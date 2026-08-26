Stuart Therapeutics, Inc. Appoints Dave LeCause as Senior Commercial Advisor

LeCause brings more than 30 years of senior leadership in eye care, joining Stuart to commercialize a new class of collagen-reparative therapeutics

STUART, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stuart Therapeutics, Inc. (“Stuart”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class collagen-reparative therapeutics to treat eye diseases, today announced the appointment of Dave LeCause as senior commercial advisor. LeCause will lead the company's commercial strategy as Stuart advances its lead therapeutic candidate, ST-100 for dry eye disease. ST-100 is expected to begin Phase 3b clinical trials in the first quarter of 2027.

LeCause joins Stuart following a distinguished career at Allergan, later acquired by AbbVie, where he held key executive leadership roles including vice president and general manager of the company’s eye care franchise – a $2.5 billion portfolio spanning corneal disease, glaucoma, retina, and consumer brands. In addition, LeCause has held senior leadership roles in global strategy, launch planning, and in-market execution, where he has built and led fully integrated commercial teams responsible for launching multiple category-defining franchises.

“Dave has a track record of scaling novel ophthalmic products into billion-dollar portfolios,” said Eric Schlumpf, president and CEO of Stuart Therapeutics. “That kind of commercial leadership is exactly what Stuart needs as we prepare to bring our platform to patients. Dave's experience launching first-in-class therapies and building the commercial infrastructure to support them will be invaluable as we advance our full pipeline.”

“Throughout my career, I've been fortunate to plan and execute the launch of multiple first-in-class brands across all major ophthalmic categories,” said LeCause. “What excites me most about Stuart's PolyCol™ platform is its potential to repair collagen structures in the eye across a range of indications. I'm looking forward to building the commercial strategy that brings this platform's full potential to patients and the physicians who strive to address these unmet clinical needs.”

About Stuart Therapeutics, Inc.

Stuart Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of therapeutics targeting disease-damaged collagen in the extracellular matrix of the eye, a target previously beyond the reach of conventional therapies. Stuart’s therapeutic pipeline is based on its proprietary PolyCol™ Collagen Mimetic Peptide (CMP) technology platform, composed of more than 400 CMP sequences applicable across a wide range of ophthalmic indications, including dry eye disease, corneal wound healing, glaucoma, myopia and retinal diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa. Its lead asset, ST-100, is a novel collagen-reparative therapeutic designed to restore homeostatic function on the ocular surface, thereby alleviating the effects of dry eye disease. ST-100’s Phase 3b trial is planned for the first quarter of 2027. For more information, visit www.StuartTherapeutics.com.

Media Contacts:

Business & Life Sciences Media

Kathy Vincent

Kathy.Vincent@powers-co.com



Eye Care Trade Media

Teresa Panas

Teresa.Panas@powers-co.com



Investor Contact:

Ami Bavishi or Nick Colangelo

Gilmartin Group LLC

StuartTx@gilmartinir.com