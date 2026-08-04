Spruce Biosciences Appoints Jessica Cohen Pfeffer, M.D., as Vice President, Clinical Development

Dr. Cohen Pfeffer Brings More Than a Decade of Clinical Development Leadership, Including Deep Experience with Enzyme Replacement Therapies for Rare Pediatric Neurodegenerative Disorders

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (“Spruce Biosciences” or “Spruce”) (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of Jessica Cohen Pfeffer, M.D., as Vice President, Clinical Development, effective today. Dr. Cohen Pfeffer brings more than a decade of biopharmaceutical industry experience spanning clinical development, product portfolio development and medical affairs, with extensive experience in rare disease and a track record of supporting global regulatory approvals for enzyme replacement therapies, including for rare pediatric neurodegenerative disorders.

“We warmly welcome Jessica to the Spruce team. She brings significant experience in rare genetic diseases having spent her career developing and supporting therapies for children with rare genetic and neurodegenerative diseases, including leading clinical sciences for an enzyme replacement therapy for a rare pediatric neurodegenerative disorder,” said Adrian Quartel, M.D., FFPM, Chief Medical Officer of Spruce Biosciences. “Her expertise will be invaluable as we advance our planned biologics license application (BLA) submission for tralesinidase alfa enzyme replacement therapy (TA-ERT) in Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B (MPS IIIB) and prepare for a potential commercial launch.”

Dr. Cohen Pfeffer joins Spruce from BioMarin Pharmaceutical, where she spent more than a decade in roles across clinical development, product portfolio development and medical affairs. Most recently, as Executive Medical Director, she served as clinical sciences lead for Brineura® (cerliponase alfa), an enzyme replacement therapy for CLN2 disease, a rare pediatric neurodegenerative disorder, leading study closeout and clinical study report development and supporting major regulatory milestones, including an FDA sBLA efficacy supplement approval, an EMA Type II variation approval and an MHRA post-authorization measure approval. She also served as an asset team leader across BioMarin’s rare disease portfolio, including Palynziq® (pegvaliase-pqpz) and the Enzyme Therapies Business Unit, and previously led North America Medical Affairs and BioMarin’s global medical leads organization. She has played a key role in the development and lifecycle management of enzymes for other mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) diseases, including Morquio Syndrome (MPS IV) and Maroteaux-Lamy Syndrome (MPS VI). Before joining industry, Dr. Cohen Pfeffer was an attending physician in pediatrics and served on the faculty of the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York. She holds an M.D. from the Universidad Central de Venezuela and completed a residency in pediatrics at Miami Children’s Hospital and fellowships in clinical genetics and clinical biochemical genetics at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

“I am thrilled to join Spruce at such an important time for the company and for the MPS IIIB community,” said Dr. Cohen Pfeffer. “Having spent much of my career developing therapies for children living with rare neurodegenerative diseases, I understand the urgent need patients and families face in searching for new treatment options. I look forward to working with this exceptional team to advance TA-ERT as the potentially first disease-modifying treatment option for this devastating condition.”

Inducement Award

In connection with Dr. Cohen Pfeffer’s employment with Spruce Biosciences, on August 3, 2026, Dr. Cohen Pfeffer was granted restricted stock units (RSUs) for 3,800 shares of Spruce’s common stock. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the award as inducement material to Dr. Cohen Pfeffer’s entering into employment with the company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The RSUs will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on each anniversary of September 15, 2026, subject to Dr. Cohen Pfeffer’s continued service relationship with Spruce Biosciences through the applicable vesting date. The award will be subject to the terms and conditions of the 2026 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of the applicable award agreement covering the grant.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need. Spruce’s lead product candidate, tralesinidase alfa enzyme replacement therapy (TA-ERT), is in late-stage development for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type IIIB (MPS IIIB), or Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B, a devastating pediatric neurodegenerative disorder for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. TA-ERT has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA, as well as Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union. To learn more, visit www.sprucebio.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the impact of new management hires, the fulfillment of Spruce’s strategic business objectives, the planned BLA submission for TA-ERT, potential regulatory approval, potential commercial launch of TA-ERT, and TA-ERT’s potential to be the first disease-modifying treatment option for MPS IIIB. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “plan,” “will,” “believe,” “could,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Spruce’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Spruce’s business in general, the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic events, and the other risks described in Spruce’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Spruce undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Media

Heidi Chokeir

Inizio Evoke Comms

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Investors

Monique Kosse

Gilmartin Group

Monique@GilmartinIR.com

investors@sprucebio.com