Synthetic Biology Market Size to Reach USD 192.95 Billion By 2034 Says Precedence Research

is evaluated at USD 24.58 billion in 2025 and it is forecasted to reach approximately USD 192.95 billion by 2034, representing a healthy CAGR of 28.63% from 2025 to 2034.

The

In terms of revenue, the global market of synthetic biology was calculated at USD 20.01 billion in 2024. Synthetic biology is gaining traction as it aids scientists in engineering biological systems that are optimal for products and processes with potential applications in various industries.



Synthetic Biology Market Key Takeaways

🔸 North America led the market with the highest market share of 39.6% in 2024.

🔸 Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

🔸 The PCR sector held the largest market share at 28.1% in 2024.

🔸 The oligonucleotide/oligo pools & synthetic DNA segment contributed the biggest market share of 35.8% in 2024.

🔸 The healthcare segment accounted for the major market share 57.3% in 2024.

🔸 The pharmaceutical and biotech companies’ segment held a largest market share of 52.2% in 2024.

Synthetic Biology Market Revenue Analysis:

Global Synthetic Biology Market Revenue (US$ Bn) 2022 to 2024, By Technology





Technology 2022 2023 2024 PCR 3.75 4.59 5.63 NGS 2.95 3.59 4.39 Bioprocessing 1.61 1.96 2.39 Genome Editing 2.41 2.96 3.64 Others 2.68 3.26 3.97



Global Synthetic Biology Market Revenue (US$ Bn) 2022 to 2024, By Product

Product 2022 2023 2024 Enzymes 3.35 4.09 5.01 Oligonucleotide/Oligo Pools & Synthetic DNA 4.76 5.83 7.16 Xeno-Nucleic Acids 1.61 1.95 2.38 Cloning Technologies Kits 2.68 3.27 3.99 Chassis Organism 1.01 1.21 1.47



Global Synthetic Biology Market Revenue (US$ Bn) 2022 to 2024, By Application

Application 2022 2023 2024 Healthcare 7.77 9.42 11.47 Non-Healthcare 5.63 6.92 8.54



Global Synthetic Biology Market Revenue (US$ Bn) 2022 to 2024, By End-Use

End-Use 2022 2023 2024 Academic & Research Institutes 3.35 4.10 5.04 Pharma & Biotech Companies 6.97 8.52 10.45 Others 3.08 3.73 4.52



Market Overview and Industry Potential

Synthetic biology is a stream of science that involves modifying organisms with desired characteristics. This is achieved by combining genetic engineering principles with biotechnology techniques. Synthetic biology provides scientists and commercial entities with the ability to redesign organisms to produce a substance, such as medicine or fuel, to gain a new ability, such as sensing something in the environment.

Notable successful projects include rice engineered to generate beta-carotene, microorganisms utilized for bioremediation, and yeast designed to synthesize rose oil. Synthetic biology comprises scientists typically stitching together long stretches of DNA and inserting them into an organism’s genome. This synthesized piece of DNA might be a gene that is present in other organisms or entirely a new gene.

Researchers and companies all across the globe are leveraging the power of synthetic biology to solve problems in the fields of medicine, manufacturing, agriculture, and many more. The Presidential Commission for Study of Bioethical Issues and the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine have expressed their insights on the importance of public engagement and dialogues in the governance of evolving synthetic biology.





Synthetic Biology Market Report Scope

Report Coverage Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 20.01 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 24.58 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 192.95 Billion CAGR from 2024 to 2033 28.63% Dominating Region in 2024 North America Fastest Growing Region in 2024 Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Technology, Product, Application, End-Use, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Synthetic Biology Market Major Trends

Plant Synthetic Biology

Plant synthetic biology is an evolving trend that appears promising in the agriculture industry. This emerging field is a combination of engineering principles with plant biology towards the design and production of new devices. This field is proven to be crucial for future agriculture for traditional crop improvement and for enabling novel bioproduction in plants. Some pioneering examples of plant synthetic biology are synthetic sensors, metabolic pathways, and plastids.

Food Production

Synthetic biology addresses growing issues such as food security, climate change, and diminishing arable land. Recent microbial advancements present a viable alternative for sustainable food production.

By utilizing synthetic biology, we can create healthier or tailor-made food ingredients and enhance feedstock use, providing promising solutions for high-quality food and alleviating the greenhouse effect.

Biofuels and Bioproducts

The utilization of advanced plant synthetic biology techniques for the production of biofuel and bioproducts is a promising initiative toward the sustainability of plant feedstock biomass while decreasing inputs.

The plant-based biosynthesis of duels, materials, and chemicals is a positive approach towards environmental sustainability, decreasing greenhouse gas emissions, water pollution, and loss of biodiversity.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Revolutionizing Bioengineered Solutions

The integration of artificial intelligence into synthetic biology has proven to be a powerful tool that helps design and engineer biological systems. AI facilitates several aspects, including target selection, DNA design, and experimental design. AI helps save time and resources by identifying the most promising experimental condition; it also improves the predictive capability, which helps scientists tackle important societal problems.

Additionally, the main goal is to offer a sustainable solution with the help of AI to meet modern society's needs. Artificial Intelligence and machine learning have fueled synthetic biology’s growth in terms of the development and scaling of new bioengineered solutions.

• In November 2024, Evo designed a groundbreaking artificial intelligence model that can read the genetic code, understand it, and even write it. This is set to revolutionize synthetic biology through decoding and designing DNA, RNA, and protein sequences at scales never before.





U.S. Synthetic Biology Market Size to Surpass USD 53.14 billion by 2034





The U.S. synthetic biology market size was valued at USD 5.85 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around USD 53.14 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 27.78% between 2025 and 2034.

North America led the global synthetic biology market by holding the largest share in 2024.

North America hosts several reputed regulatory agencies. It also has strong government support towards synthetic biology, especially in the U.S. The U.S. government’s Federal Select Genets Program regulates the possession of high-risk infectious agents such as polio for research and other purposes. Along with the funding received from federal researchers such as the National Institute of Health, it has helped with oversight and risk management.

• In January 2025, North Park and Northwestern University launched an internship program where molecular biology and biotechnology (MBBT) majors will intern at Northwestern’s Center for Synthesis Biology, working in conjunction with the world’s renowned researchers with advanced facilities.

Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a CAGR in the synthetic biology market during the forecast period.

The growth of this region is anticipated due to the increasing emphasis on research and investment and the rising demand for bio-products. Synthetic biology research and technology have captured a great deal of interest from the government and private investors in Asia.

Synthetic Biology Market Segmentations Analysis:

Technology Analysis

The PCR segment led the global synthetic biology market in 2024.

PCR (polymerase chain reaction) techniques are widely used due to their ability to make millions of copies of a particular section of DNA. This laboratory technique is used in synthetic biology to amplify specific DNA segments.

The primary reason for its dominance is its inexpensiveness, which allows researchers to study DNA in greater detail. PCR is commonly applicable to gene expression, genotyping, cloning, mutagenesis, methylation analysis, sequencing, and medical forensic and applied science.

The genome editing technology segment is expanding at a CAGR during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034.

Genome edition is somewhat similar to synthetic biology as both involve changing the organism’s genetic code. However, these two techniques can be differentiated based on how the change is made. Gene editing is used to eliminate or make small stretches of DNA in the genome.

Product Analysis

The oligonucleotide/oligo pools and synthetic DNA segment dominated the synthetic biology market in 2024.

The oligonucleotide pool is a collection of thousands of short, custom-designed DNA sequences that can be used to rapidly build large genetic constructs. This approach allows researchers to create diverse libraries of genes for studying protein function, optimize metabolic pathways, or design new genetic circuits.

Oligonucleotides pool and synthesize DNA essential in synthetic biology as they provide building blocks to precisely design and create custom DNA sequences.

The enzyme segment is projected to grow at a notable CAGR over the forecast period.

The expansion of this segment is noted as they are highly specialized proteins that can be modified to perform specific tasks. They are also useful in several industries, including medical and environmental applications. The enzymes are highly demanding and invaluable in various biological functions due to their catalytic property, which accelerates the chemical reaction without being consumed.

Application Analysis

The healthcare segment contributed the highest share of the synthetic biology market in 2024.

The utilization of synthetic biology in healthcare is to engineer the creation of new biological products and organisms to improve health. This innovation may include vaccines, drug discovery, gene therapies, diagnostics, and many more.

Synbio contributes to healthcare by incorporating a therapeutic system based on a synthetic genome using an expanded genetic code designed for specific personalized drug synthesis along with delivery and activation through pathological signals.

The non-healthcare segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The synthetic biological sector is gradually expanding into agriculture, manufacturing, and the environment. For food, it helps in improving food production by developing new ways to grow food and better fertilization. It helps in the sustainable production of biofuel and chemicals.

End-Use Analysis

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment captured the largest synthetic biology market share in 2024.

The dominance of this segment is observed due to the broad utility in creating or modifying organisms for drug discovery, vaccine development, and production of therapeutic proteins. Research and companies are using synthetic biology to synthesize industrial enzymes with high activity, effectiveness, and optimal yield to improve products.

The academic and government research institutes segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of this segment is due to the renowned research institutes such as NASA Ames Research Center, Institute of Bioinformatics and Advanced Biotechnology (IBAB), and National Human Genome Research Institute are working towards conducting research in synthetic biology and developing tools and technologies for translational research.

Synthetic Biology Market Top Companies

• Codexis, Inc.

• Bota Biosciences Inc.

• Creative Enzymes.

• Creative Biogene.

• Illumina, Inc.

• Enbiotix, Inc.

• New England Biolabs

• Merck Kgaa (Sigma-Aldrich Co. Llc)

• Novozymes

• Euro fins Scientific

• Scarab Genomics, Llc

• Pareto Bio, Inc.

• Synthetic Genomics Inc.

• Synthego

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

What is Going Around the Globe?

• In August 2024, Integrated DNA Technology, a global genomics solutions provider, launched rapid genes, a new offering in its synthetic biology portfolio to enable pharmaceutical researchers to move quickly into their high-throughout screening experiments. The base pairs are available in 125 base pairs to 2000 base pairs. This project is priced at USD 0.15 per base paise and delivered in a plate format of automated operations.

• In November 2024, the Design, Automation, Manufacturing, and Processes (DAMP) Labs partnered with eLabnext to align with the International Workshop for BioManufactuing Automation 2024 at Boston University. This cooperative plan focused on building an ordering platform for DAMP lab’s suite of molecular biology services. This initiative offers open-ecosystem software to biotech companies and the science communities, which helps streamline their manufacturing and discovery processes.

The research report categorizes the synthetic biology market into the following segments and subsegments:

By Technology

• PCR Technology

• NGS Technology

• Bioprocessing Technology

• Genome Editing Technology

• Other Technologies

By Product

• Enzymes

• Oligonucleotide/Oligo Pools and Synthetic DNA

• Xeno-Nucleic Acids

• Cloning Technologies Kits

• Chassis Organism

By Application

• Healthcare

o Non-Clinical

o Clinical

• Non-healthcare

o Specialty Chemicals

o Biotech Crops

o Bio-fuels

o Others

By End-Use

• Academic and Government Research Institutes

• Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

• Others

By Regions





• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

