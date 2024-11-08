Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market to Hit US$ 4,823.9 Million by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global spinal muscular atrophy market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2,013.5 million in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 4,823.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2024 to 2031.

Growing number of approvals for drugs such as Zolgensma and Evrysdi also boost the market growth. In 2020, the U.S. FDA approved Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy in adults and children 2 months and older. Rising awareness regarding new treatment options also contributes to the market growth. Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1920 Market Trends Growing number of gene therapies is a key trend driving market growth. In 2019, Novartis’ Zolgensma became first gene therapy approved by the U.S. FDA for treating pediatric patients under two years old with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Another trend gaining traction is launch of patient assistance programs by pharmaceutical manufacturers. AveXis launched Zolgensma gene treatment. Zolgensma aids insurance verification and financial assistance for eligible patients. Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market Report Coverage Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $2,013.5 million Estimated Value by 2031 $4,823.9 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Treatment, By Age Group, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing prevalence of spinal muscular atrophy • Increasing research and development activities • Increased product launches Restraints & Challenges • High cost of the treatment Market Opportunities Gene therapy is expected to dominate the spinal muscular atrophy market. This is due to one-time treatment and long-term benefits of gene therapy. Disease-modifying drugs like Spinraza and Evrysdi dominate the SMA treatment market. Spinraza was the first drug approved for SMA. It has proven to prolong survival rates and motor functions. Evrysdi provides an oral alternative and offers comparable efficacy, making it a preferred option. Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1920 Key Market Takeaways The global spinal muscular atrophy market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This is owing to increasing research efforts towards the development of gene therapies and disease-modifying drugs. On the basis of type, Type I segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This is owing to high mortality and morbidity rates associated with this type. Type I SMA accounts for around 60% of total SMA cases. On the basis of treatment, Gene therapy segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This due to its one-time curative approach and long-term benefits. On the basis of age group, Infant segment dominates the market. This is due to high diagnosis rates in newborns through screening programs. On the basis of route of administration, Oral segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This is owing to patient preference for oral drugs over intrathecal injections. On the basis of distribution channel, Hospital pharmacies segment holds the major share. This is due to a large patient pool. By Region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to established healthcare infrastructure and high treatment rates. Competitor Insights - Biogen - XYROKINETICS - F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Genentech, Inc. - PTC Therapeutics, Inc. - Novartis AG - Ionis Pharmaceuticals - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. - NMD PHARMA A/S - Astellas Pharma Inc. Recent Developments In June 2023, Biogen Inc. announced new data on SPINRAZA (nusinersen) for spinal muscular atrophy at the Cure SMA Research & Clinical Care Meeting in Orlando, Florida. In August 2020, the U.S. FDA approved Evrysdi. It is the first at-home orally administered treatment for spinal muscular atrophy. PTC Thearpeutics, Genentech, and Roche co-developed it. Ask For Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1920 Detailed Segmentation: By Type: Type I



Type II



Type III



Type IV By Treatment: Gene Therapy



Disease-modifying drugs By Age Group: Infant



Adult By Route of Administration: Oral



Injectables By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies By Region: North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





