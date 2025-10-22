SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sotera Health Announces Third-Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date

October 21, 2025 | 
1 min read

CLEVELAND, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced it will release its financial results for the third-quarter ended September 30, 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Following the release, management will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and operating highlights.

To participate in the live call, please dial 1-844-481-2916 (toll-free in the United States), or 1-412-317-0709 if dialing-in from other locations. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible at this link or via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at Presentation & Events | Sotera Health, along with the accompanying materials. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website later in the day on November 4th.

About Sotera Health
Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

Updates can be found from time to time on recent developments in matters relevant to investors on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at Investor Relations | Sotera Health. For developments related to Ethylene Oxide, updates can be found at Ethylene Oxide | Sotera Health.

Source: Sotera Health Company

Contacts
Jason Peterson
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer
IR@soterahealth.com 

Kristin Gibbs
Chief Marketing Officer, Sotera Health
kgibbs@soterahealth.com 


