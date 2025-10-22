Stem Cell Banking Market to Worth USD 35.12 Billion, Forecasts 16.14% CAGR by 2034

According to Towards Healthcare research, the global stem cell banking market is valued at USD 7.85 billion in 2024 and is expected to increase to USD 9.12 billion in 2025. Over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, the market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 16.14%, reaching approximately USD 35.12 billion by 2034.

The major growth factors that positively affect market growth are the growing demand for personalized medicines, increasing awareness about stem cell preservation, and technological innovations. Favorable regulatory support and increasing investments by government and private organizations contribute to market growth. The rising prevalence of chronic disorders, such as cancer, neurological disorders, and genetic disorders, potentiates the demand for stem cell therapy.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5867

The Stem Cell Banking Market: Highlights

➢ North America dominated the global market in 2024.

➢ Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

➢ By type of stem cell, the umbilical cord stem cell banking segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024.

➢ By type of stem cell, the adipose tissue stem cell banking segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

➢ By application, the therapeutic applications segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the market in 2024.

➢ By end-use, the hospital & clinics segment led the market in 2024.

➢ By end-use, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to show the fastest growth in the coming years.

➢ By service type, the storage services segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

➢ By service type, the processing services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

➢ By type of bank, the private stem cell banks segment registered its dominance over the global market in 2024.

➢ By type of bank, the public stem cell banks segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period.

What is Stem Cell Banking?

The stem cell banking market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing need for stem cells and advancements in cryogenic technology. It refers to collecting and freezing a baby’s umbilical cord stem cells. Stem cells can treat a wide range of life-threatening diseases, such as bone marrow diseases, blood cancer, sickle cell disease, and immune system disorders. Umbilical cord blood, cord tissue, and dental tooth pulp are rich sources of stem cells. Healthcare professionals match the characteristics of donated stem cells with the receiver.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Key Indicators and Highlights

Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 9.12 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 35.12 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 16.14% Leading Region North America Market Segmentation By Type of Stem Cell, By Application, By End Use, By Service Type, By Type of Bank, By Region Top Key Players Cord Blood Registry (CBR), Cryo-Cell International, ViaCord, LifeCell International, StemCyte, Texas Cord Blood Bank, Neostem, Future Health Biobank, AMAREX Clinical Research, Insception Lifeban, California Cryobank, Umbilical Cord Blood Bank Ltd, Lonza Group AG, Regen Lab SA, Macopharma, GenCure, Stempeutics Research, FamiCord Group, Cell Care India, Medanta Stem Cell Facility

Automation: Major Potential

By introducing automation in stem cell banking, researchers can improve efficiency and cell recovery rates, presenting future opportunities for the stem cell banking market. These systems operate in a closed, sterile environment to ensure the stability and viability of stem cells. Automated systems lower cord blood processing costs and reduce the need for human intervention. These advanced tools must be compliant with cGMP criteria and employ an optical detection system to separate whole blood components. Additionally, automation ensures consistent quality and performance of stem cell processing, providing reliable and high-quality products.

High Cost: Major Limitation

The affordability of stem cell banking in a healthcare facility, especially in developing and underdeveloped countries, is a major limitation. The average cost of private cord blood banking ranges from $300 to $2,300 for the collection, processing, and initial storage of stem cells. Patients also need to pay an additional annual storage cost for stem cells. All these impose a significant economic burden on the healthcare system.

The Stem Cell Banking Market: Regional Analysis

North America held a major revenue share of the market in 2024, due to the presence of a robust healthcare ecosystem, favorable regulatory support, and increasing awareness. Government organizations actively support the preservation and development of stem cell therapy. The increasing number of stem cell banks in North American countries propels the market. There are around 28 public umbilical cord blood banks in North America. The growing demand for personalized medicines among patients necessitates that researchers and healthcare professionals develop innovative therapeutics.

The United States (U.S.) government’s Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) reported that over 246,500 cord blood units were available on the C.W. Bill Young Cell Transplantation Program (CWBYCTP) donor registry, as of September 2024. From October 2024 to May 2025, over 83,000 new adult donor registrants were added to the registry, and 4,699 units were provided to patients.

Canada is home to numerous public and private cord blood banks, including Cells for Life, Canadian Blood Services Cord Blood Bank (CBS CBB), and Future Health Biobank. Approximately 4,700 cord blood units have been banked in CBS as of 2024. Since 80% of Canadians receive cord blood from international donors, the Canadian government makes sufficient investment to build an appropriate infrastructure.

Download the single region market report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5867

Asia-Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing market in the coming years.

The burgeoning healthcare sector and significant government investment foster market growth. People are becoming aware of preserving umbilical cord blood for future purposes. The increasing number of private and public stem cell banks, as well as the rising adoption of advanced technologies, propel the market. CordLife Group is Asia-Pacific’s largest network of cord blood banks with full processing and cryopreservation storage of stem cells. The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders facilitates the use of stem cells as therapeutics.

Cord blood utilization is booming in China, with a total inventory of donated cord blood units (CBU) of about 500,000, as of 2023. The Chinese government is at the forefront of providing funding for the advancement of stem cell banking infrastructure. SiChuan Cord Blood Bank, EuroStemCell, and Global Cord Blood Corporation are some of the stem cell banks in China.

The Stem Cell Banking Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Type of Stem Cell

The umbilical cord stem cell banking segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024, due to the ability to replicate into any type of human cell and the potential to treat a wide range of diseases. Umbilical cord blood is easier to collect, store, and preserve for a long time. There is a lower risk of rejection of the stem cell transplant when the source of the hematopoietic stem cells is the umbilical cord. Additionally, umbilical cord stem cells have lesser processing time than bone marrow stem cells and are comparatively more affordable.

The adipose tissue stem cell banking segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Stem cells derived from adipose tissues are essential for the repair and regeneration of cartilage, bone, blood vessels, fibrous tissue, muscles, fat, and collagen. Processing of about 300 ml of lipoaspirate can yield about 50 to 300 million mesenchymal stem cells. Adipose tissue stem cell banking is widely preferred as it is a convenient, abundant, and readily available source of stem cells, and the harvest procedure is less invasive.

By Application

The therapeutic applications segment contributed the biggest revenue share of the stem cell banking market in 2024, due to the growing need for personalized medicines and the rising prevalence of chronic, genetic, and rare disorders. According to a recent review, there were 115 clinical trials involving 83 distinct pluripotent stem cells for the treatment of ocular, neurological, cardiovascular, hematological, and immunological disorders as of December 2024. Ongoing efforts are made to develop stem cells for diverse disorders, which are difficult to treat with conventional drugs.

The regenerative medicine sub-segment is expected to expand rapidly. Stem cells are utilized in regenerative medicine to provide targeted treatment to patients. They cure a disease from its root cause by self-renewing and differentiating into specialized cell types. As of 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a total of 9 stem cell therapies.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

By End-Use

The hospital & clinics segment held the largest revenue share of the stem cell banking market in 2024, due to the availability of favorable infrastructure and the increasing number of hospital admissions. Hospitals and clinics possess suitable facilities for the storage and processing of stem cells. Patients prefer hospitals and clinics for the treatment of chronic disorders due to reimbursement policies and the presence of skilled professionals. Skilled professionals provide multidisciplinary expertise and personalized care to patients.

The biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Biotech & pharmaceutical companies conduct advanced research activities to develop novel stem cell therapeutics. The increasing competition among key players encourages companies to expand their product pipeline and strengthen their market position. The growing number of biotech startups further potentiates the demand for stem cells.

By Service Type

The storage services segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the stem cell banking market in 2024, due to the need for long-term storage requirements of stem cells and the availability of suitable storage facilities. Stem cell banks possess equipment and infrastructure to maintain ultra-cold temperatures. Stem cells are maintained at around -196 °C using liquid nitrogen. They are stored for future medical purposes. Several studies have demonstrated that stem cells stored for 25-30 years retain potency, and when kept at 196oC, they can remain viable for a longer period.

The processing services segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period. After collecting stem cells, they are processed and tested for cell viability and potential contamination. Stem cell processing is the most crucial step, as contamination may lead to deterioration of stem cells. Researchers develop proprietary technologies for stem cell processing to ensure higher yields of viable cells for effective therapeutic applications.

By Type of Bank

The private stem cell banks segment led the stem cell banking market in 2024, due to tailored services and customized benefits. Private banks store and provide access to stem cells for family members only. They offer exclusive ownership and accessibility rights to families for a long period. This benefits patients during medical emergencies as stem cells are readily available for transplantation. In addition, private banks ask for a one-time fee for storing cord blood stem cells.

The public stem cell banks segment is expected to show the fastest growth in the coming years. The demand for public stem cell banks is increasing due to their cost-effectiveness and the presence of a large inventory. Public banks provide access to stem cells from any donor after HLA matching, supporting allogeneic stem cell transplantation. Stem cells from public banks can also be provided for research purposes.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Top Companies & Their Contributions to the Market

Companies Contributions & Offerings Cryoviva India Cryoviva is the only Indian multinational cord blood bank, providing high-quality umbilical cord stem cell banking. Cryo-Cell The Florida-based company is the world’s first private cord blood bank trusted by over 500,000 parents from 87 countries. Future Health Biobank It transports stem cell samples for free across 75 countries worldwide, with the presence of 2 stem cell labs in the UK & Switzerland. Famicord Group It provides third-party companies with comprehensive solutions in the field of stem cell banking, offering reliable and secure processing, testing, and storage.

Stem Cell Banking Market Top Companies

• Cord Blood Registry (CBR)

• ViaCord

• LifeCell International

• StemCyte

• Texas Cord Blood Bank

• Neostem

• AMAREX Clinical Research

• Insception Lifeban

• California Cryobank

• Umbilical Cord Blood Bank Ltd

• Regen Lab SA

• Macopharma

• GenCure

Download the Competitive Landscape market report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5867

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global placental stem cell therapy for neurological disorders market was valued at US$ 453.4 million in 2024, rising to US$ 535.63 million in 2025, and is projected to reach approximately US$ 2,366.97 million by 2034. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 18.14% from 2025 to 2034, driven by growing advancements in regenerative medicine and the rising prevalence of neurological disorders.

The global autologous stem cell and non-stem cell therapies market is estimated at US$ 5.15 billion in 2024, increasing to US$ 6.81 billion in 2025, and forecasted to achieve around US$ 82.32 billion by 2034. This represents a strong CAGR of 32.26% over the period, supported by the rapid adoption of personalized treatment approaches and the expanding scope of regenerative therapies.

The global stem cell assay market reached US$ 2.68 billion in 2024, growing to US$ 3.15 billion in 2025, and is expected to attain approximately US$ 13.5 billion by 2034. The market is advancing at a CAGR of 17.55% between 2025 and 2034, fueled by the increasing use of stem cell assays in drug discovery, toxicity testing, and quality control applications.

The global stem cell reconstructive market was valued at US$ 1.56 billion in 2024, rose to US$ 1.88 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach nearly US$ 10.32 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 20.81%. Growth is attributed to advancements in reconstructive therapies and the growing clinical acceptance of stem cell-based interventions for tissue repair and regeneration.

The global stem cell manufacturing market was valued at US$ 14.22 billion in 2024, growing to US$ 15.83 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to reach around US$ 41.67 billion by 2034. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.35% during the forecast period, driven by increased investment in cell therapy manufacturing facilities and advancements in automation and bioprocessing technologies.

The global cancer stem cells market was valued at US$ 3.2 billion in 2024, increased to US$ 3.51 billion in 2025, and is forecasted to reach approximately US$ 8.04 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 9.64%. The market is being driven by the rising incidence of cancer and ongoing R&D targeting tumor-initiating cells for more effective oncology treatments.

The global induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) production market was valued at US$ 1.66 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 1.82 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach nearly US$ 4.11 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.47%. The growth is propelled by increasing demand for iPSCs in regenerative medicine, disease modeling, and drug screening applications.

The global induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) market stood at US$ 1.93 billion in 2024, advanced to US$ 2.13 billion in 2025, and is estimated to achieve approximately US$ 5.12 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.25%. The expansion of this market is supported by growing research funding and technological innovations enhancing stem cell reprogramming efficiency.

Recent Developments in the Stem Cell Banking Market

➢ In March 2025, Abu Dhabi Biobank launched new private cord blood banking services to increase accessibility of stem cells globally. The bank will preserve samples locally, safely, and securely for up to 30 years at its facility in Masdar City. The services will offer flexible payment plans, advanced biobanking technology, and additional benefits like newborn screening.

➢ In November 2024, Sidra Medicine launched the country’s first state-of-the-art cord blood banking service to enable families to preserve their newborns’ stem cells in Qatar. The service is provided in collaboration with CellSave Arabia, a leader in stem cell banking services.

➢ In September 2024, Cordlife Group announced that it received approval to resume its cord blood banking activities in Singapore in a controlled manner. The company also launched its enhanced processing and storage facility to strengthen operational protocols and an advanced laboratory monitoring system.

The Stem Cell Banking Market Segmentation

By Type of Stem Cell

• Umbilical Cord Stem Cell Banking

○ Cord Blood Stem Cells

○ Cord Tissue Stem Cells

• Bone Marrow Stem Cell Banking

• Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Banking

• Adipose Tissue Stem Cell Banking

• Other Stem Cell Banking

○ Amniotic Fluid Stem Cells

○ Dental Pulp Stem Cells

○ Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSC)

By Application

• Therapeutic Applications

○ Oncology (Blood Cancers, Solid Tumors)

○ Hematological Disorders (Anemia, Thalassemia)

○ Immune Disorders

○ Regenerative Medicine (Orthopedics, Neurology, Cardiovascular)

○ Others (Wound Healing, Autoimmune Diseases)

• Research & Development

• Cosmetic Applications

By End-Use

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Research & Academic Institutes

• Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

• Private Consumers (Private Stem Cell Banks)

• Others

By Service Type

• Collection Services

• Processing Services

• Storage Services

• Distribution Services

By Type of Bank

• Private Stem Cell Banks

• Public Stem Cell Banks

• Community Stem Cell Banks

By Region

• North America

○ U.S.

○ Canada

• Asia Pacific

○ China

○ Japan

○ India

○ South Korea

○ Thailand

• Europe

○ Germany

○ UK

○ France

○ Italy

○ Spain

○ Sweden

○ Denmark

○ Norway

• Latin America

○ Brazil

○ Mexico

○ Argentina

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

○ South Africa

○ UAE

○ Saudi Arabia

○ Kuwait

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5867

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest