Targepeutics Announces Strategic Investment from Yuvaan Tiwari Foundation to Support Advancement of GB13 into Clinical Trials for DIPG

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Targepeutics, a biotech company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for aggressive pediatric brain cancers, is proud to announce a strategic financing round led by the Yuvaan Tiwari Foundation. This investment will directly support the advancement of GB13, Targepeutics’ lead drug candidate, into clinical trials for the treatment of Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) — one of the deadliest pediatric brain tumors.

“We are honored to welcome the Yuvaan Tiwari Foundation into the Targepeutics community,” said Sil Lutkewitte, CEO of Targepeutics. “Their support is more than just financial — it represents a deep, shared commitment to pushing forward the science and bringing hope to families facing DIPG.”

GB13 is a first-in-class precision therapy designed to target a key molecular driver of DIPG. Preclinical data have shown promising efficacy, and the new funding will accelerate the operational steps required to initiate a first-in-human trial. The FDA’s Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) for GB13 earlier this year underscores its potential impact and makes Targepeutics eligible for a Priority Review Voucher (PRV), which could expedite regulatory review and further support clinical development.

The Yuvaan Tiwari Foundation, created in memory of Yuvaan Tiwari who lost his life to Diffuse Midline Glioma (DMG) at the age of 3, is committed to accelerating breakthrough research and clinical solutions for pediatric brain cancer.

“We lost our son to this disease, and we know what’s at stake. This is more than an investment — it’s a direct action toward changing the outlook for children with DMG,” said Parvati Tiwari, President and Co-Founder of the Yuvaan Tiwari Foundation. “Our foundation is proud to support Targepeutics’ bold and innovative treatment approach. This investment reflects our focus on advancing therapies with real potential to impact the lives of children facing this devastating disease.”

Targepeutics remains focused on pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in pediatric oncology, and this new partnership brings it one step closer to delivering transformative care to the patients who need it most.

About Targepeutics

Targepeutics has an intellectual property portfolio including several issued patents and additional patents pending, focused on novel targeted oncology therapeutics and diagnostics. The company has been awarded Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for GB13 which complements the Orphan Drug Designation for malignant gliomas. The company is completing the required preclinical activities and expects to file an IND for a pediatric first-in-human clinical trial in 1st quarter of 2026. (targepeutics.com)

About Yuvaan Tiwari Foundation

The Yuvaan Tiwari Foundation was established in 2021 by Parvati and Satya Tiwari to honor the legacy of their son Yuvaan (Yuvi). At age two, Yuvi was diagnosed with an aggressive and fatal brain tumor called diffuse midline glioma (DMG). Yuvi fought DMG bravely for seven months. The Yuvaan Tiwari Foundation accelerates high-impact research to find a cure for DMGs and other fatal pediatric brain cancers, while supporting patients and families along their journey. (www.ytfoundation.org)

