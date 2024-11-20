SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Teledermatology Market Size to worth $104.5 Billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

November 20, 2024 | 
1 min read

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global teledermatology market size is estimated to be valued at USD 15.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 104.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 31.5% from 2024 to 2031. The teledermatology market is compelled by the growing incidences of different skin diseases. Moreover, a large percentage of elderly people today are at risk of having age-related skin diseases including psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, and dermatitis. The American Academy of Dermatology states that around 100 million people in America suffer from a type of skin disease every single year.

Furthermore, lack of dermatologists is an additional contributing factor fueling the growth of teledermatology market. For example, research by the American Academy of Dermatology in March 2021 showed that there is a lack of dermatologists in the U.S. and this is projected to keep on worsening. Teledermatology helps close this gap by offering the possibility of receiving dermatological consultations and treatment via the internet.

Market Trends:

Integration of advanced technologies into teledermatology: Integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and 3D imaging is also gaining traction. This is expected to further improve the diagnosis and treatment.

Teledermatology Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2024

$15.4 billion

Estimated Value by 2031

$104.5 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 31.5%

Historical Data

2019–2023

Forecast Period

2024–2031

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Type, By Application, By Modality,By End User

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

 Growth Drivers

The increasing prevalence of skin diseases

The growing popularity of mobile health (mHealth) technology

The high adoption of connected devices

The shortage of dermatologists

Restraints & Challenges

The licensure and credentialing issues

The data privacy and security concerns

Increasing healthcare provider acceptance: There is growing acceptance of teledermatology among healthcare providers and physicians. Many providers have begun using teledermatology for routine follow-ups as well as to provide chronic disease management for conditions such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis. This is positively impacting the market growth.

The Market Opportunity:

As technology progresses, new teledermatology products introducing dermatoscopes, skins monitors, and software suites which enable the remote diagnosis of skin disease are released into the market. A number of dermatologist practitioners are now joining the trend in the practice with the coming of the new handheld dermatoscopes that can connect to mobile phones. There are companies that also create all-in-one products that provide teleconsultation and incorporates other services in order to enhance accessibility to patients.

The homecare settings segment is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period. Its growth can be credited to the increased emphasis on virtual medicine and remote patient follow-ups during the time of the epidemic. Such services are becoming popular with patients enabling them to see a dermatologist over a computer or other devices and email photographs for diagnosis and treatment. Such services are convenient, help in saving time and money, and make it unnecessary to go to the hospital for minor skin problems. Different companies are intensifying their virtual sites to allow the ordering and recommendation of dermatology treatment by a physician over the internet.

Key Market Takeaways:

During the period from 2024 to 2031, the teledermatology market is anticipated to experience a growth rate of 31.5% because of the growing number of skin disorders and increased funding in telehealth.

Among the products segment, teledermatology products is likely to be the largest contributor due to the ongoing technological development of dermatoscope devices and teleconsultation software bundles.

By application, the skin care segment contributes the largest share and this segment is expected to reach over US$ 7 billion by 2031, triggered by a rising preference for remote treatment of acne, wrinkles, and sun skin damage.

By region, North America dominates owing to favorable reimbursement policies, internet connectivity and rising investments in telehealth platforms by key players. Collaboration activities are increasing among these players to develop advanced virtual care solutions.

Competitor Insights

- MDLIVE

- Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.

- Visby Medical Inc.

- Ksyos,

- Vignet Inc.

- Cureskin

- Honeywell Lifecare solutions

- AMD Global telemedicine

- GE Healthcare

- FirstDerm

Recent Developments:

In March 2023, MDLIVE launched a new teledermatology platform. that This platform enables patients to receive virtual consultations and personalized treatment plans from certified dermatologists.

In February 2023, Visby Medical Inc. received the U.S. FDA clearance for its rapid diagnostic test for skin infections. This test enhances its teledermatology offerings by allowing healthcare providers to diagnose conditions remotely.

In January 2023, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd. expanded its telehealth services to include dermatological consultations, providing patients with access to specialized care from home.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

