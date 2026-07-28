Spruce Biosciences Appoints Adrian Quartel, M.D., FFPM, as Chief Medical Officer

Accomplished Rare Disease Drug Developer Brings More Than 25 Years of Global Clinical Development and Medical Affairs Leadership, Including the Launch of Multiple Enzyme Replacement Therapies for Rare Pediatric and Genetic Disorders

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (“Spruce Biosciences” or “Spruce”) (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of Adrian Quartel, M.D., FFPM, as Chief Medical Officer, effective today. Dr. Quartel brings more than 25 years of experience in the international pharmaceutical industry, with senior roles spanning clinical development, pharmacovigilance and medical affairs, and a track record of advancing and launching enzyme replacement therapies for rare diseases.

“Adrian’s proven experience in rare disease drug development will be essential to the work ahead of us at Spruce as we set our sights on a BLA filing for tralesinidase alfa enzyme replacement therapy (TA-ERT) for Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B (MPS IIIB) in Q4 2026 and prepare for a potential commercial launch,” said Javier Szwarcberg, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Executive Officer of Spruce Biosciences. “Having helped bring multiple enzyme replacement therapies to patients with rare pediatric and genetic disorders, including neurodegenerative disease, Adrian understands the clinical, regulatory and medical complexities of programs like ours. We are delighted to welcome Adrian to our executive leadership team.”

Dr. Quartel joins Spruce from Zevra Therapeutics, where he served as Chief Medical Officer and helped guide the clinical development, medical affairs and regulatory strategy for the company’s rare disease portfolio. Prior to Zevra, he was Chief Medical Officer of Acer Therapeutics and Chief Medical Officer of Adamas Pharmaceuticals. Earlier, as Group Vice President of Global Medical Affairs at BioMarin Pharmaceutical, he spearheaded the launch of six treatments for rare diseases and genetic disorders, including the enzyme replacement therapies NAGLAZYME®, VIMIZIM® and Brineura®—the last of which is a therapy for a rare pediatric neurodegenerative disorder. Before BioMarin, Dr. Quartel oversaw clinical development and held senior medical leadership positions at Astellas, Chiltern and ICON Clinical Research. He holds an M.D. from Erasmus University Medical School, Rotterdam, and a postgraduate specialization in pharmaceutical medicine from the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine. Dr. Quartel is board certified by the General Medical Council (GMC) in pharmaceutical medicine in the United Kingdom.

“I am excited to join Spruce at such a pivotal moment for the company and for the MPS IIIB community,” said Adrian Quartel, M.D., FFPM, Chief Medical Officer of Spruce Biosciences. “TA-ERT has the potential to be the first disease-modifying treatment option for children living with this devastating, neurodegenerative disease, for which there are no FDA-approved therapies today. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to advance TA-ERT toward the market with the goal to eventually help patients and families who urgently need new options.”

Inducement Award

In connection with Dr. Quartel’s employment with Spruce Biosciences, on July 27, 2026, Dr. Quartel was granted restricted stock units (RSUs) for 13,000 shares of Spruce’s common stock. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors approved the award as inducement material to Dr. Quartel’s entering into employment with the company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The RSUs will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on each anniversary of June 15, 2026, subject to Dr. Quartel’s continued service relationship with Spruce Biosciences through the applicable vesting date. The award will be subject to the terms and conditions of the 2026 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of the applicable award agreement covering the grant.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need. Spruce’s lead product candidate, tralesinidase alfa enzyme replacement therapy (TA-ERT), is in late-stage development for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type IIIB (MPS IIIB), or Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B, a devastating pediatric neurodegenerative disorder for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. TA-ERT has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA, as well as Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union. To learn more, visit www.sprucebio.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the impact of new management hires, the fulfillment of Spruce’s strategic business objectives, the planned biologics license application submission for TA-ERT, potential regulatory approval, potential commercial launch of TA-ERT, and TA-ERT’s potential to be the first disease-modifying treatment option for MPS IIIB. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “plan,” “will,” “believe,” “could,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Spruce’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Spruce’s business in general, the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic events, and the other risks described in Spruce’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Spruce undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

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