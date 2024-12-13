Stem Cells Market Size to Reach USD 48.83 Billion By 2034 - Exclusive Report by Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global stem cells market was valued at USD 16.73 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 48.83 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2024 to 2034.

Stem Cells Market Key Takeaways

• North America held a market share of 43.60% in 2023.

• Asia Pacific region is estimated to expand the fastest CAGR of 18.76% between 2024 and 2034.

• By application, the oncology segment registered the maximum market share in 2023.

• By product, the stem cell segment has held the largest market share in 2023.

• By technology, the cell acquisition technology segment captured the biggest revenue share in 2023.

• By therapy, the allogeneic segment is estimated to hold the highest market share of 59.20% in 2023.

Stem cells are specialized cells in the human body that can differentiate into other cell types such as the heart, brain, and muscle cells to perform specific functions. They are crucial in medical science as stem cell therapy or regenerative medicine helps predict the possible causes of a disease and treat it accordingly. In India, the Stem Cell Task Force (SCTF) is responsible for evaluating the project proposals, supporting the formulation of protocols, and monitoring and evaluating results. Major funding agencies like CSIR, DBT, ICMR, and DST support the R&D activities on stem cells in India. Reliance Life Sciences set a landmark achievement through hES cell lines, the first from India to receive acceptance and listing in the UK Stem Cell registry. The leading companies contributing to the growth of the stem cells market are Reliance Life Sciences, Advanced Cell Therapeutics, CryoCell, Life Cell, etc.

However, there are standards for collecting, processing, and storing stem cells that are applicable for clinical use. The National Apex Committee and the Institutional Committee are the regulatory bodies addressing the issues related to stem cells. Cryo-Save, the cord blood bank invested $1.6 million in stem cell banking in India. In Bangalore, the Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine (inStem) is an autonomous Institute funded by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India which is committed to the study of stem cells and regenerative biology.

U.S. Stem Cells Market Size, Industry Report, 2034

The U.S. Stem Cells market size was exhibited at USD 5.13 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 15.79 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

North America dominated the stem cells market in 2023 due to the rising number of clinical trials in stem cell research in the United States and the extensive use of stem cells in regenerative medicine. The stem cells are also used in the dermatology sector and the U.S. along with Canada are expected to contribute to the expansion of stem cell research activities. The government organizations supporting R&D in stem cells in North America include the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine, the New York State Stem Cell Science Program, the New York Stem Cell Foundation, and the Stem Cell Network. The companies residing outside of Maryland are eligible for the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund for the programs related to commercialization, manufacturing, and clinical grants if their research activities are conducted within the Maryland state. The eligible applicants can receive $100,000 for making partnerships with Maryland-based companies or organizations.

• The National Institute of Health (NIH) plans to initiate the Complement Animal Research in Experimentation (Complement-ARIE) Program to help scientists develop, standardize, validate, and use Human-Based New Approach methodologies (NAMs).

• The Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund (MSCRF) provides several funding opportunities to support stem cell research by offering various resources to researchers in the advancement of human stem cell science in Maryland.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the stem cells market during the forecast period due to the rising patient population and robust cell-based therapies. The supportive government organizations for stem cell research include the Japanese Society for Regenerative Medicine, the Korean Society for Stem Cell Research, the Stem Cell Society Singapore, the Stem Cells Australia, the Taiwan Society for Stem Cell Research, and the National Stem Cell Foundation of Australia. The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) in partnership with the Stem Cell Society Singapore, planned a 2024 symposium by inviting scientists across the Asia Pacific region. In this symposium, researchers are allowed to share their recent research on tissue stem cells with their roles in maintenance, repair, and aging. Countries like Singapore, China, South Korea, and Japan emerged as strong players with their cutting-edge technologies and state-of-the-art facilities.

• In April 2024, the Cell and Gene Therapy Research and Development Congress Asia was organized and aims to unite the leading experts from cell and gene therapy fields to share their recent scientific innovations and clinical trial studies.

Stem Cells Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 18.65 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 48.83 billion Growth rate CAGR of 11.3% from 2024 to 2034 Actual data 2018 - 2024 Forecast period 2024 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2024 to 2033 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, application, technology, therapy, end-use, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; UK; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; Japan; China; India; South Korea; Australia; Thailand; Brazil; Mexico; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Kuwait Key companies profiled Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc; STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Sartorius AG (CellGenix GmbH); PromoCell GmbH; Takara Holdings, Inc.; Lonza; ATCC; AcceGen; Cell Applications, Inc.; Bio-Techne; Cellular Engineering Technologies

Stem Cells Market in current Trends

• Applications of Stem Cells in Research and Transplantation: HSC transplantation, HSC therapy, placental stem cell therapy, autologous limbal stem cell transplantation, etc. are some of the major applications of stem cells in R&D and invention of advanced therapies and transplantation treatments. Patients suffering from various types of blood disorders and bone marrow-related conditions such as lymphoma, leukemia, and tumors can receive healthy hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) to replace dysfunctional bone marrow cells. The clinical trials by hematopoietic stem cell therapy (HSCT) have proven better results than traditional disease-modifying therapy (DMT).

• Stem Cells in Artificial Organ Engineering and Therapeutics: Stem cells have interesting applications in the designing of organs like the vagina and trachea. The autologous stem cells can be used to produce organs like the trachea. Besides this, placental stem cells are ideal to cure diseases like Alzheimer’s disease, pancreatic disease, lung fibrosis, myocardial infarction, etc. Moreover, stem cells can heal pancreatic cells in case of diabetes and treat non-healing wounds along with diabetes-related injuries.

• Stem Cells Exhibiting Anti-Aging Effects and Minimization of Mitochondrial Injury: The adipose-derived stem cells are ideal for promoting mitochondrial production and mitophagy and also reduce reactive oxygen species. So, they are responsible for reducing anti-aging effects in the body. They also promote the transfer of healthy mitochondrial cells in the body and reduce the risks of neurodegenerative disorders, cancer, cardiac diseases, sepsis, etc.

Stem Cells Market In Role of the Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence can be used in the mass manufacturing of stem cells for regenerative medicine. The pluripotent stem cells can also be produced with the help of AI and they can be used to treat a variety of diseases. Interpretive AI or predictive analytics features of AI can help scientists predict the potential causes and risks related to diseases. It can also increase the accuracy and precision in the analysis of healthy and productive stem cells. It also helps to identify complicated errors occurring in regenerative medicine.

Stem Cells Market Segmentation:

Product Insights

By product, the stem cells market is categorized into adult stem cells, human embryonic stem cells, very small embryonic-like stem cells, and induced pluripotent stem cells. Among all of these, the adult stem cells segment dominated the stem cells market and is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period. Due to less contamination risk during sub-culturing, less need for production labor, and compatibility with the human body, adult stem cells held the leading position in the market.

Technology Insights

By technology, the cell acquisition technology segment dominated the stem cells market due to increased awareness about the significance of stem cells, and a noticeable growth in cell harvesting. The applications of bone marrow harvest, the most common method in cell acquisition for tissue recovery from bone marrow propelled the growth of this segment with the extensive use of stem cells for this purpose.

Therapy Insights

By therapy, the allogeneic stem cell therapy segment dominated the stem cells market due to the use of graft-versus cancer strategy in the prevention of cancer relapse. Due to the rising incidence of cancer, the need for advanced cancer treatments also increased with the use of stem cells in research and development fields.

By therapy, the autologous stem cell therapy segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the stem cells market during the forecast period due to lower health risks associated with autologous stem cell therapies. Moreover, the increased survival rate, affordability, reduced risk of graft-versus-host diseases, and no need for HLA-matched donors propelled the growth of this segment.

Application Insights

By application, the oncology segment dominated the stem cells market due to the rising prevalence of cancer all around the world and the rising inventions in cancer medications and treatments. The increasing number of regenerative medicine centers in the world is expected to fuel the expansion of the oncology sector.

Stem Cells Market Companies

• STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.

• Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

• Cynata Therapeutics

• Human Longevity, Inc.

• Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.

• BIOTIME, Inc.

• Mesoblast Limited

• Promethera Biosciences S.A. / N.V.

• Merck Group

• Takara Bio Group

Recent Developments

• In April 2024, PromoCell GmbH launched the Cryo-SFM Plus cryopreservation medium to preserve primary cells, stem cells, or established cell lines.

• In January 2024, STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. acquired Propagenix Inc., enabling STEMCELL to develop products based on Propagenix’s EpiX technology in regenerative medicine.

• In December 2023, the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) and GenCure, a subsidiary of BioBridge Global, formalized their collaboration through the signing of a master services agreement. This agreement outlines their joint efforts in advancing the development of cellular therapy products, services, and testing.

• In October 2023, bit.bio, a company dedicated to programming human cells for innovative treatments, unveiled its latest product, ioCRISPR-Ready Cells. These cells are tailored for scientists aiming to create gene knockouts in human cells with physiological relevance.

• In September 2023, SKAN Research Trust (SKAN) collaborated with the Wellcome-MRC Cambridge Stem Cell Institute (CSCI) based in the UK. The partnership includes a joint research initiative focused on investigating the genomic patterns associated with age-related neurodegenerative diseases within an Indian cohort.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

• Adult Stem Cells

o Neuronal Stem Cells

o Mesenchymal Stem Cells

o Dental Stem Cells

o Umbilical Cord Stem Cells

o Adipose-derived Stem Cells

o Hematopoietic Stem Cells

o Dedifferentiated fat (DFAT) Cells

o Other ASC’s

• Very Small Embryonic Like Stem Cells

• Human Embryonic Stem Cells

• Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

By Application

• Regenerative Medicine

o Neurology

o Oncology

o Hematology

o Injuries

o Orthopedics

o Incontinence

o Diabetes

o Liver Disorder

o Others

• Drug Discovery and development

By Technology

• Cell Acquisition

o Apheresis

o Bone Marrow Harvest

o Umbilical Blood Cord

• Cryopreservation

• Cell production

o Therapeutic Cloning

o Cell Culture

o In-Vitro fertilization

o Isolation

• Expansion and Sub-Culture

By Therapy

• Allogenic Stem Cell Therapy

• Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

By Regional

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

