segment contributes the largest share and this segment is expected to reach over US$ 7 billion by 2031, triggered by a rising preference for remote treatment of acne, wrinkles, and sun skin damage.
By region, North America dominates owing to favorable reimbursement policies, internet connectivity and rising investments in telehealth platforms by key players. Collaboration activities are increasing among these players to develop advanced virtual care solutions.
Competitor Insights
- MDLIVE
- Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.
- Visby Medical Inc.
- Ksyos,
- Vignet Inc.
- Cureskin
- Honeywell Lifecare solutions
- AMD Global telemedicine
- GE Healthcare
- FirstDerm
Recent Developments:
In March 2023, MDLIVE launched a new teledermatology platform. that This platform enables patients to receive virtual consultations and personalized treatment plans from certified dermatologists.
In February 2023, Visby Medical Inc. received the U.S. FDA clearance for its rapid diagnostic test for skin infections. This test enhances its teledermatology offerings by allowing healthcare providers to diagnose conditions remotely.
In January 2023, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd. expanded its telehealth services to include dermatological consultations, providing patients with access to specialized care from home.
Ask For Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/4596
Find Most Trending Related Reports:
About Us:
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Contact Us:
Mr.
Shah
Phone:
US: +1-650-918-5898
UK: +44-020-8133-4027
AUS: +61-2-4786-0457
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com