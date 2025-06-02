Stemtech Corporation Announces Dr. Lizette Leos’ “Well-Aging” Video Series

Stemtech Corporation (OTCQB:STEK) is pleased to announce the "Well-Aging" video series, hosted by Dr. Lizette Leos, MD. The series presents short segments about Stemtech's all-natural, plant-based nutraceutical (pioneering 'stemceutical™') products, with the first presentation covering Aging and Biohacking: The New Age of ‘Well-Aging'. Dr. Leos discusses the benefits of the fascinating process of cellular regeneration, harnessing the potential of our own stem cells. The series focuses on the regenerative capacity of our own stem cells, supported by advancements in aging science, such as the innovative mechanism of stem cells, optimizing their natural functions for health and longevity.

Dr. Leos' video series is also informative, discussing several key points:

How to naturally enhance cellular regeneration through habits and supplementation

Strategies for optimizing aging healthily without costly invasive interventions

cutting-edge biohacking techniques that anyone can incorporate into their daily lives

The role of cellular nutrition and how Stemtech improves your quality of life.

Stemtech stands out in the longevity and wellness market due to its pioneering "stemceuticals" - not just another supplement brand, but the first to specialize in stem cell nutrition with science-backed formulas. Unlike general wellness supplements, Stemtech's products specifically enhance adult stem cell activity. Stemtech has highly differentiated products: From the RCM System to StemPets™, each innovation has a unique, scientifically driven purpose.

Link to Aging & Biohacking:The New Age of Well-Aging:

https://youtu.be/G3WAlasVJeA

John W. Meyer, President & COO of Stemtech shares that "Dr. Leos has been leading our science and training efforts since 2017. Her expertise and knowledge of our products, combined with her presentation abilities have been welcomed by our Independent Business Partners (IBPs) and customers alike for many years. As demand for her expertise continues to grow, we requested Dr. Leos to create the Well-Aging videos as well as providing a bi-weekly publication, discussing not only Stemtech product benefits, but current and salient insight in general subjects of overall biotechnology and biohacking interests, with focus on anti-aging and longevity."

Dr. Leos advises that "the role of cellular nutrition and how Stemtech may improve your quality of life as we age also benefits from choosing a healthy lifestyle - how to naturally enhance cellular regeneration through habits and supplementation, which includes good food nutrition, restful sleep, and exercise. As the pioneer in the category of stem cell nutrition, Stemtech has a mission to share our products to support the quest for not only living longer - but living well and being able to enjoy the journey ."

The 'Well-Aging' series will include presentations on the Stemtech's RCM System (Release, Circulate, Migrate), OraStem® all-natural toothpaste, Cellect One® Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream, Cellect One® Shield: HOCL (Hypocholorous Acid) and our new StemPets™ for dogs and cats pet supplement. All of these videos are presented in English, Spanish, Chinese and French for our global market.

If you are not already in our data base and wish to receive Dr. Leos' bi-monthly newsletter and / or the videos explaining the benefits of our products, email Stemtech below and provide your information to be added to the communications list.

ABOUT STEMTECH CORPORATION

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical™ company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners (IBPs), who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. Stemtech is well positioned as the pioneer in stem cell nutrition, oral, skin care and soon pet health products, to increase sales in the wellness industry.

Stemtech's comprehensive product portfolio reflects its dedication to optimal health. Our all-natural innovations like stemrelease3™ (release of the adult stem cells from the bone marrow), StemFlo™ Advanced (circulation of the stem cells through the bloodstream), MigraStem® (migration from the blood stream into the area need support), and OraStem® Toothpaste (whitening teeth, freshening breath, anti-microbial, promoting good gum health) demonstrate the company's unwavering commitment to quality-of-life products and natural effectiveness. The recent launch of Cellect One® Shield: HOCL-a multipurpose mist for skin care, cleaning, and disinfecting-and its integration with the Cellect One® Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream (featuring the patented QXP ingredient) underscore Stemtech's innovative edge in the beauty, health and wellness industry.

Stemtech is set to break new ground with the June 2025 debut of StemPets™ - a nutritional supplement designed for both dogs and cats. Tapping into the booming global pet wellness market, currently valued at over $303 billion annually, Stemtech is poised to transform pet health, with early adopters reporting remarkable improvements in health, energy, mood, and skin and hair quality for their furry family members.

For nearly 20 years, Stemtech has not only championed the benefits of natural, plant-based ingredients but has also led the way in scientific innovation within the wellness, anti-aging, and longevity sectors. As industry forecasts and studies from reputable sources like the Global Wellness Institute project unprecedented growth, Stemtech's unwavering commitment to quality and innovation ensures that they will remain at the forefront of this transformative journey-making everyone healthier, while slowing down the aging process naturally.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, those identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, the results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the impact of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, and other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures, at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation disseminated by the Company and bearing its name are considered official.

For Investor Relations Information Contact:

CEO Charles S. Arnold

Phone: 336-918-0507

Email: callcharlesarnold@gmail.com

Stemtech Corporation

Phone: +1 954-715-6000 ext 1040

Email: invrel@stemtech.com

SOURCE: Stemtech Corporation

