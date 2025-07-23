Synoligo Biotechnologies Launches Cutting-Edge E-commerce Platform for Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Empowering Researchers with Streamlined Access

Morrisville, North Carolina – July 23, 2025 – Synoligo Biotechnologies Inc., a leader in custom oligonucleotide synthesis, has announced the launch of its new e-commerce website, transforming the way researchers access high-quality oligonucleotides. The platform addresses critical needs in the scientific community by offering unmatched convenience, speed, and customization for oligonucleotide synthesis orders.

The global market for oligonucleotide synthesis continues to grow rapidly, driven by expanding applications in diagnostics, therapeutics, and basic research. With this new digital solution, Synoligo aims to simplify the ordering process and enhance the overall experience for scientists worldwide.

“With the launch of our new e-commerce platform and the second expansion of our facility this month, Synoligo is well positioned to compete alongside major industry players. And we’re just getting started. We’ll continue expanding our SynOptuma™ product portfolio to deliver advanced solutions that accelerate scientific discovery” said Dr. Xibo Li, PhD, CEO.

Key features of the new platform include:

Intuitive Interface: Seamless navigation and user-friendly ordering experience.

Advanced Customization: Flexible input for oligonucleotide sequences, modifications, and scale.

Secure Transactions: Robust data protection and secure payment processing.

Fast Turnaround: Streamlined production and delivery timelines to meet tight research deadlines.

This launch reinforces Synoligo’s mission to advance scientific research and drive innovation in the biopharma sector. The new e-commerce platform is now live and accessible at https://shop.synoligo.com/

About Synoligo Biotechnologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Morrisville, NC, USA, Synoligo Biotechnologies is a Contract Research and Development Organization (CRDO) specialized in manufacturing complex and highly modified oligonucleotide for academic, biotech start-up and large pharmaceutical communities. SynOligo is a leading oligonucleotide manufacturing company providing high quality, cost-effective custom oligonucleotides at varying scales for research, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications.

CONTACT:

Synoligo Biotechnologies

Marc Beal MBA

Director of Business Development

Marc.beal@synoligo.com