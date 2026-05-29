Sysmex America Introduces Next Generation XR-Series™ Hematology Solution for Clinical Laboratories

CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sysmex America, Inc., a leading diagnostic solutions company offering hematology, hemostasis, urinalysis, flow cytometry and informatic solutions, has introduced the next generation XR-Series, a hematology solution designed to help busy laboratories deliver fast, reliable results while maintaining efficient workflows.

At the center of the new system is the XR-10 Automated Hematology Module, built for high-complexity laboratories that need speed, consistency and dependable performance. The next-generation XR-Series builds on the trusted capabilities of the popular XN-Series™, adding higher throughput, enhanced analytics and complementary solutions that streamline daily lab operations.

"The XR-Series reflects our commitment to helping laboratories work smarter without disrupting the workflows they depend on," said Dan Zortman, CEO of Sysmex America. "By combining proven reliability, advanced analytics and the support of our award-winning service teams, the XR-Series analyzers help laboratories deliver the accuracy and precision clinicians rely on for outstanding patient care."

Enhancements to the WBC differential reagent, combined with innovative 3D scattergram visualization and the optional WPC channel on the XR-20 Automated Hematology Module, provide valuable insights that support result interpretation, improve flagging accuracy and increase confidence in results. The new reagent formulation allows greater separation of cell clusters in the WDF scattergram without sacrificing accurate WBC differential flagging.

For existing Sysmex hematology users, the transition is designed to be seamless. The system maintains the familiar operation and user interface of the widely adopted XN-Series while preserving its modular design. This allows laboratories to quickly adopt the new system while benefiting from improved performance.

The XR-9000™ configuration for high-volume labs also integrates with complementary products that help automate routine steps and increase efficiency, supporting smoother workflows across the laboratory.

The next generation XR-Series is backed by Sysmex America's award-winning service and support teams, helping laboratories keep systems running smoothly and maintain confidence in their results.

To learn more about the XR-Series and Sysmex America's full portfolio of hematology products, visit www.sysmex.com.

About Sysmex America



The combination of Sysmex America's new testing methods and innovative hematology, hemostasis, urinalysis, flow cytometry and informatic systems are transforming the future of healthcare and contributing to healthier lives. As Americas regional affiliate of Kobe, Japan-based Sysmex Corporation – a trusted global leader respected for optimizing the efficiency, operations and financial performance of clinical laboratories – it offers diagnostic products that equip patients and the healthcare professionals who treat them with the information needed to make decisions with greater trust and confidence. Forbes magazine named Sysmex one of the most innovative companies in the healthcare equipment and services category, and the Center for Companies That Care named Sysmex America to its "Honor Roll." Learn more about Sysmex America at www.sysmex.com/us.

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SOURCE Sysmex America, Inc.